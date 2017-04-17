There’s An Army Of Indian Twitter Accounts Pushing Suspiciously Identical Pro-Mining Tweets

1. Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Indian mining boss Gautam Adani last week over the future of a controversial coal project on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

The Adani mining company is seeking a $900 million loan from Australian taxpayers for the project, which would see the development of the biggest coal mine in Australia.

There’s been intense opposition from environmental groups, who claim the Carmichael coal mine would increase global greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef.