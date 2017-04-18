The Prime Minister Just Abolished 457 Visas And Replaced Them With An “Australia First” Scheme

Turnbull made the “major announcement” in a Facebook video on Tuesday afternoon, echoing US president Donald Trump’s patriotic style, saying scrapping the scheme was about putting “Australians first”.
“We will no longer allow 457 visas to be passports to jobs that could and should go to Australians,” Turnbull said.
Turnbull said the first would be for a period of two years and would not be able to be transferred after that time into a permanent residency. The second would last for four years.
Both would require workers to have had two years of prior work experience, criminal and police checks, and what was described by the prime minister as a “higher standard of English”.
The number of occupations covered by the new scheme would be cut by 200.
“It is important businesses still get access to the skills they need to grow and invest, so the 457 visa will be replaced by a new temporary visa, specifically designed to recruit the best and brightest in the national interest.”
Immigration minister Peter Dutton said the 457 scheme would be “grandfathered”, meaning those already here on 457s will remain here for the life of their visas.
