    33 Products With Review Photos That Are Somewhat Disgusting But Totally Satisfying

    It's disgusting how well these problem-solving products work.

    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A hand cream that'll make your skin so smooth you'll forget you once had hands as dry as your humor.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am amazed! I have dealt with eczema all my life. I've used steroid creams/ointments, lotions, wash, you name it. And then I tried this miracle product! In four days, my hands looks better than they ever have! I can bend my finger without pain! I'm sooo happy with the results. And I have only been using it for four days (pictured above)!" —Kelly

    Get a 3.4-ounce jar from Amazon for $9.60.

    2. A cradle cap comb to gently remove any rough, dry skin from your baby's head with its ultra soft silicone brush/fine-tooth comb design.

    A baby&#x27;s head with dry scales on the left and the same baby&#x27;s head looking smoother and flake-free on the right
    amazon.com

    No worries, new parents! Cradle cap — aka, seborrheic dermatitis — is a very common dry scalp condition that affects infants.

    Promising review: "The pictures posted here are legit. It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing and gross and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him. I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" —ZMomUtah

    Get it from Amazon for $4.19.

    3. An air purifier — it's gonna clear up the air in your home so well that going outside to get "fresh air" will seem like an oxymoron.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can breathe clearly now, the dust is gone! And not just the dust, my neighbors smoke (not cigarettes) and they live below me and it comes up through the walls and floors and it instantly makes my entire apartment smell. Within minutes of putting this purifier on the smells goes away almost instantly. I was amazed. It was also extremely easy to assemble because there was no assembly! Not only was the smoke smell an issue, I've noticed when I'm cooking it takes away that smell as well which I love. I also noticed when I wake up in the morning I can breath better (I think there's mold in my apartment). Anyway, this product was exactly what I was looking for and worth the price. It even comes with a cute little nightlight if you need it!" —Cristina

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).

    4. A scar cream you can throw on any awful scrapes or cuts when you have someone in your life who refuses to cut it out with the dangerous activities.

    amazon.com

    P.S. Lots of people like this for soothing stubborn acne scars!

    Promising review: "This cream does wonders!! I started using it as soon as my stitches dissolved. The picture (above, left) is the result approximately five days after using the cream. I love it. I apply it on the scar at least four times a day and I will continue until I am satisfied with the results." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.34+ (available in two sizes).

    5. A lice comb for when you just want to try on a nice hat but end up trying on a lice hat instead.

    Reviewer image of fine tooth metal comb filled with lice eggs
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This better be the only comb you buy if you find yourself unlucky enough to need it!! We got the plastic one first and quickly realized it was a big mistake. This one solved our problem in a heartbeat. This was very effective for our five-person family. This comb was used, boiled, wiped and used over and over again. We have extremely long and thick hair and this comb was far less painful than the crappy plastic ones that come with lice shampoo. Trust me. You have to have a comb that works or those nasty little buggers are staying." —Jason Anderson

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in multiple pack sizes).

    6. A drill brush kit because your parents have been trying to ~drill~ this into your head for years...you have to squeegee your shower or hard water will stain everything.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This kit includes three nylon power brushes that'll fit on any cordless drill.

    Promising review: "These brushes worked flawlessly. I have a 24-year-old home that has not been remodeled yet. The master bath shower tile and fiberglass shower pan were in pretty bad shape. We tried many types of cleaners to remove residual soap and hard water stains with little success. As a last ditch effort, I purchased these brushes. They worked amazingly well. Using Krud Kutter and these brushes removed every bit of the dirt and polished those tiles so that they shined brilliantly like they did when they were new. I am completely satisfied with my purchase of these brushes. They are well-made and held up beautifully to the forces I applied while using them." —Tom S4TX

    Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six styles).

    7. A window fly trap so you can get rid of pesky house flies in an efficient and sanitary way when spring brings back the bugs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina

    Get a pack of 12 pieces from Amazon for $6.99.

    8. A pack of pimple patches that'll blast away blemishes in the blink of an eye.

    Person with dark skin showing translucent sticker blending into skin tone
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

    Get a 40-pack from Amazon for $8.49.

    9. A box of salicylic acid wart-removing adhesive bandages — they're simply gonna look like you're covering up a scratch, but underneath it's gonna be a war zone on ya warts.

