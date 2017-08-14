Here Are All The Ways Barnaby Joyce Got Rinsed In Parliament

Share On more Share On more

When Kiwi dual citizen Barnaby Joyce entered Question Time on Monday, opposition MPs greeted him by singing, "Baaaaaaaaaaar-naby!"

See, just hours earlier, the New Zealand government confirmed that the deputy prime minister was a Kiwi citizen due to his father's Kiwi birth.

It meant Joyce's eligibility to sit in the parliament was being referred to the High Court, making him the fifth and most high profile member to fall victim to Australia's crazy dual citizenship mess.