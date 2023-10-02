    (G)I-DLE Answered 30 Questions Really Quickly, And The Video Is So Chaotically Fun

    "The last time you cooked for us was five years ago."

    The very talented ladies of (G)I-DLE stopped by our studio again to answer 30 rapid fire questions!

    Undoubtedly, the most iconic moment of the interview was when the girls sang and danced to “Run the World (Girls)” by the one and only Beyoncé. I mean, who could blame them? She’s a literal QUEEN!

    …and the most adorable was when they showed us their favorite heart pose. How cute is this?

    So, let's get down to business! Who has the biggest crush on Timothée Chalamet, who uses the rolling eye emoji a little too much, and who has the most complicated skincare routine? We know you want to know! Watch here to find out!

    Make sure to check out (G)I-DLE's latest EP Heat, out Oct. 5!