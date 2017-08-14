Here Are All The Ways Barnaby Joyce Got Rinsed In Parliament

When Kiwi dual citizen Barnaby Joyce entered Question Time on Monday, opposition MPs greeted him by singing, "Baaaaaaaaaaar-naby!"
See, just hours earlier, the New Zealand government confirmed that the deputy prime minister was a Kiwi citizen due to his father's Kiwi birth.
It meant Joyce's eligibility to sit in the parliament was being referred to the High Court, making him the fifth and most high profile member to fall victim to Australia's crazy dual citizenship mess.
But as Question Time began, off-microphone Labor MPs took turns directing their best Kiwi sledges towards the deputy prime minister.
"Please, no more bleating in the chamber!" an opposition backbencher yelled. Another called out: "He's breached as bro!"
One interjected, "vote Jacinda!", a reference to the new NZ Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.
"He's munted!" a Labor MP exclaimed. Another yelled, "Deport him!", which led to another to reply, "to South Island, to North Island".
Labor tried and failed to force a procedural motion against Barnaby Joyce, suggesting he should stand down from cabinet, as did fellow Nationals MP Matt Canavan.
One backbencher had the final say — "Baaaaar-naby!" — as Question Time ended.
Sorry bro.
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
Contact Mark Di Stefano at mark.distefano@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.