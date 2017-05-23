These Are The Touching Artworks People Are Sharing In Solidarity With Manchester

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 more were injured in a suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night in Manchester.

A man who has yet to be formally named detonated an improvised explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at 10.30pm as the pop singer was finishing her set.

People from all over the world took to social media overnight and on Tuesday to share artworks to express their solidarity with the victims of the attack, their families, and the people of Manchester.