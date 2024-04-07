19 Sneakers So Cool You Can Wear Them With Basically Everything

All items in this post are in women's sizes unless otherwise noted.
1. This season's must-have sneaker, New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers that easily passed one reviewer's day at Disneyland test, which we all know is the best it gets when reviewing a comfortable shoe. They're made with minimal interior seaming and are lined with supportive foam inserts, meaning these shoes provide blister-free bliss.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library
"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell
Get them from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).
2. Hoka Clifton sneakers with a foam footbed and light, plush design that are as easy on the eyes as they'll be on your feet.
Promising review: "I am a devoted Hoka fan. The Clifton is always my go-to shoe for support and comfort. After almost dying in a near fatal car accident and having 16 surgeries in 13 years, I was directed by my orthopedic foot/ankle surgeon to wear Hokas. This specific model, the Clifton 9, is superb. The colors are awesome, the support in the heel is unbelievable, and the arch support for someone with a high arch (me) and ample toe box room can’t be beat! These are amazing shoes!! I bought the pink and am so pleased. Thank you Hoka for saving my life. These are all I can wear." —Carrie
Get them from Zappos for $144.95 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 designs).
3. Adidas Grand Court tennis shoes — a staple shoe ready to add some character to your denim, linen, and cotton dresses this spring and summer.
4. Sorel Kinetic Impact Lace Sneakers with some statement-making laces and eye-catching squiggly soles — you're gonna be ~tied~ to these sweet sneakers until death do you part.
5. Dr. Scholl's kicks so surprisingly chic no one would ever guess they're more comfortable than being barefoot!
FYI: These are made from recycled bottles!
Promising review: "I bought these shoes to wear on vacation to the Grand Canyon. I did a lot of walking on that trip, and my feet never hurt and I still looked cute. Then a few months later, we went to Durango, Colorado and did a ton of walking and again, my feet never hurt. I washed them and let them air dry several times over the next year and they came out great every time. They soon became my daily shoes to wear around the house. I have already bought a second pair to replace them so I can still look cute and be comfortable and wear the first pair when I water the garden. I would definitely recommend these shoes!" —J. Perkins
Get them from Amazon for $50 (available in sizes 6–11W and in 29 styles).
6. Sock sneakers designed with a lightweight knit fabric that'll stretch and move as you do. These also have ventilating insoles that'll keep you feeling dry even while roaming around in the hot, hot sun.
7. Low-top Converse Chuck Taylors for sporting a classic look that's timeless no matter what you pair them with.
9. Allbirds Wool Runners so seriously comfortable you're likely to forget why other shoes even exist.
10. Old-school Vans for folks who still (rightly!) take their fashion inspiration from the kids on Rocket Power.
11. Or slip-on Vans if tying your shoes is extra work only for Monday through Friday. Weekend sneaks should be slip-ons, always.
Promising review: "I buy these frequently because I’ve never had a bad pair. I tend to buy two or three pairs at a time. They are good shoes that wear well and are comfortable. I toss mine in the laundry now and again to keep them clean and fresh. I wear mine for everything — work, play, to restaurants, gardening, and morning walks." —RobertW
Get them from Amazon for $30+ (available in sizes 3.5–17.5 and in various colors).
12. Steve Madden chunky sneakers with colorblock sides and soles that'll add a point of interest to your everyday outfits.
Promising review: "I wanted some chunky shoes so bad, and my husband bought me these! Sooooo happy! They're so comfortable and trendy!! I wear them with jean shorts, leggings, pants, just about everything. They're perfect. One of my favorite pairs of sneakers now!" —Jsb
Get them from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in sizes 5–13 and in 42 colors).
13. Ultra-lightweight tennies that are equal parts classy, comfy, and high quality. These throw-on-and-go shoes are sure to complement every outfit you own.
14. Bangs *vegan* canvas high-tops — an environmentally friendly pick that'll be a hit with folks who spend juuust about every day in the great outdoors.
15. Colorful sneakers that are both lightweight and flexible so they'll keep your feet comfortable all day long. Although...wait. Are your toes burning? Because your feet look fire.
16. Water sneakers are gonna save your tootsies from terror on your next outdoor adventure thanks to their fast-drying fabric. Blisters, be gone!
Promising review: "These are super comfortable. Bought a pair for every member of my family for vacation at the waterpark. Has just enough cushion to make walking all day comfortable but light enough that they were not cumbersome. Great price point, too!" —Teresa Howell
Get it from Amazon for $20.97+ (available in sizes 5.5–15.5 and 43 styles).