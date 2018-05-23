Daughter Of Russian Spy Says They're Lucky To Be Alive After Being Poisoned

Yulia Skripal – the daughter of the Russian spy Sergei Skripal – has spoken for the first time since an assassination attempt on them both, saying they're lucky to be alive.

In a statement released to Reuters, the 33-year-old spoke in Russian about her recovery from a suspected Russian poisoning using a chemical nerve agent which had left her in a coma for 20 days.

“We are so lucky to have both survived this attempted assassination," Skripal said. "Our recovery has been slow and extremely painful.”

“As I try to come to terms with the devastating changes thrust upon me both physically and emotionally, I take one day at a time and want to help care for my Dad till his full recovery. In the longer term I hope to return home to my country.”



In March, Yulia and her father Sergei – a former Russian agent who turned and began working for Britain's MI6 – were found unconscious in the British town of Salisbury. The incident sparked a crisis between the UK and Russia, seeing spies and diplomatic staff expelled from several countries around the world.

Both Yulia and Sergei have now been discharged from hospital. According to Reuters, Yulia was speaking from a location in London while still under the protection of UK authorities. She also released a signed statement in both Russian and English, and didn't take any questions.

“The fact that a nerve agent was used to do this is shocking,” Skripal said. “My life has been turned upside down.”



“I woke to the news that we had both been poisoned."