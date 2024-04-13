33 Products With Review Photos That Are Somewhat Disgusting But Totally Satisfying

Popular products from this list
A wheel cleaner to get your wheels on a roll, even if you have months of mud, salt, and rust piled on them.
A ceramic cooktop cleaner that's safe on all smooth tops, including radiant and halogen. Which basically means you're gonna have a whole new set of mirrors in your kitchen. This gets things THAT clean.
A terrific toenail brace that'll flatten out your nail to prevent it from jabbing into your skin. Your ingrown toenails are about to be de-feet-ed.
1. A hand cream that'll make your skin so smooth you'll forget you once had hands as dry as your humor.
2. A cradle cap comb to gently remove any rough, dry skin from your baby's head with its ultra soft silicone brush/fine-tooth comb design.
3. An air purifier — it's gonna clear up the air in your home so well that going outside to get "fresh air" will seem like an oxymoron.
4. A scar cream you can throw on any awful scrapes or cuts when you have someone in your life who refuses to cut it out with the dangerous activities.
6. A drill brush kit because your parents have been trying to ~drill~ this into your head for years...you have to squeegee your shower or hard water will stain everything.
7. A window fly trap so you can get rid of pesky house flies in an efficient and sanitary way when spring brings back the bugs.
9. A box of salicylic acid wart-removing adhesive bandages — they're simply gonna look like you're covering up a scratch, but underneath it's gonna be a war zone on ya warts.
10. A hairbrush cleaning tool so you can avoid brushing your hair with a hair-and-dust-covered brush. Once strands of hair have left our heads they are a nasty evil. It's just a fact...ask your shower drain.
12. A laundry whitener — it's gonna help make your stained whites look brighter than the day you bought them...no matter what your kid left on the floor for you to step in.
13. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil to strengthen your nails and bring them back to life. Get this if having another broken nail after a gel manicure will be the final nail...in your coffin.
15. A bedbug killer able to kill off the scary monsters on your bed faster than they can say, "Boo!"
16. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
