These Are The Touching Artworks People Are Sharing In Solidarity With Manchester

The moving images range from song lyrics from Manchester bands, to makeup inspired by Ariana Grande, to drawings of bees – the city's symbol.

Posted on
Marie Le Conte
Marie Le Conte
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 more were injured in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night in Manchester.

A man who has yet to be formally named detonated an improvised explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at 10.30pm as the pop singer was finishing her set.

People from all over the world took to social media overnight and on Tuesday to share artworks to express their solidarity with the victims of the attack, their families, and the people of Manchester.

A lot of people shared this solidarity symbol, with added bunny ears, which Ariana Grande is known for wearing.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @fifthharmony

Some added the ears to the pop star's song lyrics.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @_moonlight__baby_

Others drew the singer crying, along with the date and place of the attack

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @verjaardagstekening

One put the same symbol and the word "Manchester" in hearts next to each other.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jadealexandra84

And a makeup artist drew the symbol on her eyelid.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @marinabelfonrose

Someone else wrote the words of James Corden's tribute to the people of Manchester on a silhouette of Ariana Grande.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @gracey_heathcote

Many showed their grief by sharing lyrics of Manchester bands like the Smiths.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @mary_onthenet

One even drew Smiths singer Morrissey.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lalalanduk

This person shared a postcard that they thought was now more relevant than ever.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @stonecreate

And another used this quote from the Stone Roses to express her feelings.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @denysemccann

And so did this one.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @everythings_sweet_threads

Others were more subtle, simply sharing pictures of Oasis.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lazy_monday_moonie

And a few remade the logos of the city's football clubs to show their solidarity.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @davizbgood

A lot of people took to Instagram to post their drawings of bees – the symbol of Manchester.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @dickvincent

One drew a bee holding a placard with hearts.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @hollycharlottex

Another shared a collage of a bee with a heart over it.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @olivia_pilling_art

And this person said they'd been drawing a bee for another reason but decided to make it about the attack.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @eskimorick

#WeStandWithManchester

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @jennarocks_


Marie Le Conte is a politics and media reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Marie Le Conte at marie.leconte@buzzfeed.com.

