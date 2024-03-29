    Ive Played "Who's Who," And I Promise It Will Make You Love Them Even More

    "I learned how to start a fire from the show Law of Jungle."

    Ive are the latest K-pop group to stop by and play a game of "Who's Who" with us, and it was just too adorable!

    Ive dancing onstage
    So who's most likely to go viral, who can nail choreography the quickest, and who has the cutest style? Watch below to find out!

    For more Ive, be sure to catch them on their first world tour, the Show What I Have Tour. Get your tickets here!