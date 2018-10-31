CNN Has Formed Seven Internal "Diversity Projects" But Still Won't Audit How It Pays Women

CNN International bosses continue to resist pressure from female staff to conduct an equal pay audit, instead setting up seven new internal committees to address concerns about how the organisation pays women.

Earlier this year, CNN International was one of several UK-based media companies to make headlines after disclosing its gender pay gap – the difference in average earnings for men and women. It revealed a 23.5% median gap in favour of men.



Staff want the organisation to come clean on equal pay and, for them, that means a full, independent audit into whether there are men at CNN being paid more than women for doing the same job.

BuzzFeed News has learned that management are refusing to conduct such an audit and CNN's parent company Turner have responded by setting up seven internal "diversity projects" – none of which include an audit.



According to a recent email, the seven projects have jargon-filled names like "Leader Stories" and "Long-term Female Talent Pipelining" – the latter is also led, or rather, "executive sponsored" by a male manager.



"More specifically, we have defined 7 projects that we believe will make a tangible and sustainable difference towards a more inclusive culture, and improving our gender pay gap across the different brands and teams," said a Turner executive to staff over email.

"These 7 projects will be led by a cross-divisional Steering Committee under the banner of 'Opportunity for All' and each project has an executive sponsor."

One CNN source said: "It's like a Thick of It-style solution to just making sure women are paid fairly."

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a CNN spokesperson said: "We are fully and seriously committed to diversity and equality in every aspect of our business. We have introduced a number of initiatives to support this as part of a positive, ongoing conversation with employees.

"We have a robust framework for equal pay, which we monitor carefully and continuously, ensuring that we can compare salaries for like-for-like roles across the business."