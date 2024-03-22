K-Pop sensation The Boyz stopped by the studio to play a fun game of “Dares” with us!
They were tasked with completing as many dares as quickly as possible. Were they successful? Watch to find out!
There were so many great dares that helped us get to know The Boyz better! From revealing their favorite TikTok dance to Hyunjae showing us his best ending fairy pose, and Jacob creating a freestyle rap about what he ate for breakfast.
I loved every moment, but if I had to choose a favorite, it would be The Boyz members eating sour candy. They had no idea how sour it was going to be, and I can’t stop giggling at their reactions! Even Kevin started singing "Sour Candy" by Blackpink.
Can’t get enough of The Boyz? Be sure to check out Part 3 of their PHANTASY album series, out now.