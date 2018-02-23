CNN Tells Its Journalists To Please Calm Down Around The Celebrities, Jeez

Hey, so you might have heard that Jennifer Lawrence is in London promoting her new film Red Sparrow .

You may have heard because people on the internet had some opinions about JLaw rocking a black dress outside during a British winter. Especially when her male co-stars looked like they're about to go fox-hunting.

She hit back at those critics of the photo, posting on Facebook: "You think I'm going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf?"

She also presented at the BAFTAs, with some online tabloids FREAKING out after telling the awards show host Joanne Lumley to "calm down".

What you probably haven't seen are these photos.

Lawrence visited the CNN London newsroom during her trip. Sources tell BuzzFeed News, CNN journalists might have freaked out a little.

Well, apparently CNN bosses were a little embarrassed.

In an email obtained by BuzzFeed News, CNN London editors Tommy Evans and Krsna Harilela asked journalists to please calm down around the celebrities, you're freaking them out.

"The guest traffic in the London bureau has increased and at times, we are graced with the presence of high profile athletes, celebrities and politicians," the memo read.

"This can be exciting for all of us but let’s remember we need to provide an environment where our guests feel comfortable about coming in and sharing their thoughts and views. The impression they leave with, about their experience, is what determines whether they come back or not. We want them to remember CNN London bureau for the professional environment that it is and to come back."



There was a special note about asking all the celebrities for selfies.

"Please refrain from filming of taking photos of our guests outside of their interviews without permission and help retain the professionalism in the way this bureau operates. Asking for a photo is fine if it is cleared through the producer who arranged the interview or the guest is asked or is willing.

Furthermore, let’s be cautious with what you share on social media as there are times where the agents negotiate specific details around appearances of the celebrities and it could also be a breach of security arrangements made by the guest."