This European News Channel Didn't Realise It Was Helping Fund A Pro-Tommy Robinson Website

Jean-philippe Ksiazek / AFP / Getty Images

A European news channel has unwittingly been helping to fund a right-wing British website specialising in hyperpartisan content about English anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson. Euronews, a 24-hour channel based in France part-owned by NBC Universal, which also owns a stake in BuzzFeed, acted this week to stop third party aggregation of its content to a far right website. The hyperpartisan site, called Politicalite, often focuses on covering Robinson, the former English Defence League leader, and his causes, such as covering gangs of Muslim men accused of sexually assaulting girls.

Politicalite

The site, launched last year by 25-year-old British man, Jordan James, featured Euronews videos on every story, including on its most viral piece about Labour-run authorities allegedly failing to uncover and deal with Muslim grooming gangs. The videos were embedded at the top of each page, with a Politicalite logo imposed over the Euronews original. Politicalite was running the videos through a complex chain of aggregation deals via Israel-based, third-party native video advertising company called Primis. According to its website, Primis allows clients to “upload your own videos to our platform, choose which leading content providers you want on your site or simply send a request to our content creation team”. Clients can put their own logo over the automatically served video content and Primis monetises any user clicks through its ad network. BuzzFeed News asked a Primis spokesperson about the Euronews videos appearing on Policalite. The spokesperson, pointed to the company's commercial relationship with a video-aggregating service called Video Elephant. According to Video Elephant’s website, it licences Euronews videos. Euronews said in an emailed statement that it was unaware its videos were being used in this way and acted immediately to remove them. "We were not aware that Primis aggregated videos from Video Elephant. As soon as we found out, we immediately asked Video Elephant to blacklist Primis from our content and get the videos removed from the Politicalite website, which was done promptly. We are currently speaking to all our video service providers to ensure this does not happen again.”

Politicalite Politicalite most viral story about Labour and grooming gangs was shared more than 120,000 times on Facebook.