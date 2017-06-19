Pauline Hanson Is Using World Refugee Day To Call For The Withdrawal From The Refugee Convention

Today, June 20, is World Refugee Day, where everyone is supposed to stop and reflect on the hundreds of thousands of people who have fled war and persecution.
In Australia, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has teamed up with Australian Conservatives senator Cory Bernardi to introduce a last minute motion calling for Australia to pull out of the UN Refugee Convention.
The convention is signed by 145 countries, and outlines the rights of refugees as well as the obligations of countries to protect them.
Hanson and Bernardi gave notice just yesterday, meaning they'll speak immediately after another motion calling for the Senate to stop and recognise that it's World Refugee Day.
Hanson and Bernardi's motion calls for the Senate to note that the UN's Refugee Convention is "irretrievably broken".
It also calls on the government to "reflect upon incidents of domestic terror and foreign fighters, and the refugee history of those persons, and strengthen national security and immigration policies accordingly".
Last month, Hanson was rebuked by Australia's top spy chief for trying to suggest there's a direct link between refugees and recent terror attacks.
As the world is being asked to stop and acknowledge the humanitarian crisis facing the globe, the Australian Senate will face a call to shut the country's doors. Happy World Refugee Day!
Mark Di Stefano is a political editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Sydney.