    A set of four reviewer pictures: The wart turned white, the ward even whiter and starting to rise, the ward starting to separate, and the wart peeling off
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This worked for me. Here's what happened. First bandage: Everything turned white. Second bandage: The top layer of the wart started disappearing and I could see the blood vessels that were inside it clearly. Third bandage: It started burning while wearing it. One day was REALLY painful, but now I think I just put the bandage on too tight. There was definitely burning though. Uncomfortable, not unbearable. Fourth bandage: The skin around the wart started to crack. Fifth bandage: The skin continued to crack and I could see the wart separating. Sixth bandage: Skin separating deeper. Wart was really soft but it wouldn't budge. Seventh bandage: The wart stuck to the medicine, so when I pulled off the bandage, the wart went with it. I'm left with some raw skin that's a bit sensitive but it feels fine. It looks like the entire wart came off, roots and all. Side note: It smells horribly. Make sure you put the bandage on tight enough to try and conceal the smell, but not so tight it hurts. Overall, not a horrible process. Make sure you follow the instructions and keep it on for 48 hours at a time. Two of mine were only on for 24 hours and I think that prolonged the process." —Chelsea Gipson

    Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.

    10. A hairbrush cleaning tool so you can avoid brushing your hair with a hair-and-dust-covered brush. Once strands of hair have left our heads they are a nasty evil. It's just a fact...ask your shower drain.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc

    Get it from Amazon for $9.56.

    11. A microwave cleaner sure to save your microwave from a caked-on death by chocolate (mug cake).

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran this one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it (more often than once every six months) for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).

    12. A laundry whitener — it's gonna help make your stained whites look brighter than the day you bought them...no matter what your kid left on the floor for you to step in.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! Better than bleach. With the first load of whites I used a whole measure of this product and no bleach and the whites came out like new. I had no idea how dingy they had become. We've bleached them every time we did laundry but they just got dingier and dingier. After that first load, we went back to the recommended level of OxiClean to each load to keep whites white and to extend the use of the product and no bleach smell. We've relegated the chlorine to household cleaning chores and no longer use it in the laundry thanks to this product. It works on color clothing too. It comes out bright and clean." —John

    Get it from Amazon for $8.98.

    13. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil to strengthen your nails and bring them back to life. Get this if having another broken nail after a gel manicure will be the final nail...in your coffin.

    Reviewer&#x27;s nails after three days of use, less scratched and stronger
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big four-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

    14. A TubShroom that'll keep your drain clog-free fur-ever.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Read my BuzzFeed coworker's review of this gross and satisfying tool.

    Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain, it appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow down the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed having been using around a month. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" —Aaron Morlock

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in six styles).

    15. A bedbug killer able to kill off the scary monsters on your bed faster than they can say, "Boo!"

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This completely eradicated the bedbug problem we incurred when we purchased an old bed frame. First thing we did was buy encasements for all of the mattresses and box springs (this is a must). I sprayed every five to seven days around the baseboards and perimeter of the beds, vacuumed three times a week, sprayed down our bed, bed frames, and mattresses daily with 91% alcohol with some lavender oil (found out they hate lavender), and sprinkled diatomaceous earth around the baseboards as well. It's been three weeks and we haven't seen any more, thank goodness! This was one of the most horrible experiences I have ever been through — sometimes feeling helpless, not being able to sleep, and worrying about these nasty critters eating on our daughter at night. I am so glad we found this spray and I would recommend it to anyone that's having problems with these things." —Court

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99.

    16. ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill. 

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

    Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).

    17. A bottle of stainless-steel cleaner if you know the sight of nasty, sticky fingerprints would ~stick~ with you forever if you don't immediately wipe them away.

    Stainless steel fridge cleaned with streaks from wiping before and streak-free after cleaning with this product
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used other products where you had to rub and buff until your arm almost fell off. We've been doing a kitchen renovation and of course, the refrigerator is right in the middle of everything, dust and dirty hands — I thought I would never get it clean, I really wanted to buy a new refrigerator. I have an older GE Profile fridge. It has stainless steel panels so the fingerprints really show, but you spray the stuff on, wipe it off, and it's amazing – no fingerprints! It's been a week and we're still in reno mode, either they're putting gloves on or using telekinesis to open the door. Not a spot! Love it, buying more!" —Alice Cuevas

    Pre-order it from Amazon for $19.95.

    18. A carpet-scrubbing shampooer vacuum that'll make your carpet look as good as new. You know, from before your brown carpet dealt with two kids and two dogs...and was actually a white carpet.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The carpet in our house is fairly old and needs replacing, but with three young children, we have decided to wait before buying a new one. You can only imagine how BAD it really is. I can't brag ENOUGH about this wonderful machine! All I can say is BUY THIS NOW!" —44CryHart44

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in two styles).

    19. A tongue scraper, because cleaning your tongue is an important part of oral hygiene — you can use this to take off all that bacteri-yuck.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unfortunately I, like many, suffer from bad breath and have tried so many things to stop it. I read that sometimes it's the germs on your tongue that can cause it, so I went crazy trying to brush my tongue. Of course we all know how that ends — gagging, watery eyes, and it still looks like that gross film is on your tongue. I finally decided that maybe it was time to get a tongue cleaner and it had to be a stainless steel one because they are easier to clean and sterilize. This product is really easy to use and I can get very far back on my tongue without activating my gag reflex. Also, it doesn't have the feeling like brushing with a toothbrush does. This cleaner just glides across my tongue, taking all the icky germs and bad breath with it. I love my nice new fresh breath and bolster of confidence!" —jordanlauren

    Get it from Amazon for $7.69.

