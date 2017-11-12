People Are Getting Emotional At This 99-Year-Old Veteran's No Bullshit Message

Around the UK on Sunday, people stopped to remember the sacrifice of those lost to war and give some thanks to those who've served.
In London, thousands of people gathered around the Cenotaph at Whitehall to lay wreaths on Remembrance Sunday.
The Queen did not lay a wreath, instead watching on from a balcony as Prince Charles performed the duty on her behalf.
But during BBC One's coverage, journalist Sophie Raworth found the oldest veteran present, 99-year-old former royal marine Ernie Searling.
Asked what it meant for him to attend his first Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph, Searling gave a stirring answer about what it all should mean for future generations:
I feel very humble seeing so many hundreds of men and women on the parade today. So very, very humble, particularly those who are not with us on this day today… All I hope is that the future generations could see this parade, see some solidarity in it. See that the betterment of mankind in England, especially Great Britain, should be at its highest level. We don’t want street fights. We don’t want arguments. We don’t want racial injustice. All those things are horrible!
People absolutely loved his message, posting their thanks for the veteran's simple call for unity.
Last month, the Royal Navy covered his trip to Portsmouth, where the WWII veteran fulfilled his wish to be on a Naval ship again.
