People Are Asking Questions About This Senator's Italian Citizenship Story

The family of the senator now at the centre of Australia's parliamentary citizenship mess discussed taking out Italian citizenship more than a decade ago – however the senator didn't sign any forms, according to Nationals leader and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.



Resources minister Matt Canavan, 36, resigned from Cabinet on Tuesday afternoon after it was revealed the rising Liberal National star was the latest Australian senator to unknowingly hold dual citizenship and therefore be ineligible to run for parliament.



Canavan blamed his mother for the stuff up, suggesting she filled out his forms and completed the citizenship process on his behalf in 2006 when he was a 25-year-old.

Unlike Greens senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, Canavan did not resign from parliament, telling the media that he would contest in the High Court that his Italian citizenship should be held legally invalid, as he did not consent to his mother's actions.

On Wednesday, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce fronted reporters and said that while Canavan did not consent to getting Italian citizenship, his family had apparently discussed taking out the dual citizenship.

"Senator Canavan has stated to me that he did not complete any forms, so it was a discussion the family had, and he thought that's where it's rested," Joyce said.

"I think they've found the forms and they're unsigned."

Joyce also personally vouched for Canavan, telling the media he was the godfather to the young senator's daughter.

A reporter raised the fact that Canavan's Italian citizenship was supposedly being lodged around the same time that Matt Canavan's father Bryan was being charged, along with a colleague, with embezzling $1.6 million from their employer Nestle.

In 2007 Bryan Canavan was sentenced to seven years in jail.

On Wednesday, Joyce said he didn't think there was any link between Bryan Canavan's legal issues and his son's Italian citizenship.