    19 Sneakers So Cool You Can Wear Them With Basically Everything

    Go ahead and sneak all of these into your shopping cart.

    by Mallory Mower

    All items in this post are in women's sizes unless otherwise noted.

    1. This season's must-have sneaker, New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that easily passed one reviewer's day at Disneyland test, which we all know is the best it gets when reviewing a comfortable shoe. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts, meaning these shoes provide blister-free bliss.  

    reviewer photo of the white and blue sneakers on a patch of grass
    reviewer wearing the white and blue sneakers with a blue outfit
    Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library

    "I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell

    Get them from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles). 

    2. Hoka Clifton sneakers with a foam footbed and light, plush design that are as easy on the eyes as they'll be on your feet. 

    model wearing the pink and blue sneakers
    Promising review: "I am a devoted Hoka fan. The Clifton is always my go-to shoe for support and comfort. After almost dying in a near fatal car accident and having 16 surgeries in 13 years, I was directed by my orthopedic foot/ankle surgeon to wear Hokas. This specific model, the Clifton 9, is superb. The colors are awesome, the support in the heel is unbelievable, and the arch support for someone with a high arch (me) and ample toe box room can’t be beat! These are amazing shoes!! I bought the pink and am so pleased. Thank you Hoka for saving my life. These are all I can wear." —Carrie

    Get them from Zappos for $144.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 designs). 

    3. Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes — a staple shoe ready to add some character to your denim, linen, and cotton dresses this spring and summer.

    someone wearing jeans wearing a pair of black and white tennis shoes
    Promising review: "I compared these to a slew of white sneakers, including Vejas. I found these to be the best fit for the wide foot and incredibly comfortable. Must be that cloud foam insert! I immediately bought another pair and have been wearing them for weeks now." —krisk

    Get it from Amazon for $43.19+ (available in sizes 4.5–11 and in 29 colors).

    4. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers with some statement-making laces and eye-catching squiggly soles — you're gonna be ~tied~ to these sweet sneakers until death do you part.

    A modern athletic shoe with a mesh upper and chunky sole, featuring a beige and white design with a red pull tab
    Promising review: "I normally don't like wearing tennis shoes all day because my feet tend to sweat in them, then swell when I take them off. These are the best brand of tennis shoes I have ever owned. They feel wonderful on my arthritic feet, and my feet breathe in them all day, so they never sweat and don't swell up when I take them off. I bought a second pair in white. Well worth the money. All my other tennis shoes are going to Goodwill." —SBoo

    Get them from Amazon for $65+ (most cost around $80; available in sizes 5–12 and 22 colors).

    5. Dr. Scholl's kicks so surprisingly chic no one would ever guess they're more comfortable than being barefoot! 

    reviewer wearing the black slip ons
    FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins

    Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 6–11W and in 29 styles). 

    6. Sock sneakers designed with a lightweight knit fabric that'll stretch and move as you do. These also have ventilating insoles that'll keep you feeling dry even while roaming around in the hot, hot sun.

    reviewer in a casual track suit with sneakers and a backpack outdoors
    Promising review: "These are super cushy, roomy, and breathable. I've got wide feet and I'm picky about my toe box – these are roomy enough but not too wide to where they look like clown shoes. These are just the best." —Liz & Josh Elrod

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in 34 colors).

    7. Low-top Converse Chuck Taylors for sporting a classic look that's timeless no matter what you pair them with.

    A reviewer photo of low-top Converse
    Promising review: "My daughter wore these to her prom, and they were adorable. The perfect color for her dress and very comfortable. She wears them with other things now, and they match most of her things." —Niki W.

    Get them from Amazon for $43.02+ (available in sizes W6–M11 and seven colors). 

    8. Or studded high-tops that can satisfy edgy souls who want equal parts grunge and glam.

    Close-up of bedazzled high-top sneakers with unique textures, suitable for an edgy fashion statement
    Promising review: "These sneakers are so dang cute. Edgy but just enough bling to really make these a statement piece to any outfit. Guaranteed to get you compliments. The shoes feel a bit snug with socks on but I bet with enough wear they will relax to an even more comfortable fit." —DianeCC

    Get them from Free People for $168 (available in sizes 6–11 and four colors). 

    9. Allbirds Wool Runners so seriously comfortable you're likely to forget why other shoes even exist.

    model wearing the sneakers in gray with tan outfit
    Allbirds

    Promising review: "My second pair of the wool runners! I have recommended them to many of my friends who now love them as well! Allbirds is considerate and a pleasure! Thank you Allbirds! From the bottom of my feet!" —Lucretia L.

    Get them from Allbirds for $98 (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).

    10. Old-school Vans for folks who still (rightly!) take their fashion inspiration from the kids on Rocket Power.

    A reviewer photo of Vans sneakers
    Promising review: "These shoes are so much more comfortable than the past pairs of Vans I have had, because of the heel padding that prevents my heels from slipping and causing blisters. They go great with any outfit, and I love the classic stripe that adds some style. For size, I ordered according to the official Vans size chart and measured the length in centimeters, and it was very true to size. These are a casual and comfortable shoe that I would definitely recommend to anyone."GirlDagger

    Get them from Amazon for $44.04+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 45 colors).