    20. A toilet scrubber that'll quickly help your toilet sparkle and shine before you start feeling too ~crappy~ about how dirty it gets.

    Incredibly stained toilet from review below made clean after using products
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with a wand, six refill heads loaded with Clorox, and a storage caddy. The wand has a handy switch that'll let you drop the used head right in the trash so you don't have to touch any nastiness. Plus, the sponge is specially shaped to get into nooks and crannies under the rim, and it can also help remove calcium stains and rust!

    Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff that builds up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session (pictured above)!" —Whitney

    Get it from Amazon for $10.77.

    21. A box of deep-cleansing pore strips to help you break free from your breakouts.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Want to feel disgusting about your previous self from five minutes ago and better about your health for the next couple of weeks? Then wet down your schnozz and toss one of these babies on there. It will transform from malleable and comfortable to a stiff sticky pad on your face. After waiting five minutes, when you are ready to see what disgusting things have been cratered in your nose, pull this baby off. Get ready to feel the rush of excitement as your nose has its blackheads ripped from their pores and you feel cleaner than you do after a shower. Then flip it over and inspect it closely to see how many nasty blackheads were previously calling your nose home. Take a pick or show to a friend, preferably both. Then crumple it up and throw it away and begin the countdown until the next extraction." —r0bdawg11

    Get a box of 24 from Amazon for $15.09.

    22. A dandruff shampoo that claims to work wonders as long as you aren't ~flaky~ about using it.

    Before and after of reviewer&#x27;s scalp. First with flakes and scales from dandruff and then clean and healthy after use.
    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —Chris

    "This is a dandruff shampoo but also works on skin if you have Malassezia (termed fungal acne). I never had much acne as a teen so I was confused why tiny pimples emerged on my forehead in my late twenties. YouTube folks helped me figure out the cause and recommended this. I've seen significant improvement of the bumps as soon as two weeks out from applying (wet) for about seven minutes every other day. I plan to continue using it." —MN4137

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88.

    23. A terrific toenail brace that'll flatten out your nail to prevent it from jabbing into your skin. Your ingrown toenails are about to be de-feet-ed.

    close-up of reviewer&#x27;s toenail before and after using product to relax its curl
    amazon.com

    The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it. You should start seeing results within three days.

    Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.

    Get the kit from Amazon for $44.99.

    24. A bottle of pet earwax to clean out ear gunk so well your pets may finally hear you when you tell them to stop jumping on the furniture.

    amazon.com

    I have hairless cats who need a little extra help keeping their ears clean and I love this stuff! It's gentle enough to use often and breaks up earwax fast.

    Promising review: "My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the humane society. When we adopted him his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after using this ear cleaner today his ears are so clean!! I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." —AmazonLurker

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    25. A pack of melamine erasers that'll clean your walls in an instant. Don't worry, it'll be like your kid's abstract marker masterpiece never ended up on your living room wall in the first place.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $14.95.

    26. A ceramic cooktop cleaner that's safe on all smooth tops, including radiant and halogen. Which basically means you're gonna have a whole new set of mirrors in your kitchen. This gets things THAT clean.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I honestly did not think this product would work! I tried nearly everything, including the sample that came with my black glass stove. I squirted the product onto the stove top and used a damp scrub pad. Most of the built-up brown stains and white streaks came off with minimal scrubbing effort. What impressed me was that the white streaks were 95% gone as well! Nothing took these off before. I highly recommend this product! The only thing I will use from now on!" —Natalie

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.24.

    27. A wheel cleaner to get your wheels on a roll, even if you have months of mud, salt, and rust piled on them.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It will take one look from your friends to say 'Did you buy some new wheels?' This stuff is absolutely amazing. For the full effect, dismount your wheel, spray the back. Go do something for 10 minutes. Wash with water, no scrubbing needed. Turn the rim face up, do it again. Do the rest of your rims, and don't forget the tire protectant when you reinstall them. This stuff will handle salt, road tar, off-road dirt and mud — you get it dirty, it comes clean. Where was this stuff when I was racing off-road?" —johnfcon

    Get it from Amazon for $16.73.

    28. A makeup brush shampoo for saving your complexion from the brushes you use to make your complexion look, you know, saved.

    Reviewer&#x27;s dirty brushes, stained from makeup, next to an after photo of clean brushes that have returned to their original color
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out." —Kryssy

    Get it from Amazon for