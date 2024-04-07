19 Sneakers So Cool You Can Wear Them With Basically Everything

Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising reviews: "These shoes are super comfortable and supportive. I used to play pickleball on hard court surfaces with tennis shoes with little padding. I developed sore feet which had a term — plantar fasciitis!! These New Balance tennis shoes with thick memory foam inserts saved the day! I can keep playing the game I love and my foot pain is nearly gone! Best tennis shoes ever! And they come in wide too, which makes the fit perfect!!!" —Library



"I love these! They are the perfect dad sneakers and super in style! I love the blue color as well. They’re comfortable, great quality, and they provide a lot of support. They’re true to size as well." —Stephanie Russell

Get them from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 5–12, including narrow and wide sizes, and three styles).