    11. Or slip-on Vans if tying your shoes is extra work only for Monday through Friday. Weekend sneaks should be slip-ons, always. 

    Reviewer wearing black slip on Vans sneakers
    Promising review: "I buy these frequently because I’ve never had a bad pair. I tend to buy two or three pairs at a time. They are good shoes that wear well and are comfortable. I toss mine in the laundry now and again to keep them clean and fresh. I wear mine for everything — work, play, to restaurants, gardening, and morning walks." —RobertW

    Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes 3.5–17.5 and in various colors).

    12. Steve Madden chunky sneakers with colorblock sides and soles that'll add a point of interest to your everyday outfits. 

    reviewers pink Steve Madden shoe
    reviewer wearing chunky, black, white, and nude Steve Madden shoe
    Promising review: "I wanted some chunky shoes so bad, and my husband bought me these! Sooooo happy! They're so comfortable and trendy!! I wear them with jean shorts, leggings, pants, just about everything. They're perfect. One of my favorite pairs of sneakers now!" —Jsb

    Get them from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 42 colors).

    13. Ultra-lightweight tennies that are equal parts classy, comfy, and high quality. These throw-on-and-go shoes are sure to complement every outfit you own.

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes before leaving on a trip where I would do a lot of walking. I was nervous going out for a day on vacation where I would be walking close to 10 miles in new shoes, but lo and behold these shoes were amazing! They are so incredibly comfortable! Added bonus is they are super cute too! Can’t say enough good things about these!" —Jennifer C.

    Get it from Cole Haan for $140 (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors).

    14. Bangs *vegan* canvas high-tops — an environmentally friendly pick that'll be a hit with folks who spend juuust about every day in the great outdoors.

    This woman-founded company makes 100% vegan shoes. There is footbed and arch support in every shoe and a reinforced heel counter. Owner Hannah Davis works directly with a family-owned company to guarantee all products are made ethically and with respect to those working on them. The company is based in Austin, Texas.

    Promising review: "These have quickly become my go-to shoe for almost any day. I love wearing them with shorts casually but also with dresses. They are more comfortable than my gym shoes. So for sure my go-to hiking shoe! Not to mention they are so cute!! Plus, they're very well made. I highly recommend." —Sarah Petrie

    Get them from Bangs for $73 (available in sizes 5–14.5).

    15. Colorful sneakers that are both lightweight and flexible so they'll keep your feet comfortable all day long. Although...wait. Are your toes burning? Because your feet look fire

    A pair of pink and green sneakers with wave-like sole design on feet
    reviewer wearing pink, blue, and yellow sneakers
    Promising review: "Everyone comments on how cute and fun these are. They are super comfortable, lightweight, and are true to size. I love them." —Edie

    Get them from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and in 10 colors).

    16. Water sneakers are gonna save your tootsies from terror on your next outdoor adventure thanks to their fast-drying fabric. Blisters, be gone! 

    reviewer wearing the pink shoes while tubing
    close up of reviewer showing the underside of the shoe
    Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell

    Get it from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–15.5 and 43 styles). 

    17. Knitted sneakers with a striking rubber blade sole that can make any ol' outfit look like the future of fashion.

    Promising review: "These are way cuter in person! The photos on the ad don’t do it justice. I got lots of compliments and I’m getting every color. They're not as wide as they look (yeezy), very comfortable, and also easy to slide on and off." —Olivia Segura

    Get them from Amazon for $45.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and 24 colors).

    18. LED sneakers sure to light up your life (and your wardrobe) with ease. And judging by the reviews, they're suuuper comfortable!

    Promising review: "I am in love with these shoes! The lights are super bright and there is a button on the inside of each shoe to turn the lights on and off. This is very easy and helpful. The shoes also come with a charger for each shoe. The shoes have different options, the basic colors, but you can also set it to where the colors will switch (red then blue then green etc.). There is also a flashing bright white option which I like the best at parties. I really recommend these. Such a cool concept!" —R B

    Get them from Amazon for $35.90+ (available in sizes 5.5–14 and five colors).

    19. And finally, fancy, frilly espadrille sneakers that are basically begging to go on your next vacation. Sand and a swimsuit? Wear these. Quick hike in bike shorts? Also, these. Shopping in a sundress? Guess what...you should wear these!

    Person wearing trendy suede sneakers with bow laces paired with ribbed socks
    Promising review: "I absolutely adore these shoes! I read the other reviews that said they run small, so I ordered one size up, and they fit perfectly! They are a little narrow, so they may be uncomfortable for some, but I love the way the look and feel!" —Olivia Brooke

    Get them from Free People for $178 (available in sizes 6–11 and 11 colors).

    In case you need a refresher, here's what you can wear these sneakers with:

