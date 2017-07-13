The Government's Energy Committee Chair Keeps Linking Renewable Energy To Death

"People will die," Kelly said. "We've seen reports only recently that one-in-four Australian households this winter will be frightened to turn the heater on because of the price of electricity."

Kelly told ABC's AM program , Australians will be unwilling to turn on their heaters this winter because of high power prices pushed up by government subsidies for renewable energy power sources.

As Guardian Australia noted , an Abbott government review found the renewable energy target actually did the opposite to Kelly's assertion. That is, it put downward pressure on power prices.

That opportunity will be denied to thousands and thousands of young kids because of the change of housing policy in this nation where more and more children will be growing up in high rise apartments.

I think of my experience growing up in Peakhurst, just a middle class suburb in the south of Sydney, many neighbours had the simple backyard swimming pools, above the ground… and we learned to swim.

We cannot ignore that fact in this parliament that there are policies being put in by governments, both state and federal, that are increasing the costs of electricity, and by doing so we increase the cost of swimming lessons. That is a fact.

The MP from western Sydney said Labor's clean energy target would increase power prices, which would mean more people burning wood to heat their homes, increasing air pollution, more "particulate matter", and in turn a higher risk of lung cancer:

We need to think about the unintended consequences of our policies. Policies that the Labor Party is proposing, such as a 50 per cent renewable energy target, although they might fill some hearts with warmth and joy, will push up electricity prices. They will result in more people burning wood in Western Sydney, result in greater pollution and result in death. It is that serious. We need to do everything we can to lower electricity prices in Western Sydney, and we need to keep a close eye on our air pollution levels.



It's a popular argument from Kelly. He did the same, linking renewables to burning wood and causing "cancer in humans", in February 2016: