People Are Getting Emotional At This 99-Year-Old Veteran's No Bullshit Message

Asked what it meant for him to attend his first Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, Searling gave a stirring answer about what it all should mean for future generations:



I feel very humble seeing so many hundreds of men and women on the parade today. So very, very humble, particularly those who are not with us on this day today… All I hope is that the future generations could see this parade, see some solidarity in it. See that the betterment of mankind in England, especially Great Britain, should be at its highest level. We don’t want street fights. We don’t want arguments. We don’t want racial injustice. All those things are horrible!

