Peter Dutton's Very Own Voters Overwhelmingly Support A Free Vote On Gay Marriage

Nearly 70% of voters in the Queensland electorate of senior minister Peter Dutton would like the parliament to resolve the marriage equality issue, according to new polling obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The result is in contrast to Dutton's shifting positions on how to resolve marriage equality — which last week had the conservative MP joining with former prime minister Tony Abbott to call for a non-binding postal vote on the issue.

The new polling was conducted by Reachtel and commissioned by progressive campaign organisation Getup which surveyed more than 700 residents of Dutton's electorate of Dickson last week.

When asked "Do you believe the government should allow a free vote for marriage equality in Parliament and resolve the issue?", 69% of respondents said "Yes"; 23% "No"; and with 8% was unsure.

Last week Dutton said a postal plebiscite, which would function as a non-binding, compulsory opinion poll of the country, would be the "next best option" to resolve the marriage equality debate, after the government's plebiscite legislation failed to pass the parliament.

"From that point, what's the next best option?" Dutton said. "In my mind it is a postal plebiscite, which allows the public to have their say. There's no doubt in my mind that a postal plebiscite delivers the same policy intent as a plebiscite proper."