39 Problem-Solving Products For Little Things You've Ignored Around Your House

1. A "Shower Cat" for folks who spend half their time in the shower making hair art on the walls, which inevitably ends up clogging the drain. TMI? This makes catching your hair *much* easier and gives it a proper place while you finish sudsing up.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
2. A pack of Elephant Trax labels to make storing (and finding!) things you've packed easier than ever. Attach a sticker to the box, take photos of everything inside, and you're all set! You now have a visual inventory! Never confuse your Halloween and Christmas storage again. The Nightmare Before Christmas vibe isn't really your thing anyway.
Promising review: "I am so glad I ordered an extra pack of these. My goal for January was to organize the basement. I have TONS of plastic bins and whenever I need something, I have to open each to find what I’m looking for. I took a few hours the first weekend cleaning out and organizing everything and the bins. I took pictures of the contents of each bin, put one of these stickers on each bin then associated the pics with the sticker’s QR code and voila, done. IF YOU LIKE TO BE ORGANIZED, GET THESE STICKERS!" —Fred Labro
3. A pack of three Arm & Hammer deodorizers — place these inside your running shoes and you just might realize your apartment has been smelling...less than fresh...ever since you decided to train for that 5K. These easily eat up that sweaty scent!
You can also use these in your laundry, fridge, closets, and more!
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for. I needed something to store in my gym shoes and these are great! Nice fresh laundry smell." —Amazon Customer
4. A handheld allergen vacuum with a sanitizing UV light and bacteria-blasting steam-free heat technology. With this, you'll *finally* make vacuuming curtains and upholstery a simple situation. Your upright vacuum could never.
Promising review: "I used this on my 9-year-old mattress...I'm not a slob, I wash my sheets and mattress protector weekly. I recently noticed I have a dust mite allergy Wow did this vac pull out some of that gray powder: dead skin, mite poop, mite parts. I was surprised how much it pulled out of the mattress. I probably spent a good 30 minutes with double to triple passes on the mattress while also cleaning the carpet around bed as well as my pillow." —M. Cassie
5. A CovoBox — this is hollow on the inside, so you can cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books" instead of leaving it out on display. What a *novel* idea!
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!
Promising review: "I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" —AmazonEmme
6. An adjustable bakeware rack is gonna keep your kitchen tools upright and at-the-ready.
Promising review: "By the picture, I was expecting a lightweight plastic base with flimsy metal uprights that would hold a lightweight pan or cutting board. BOY WAS I WRONG!!!! This is a very heavy-duty base with a good grip on the bottom. The uprights are heavy coated wire to prevent scratching of the items it is holding. I am SO PLEASED with the quality of this rack that I will be ordering a couple more to use for my skillets. Buy with confidence as these are really a quality product." —labbie1
7. A set of gold cable organizers is sure to make your desk look impeccable while keeping your charging cords neat and tidy.
Brighttia is a New York-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in industrial and modern interior lighting and decor.
Promising review: "These brass cable organizers are beautiful and high quality. I’m using two of them to keep a plug-in sconce cord attached to the wall and to direct the cord to the electrical outlet. These little gold pieces add a touch of functionality and glamour to the sconces. Exactly what I was looking for." —Amy Margolis
8. A rubber ducky bath spout cover that's gonna keep your kiddo from ~quacking~ their head open on the hard faucet if they're rather squirmy during bath time.
9. A pack of lightweight glue-on foam ceiling tiles for covering up popcorn ceilings and turning your home into a historic stunner, despite it being built in 1987.
Promising review: "If you’re even considering doing it JUST DO IT!! I can’t even begin to tell you how easy this was and the end result is mind blowing! When people come over (we’re remodeling our newly purchased home built in 1865) their jaws drop. We put this in the sunroom/eat in kitchen area. We love it so much we’ll be doing it in the bar area of the dining room. When you actually get them on the ceiling and look at your finished product, you’d never guess it’s styrofoam. Caulking between the tiles was crucial to giving its overall look. That was the most difficult part. My advice (from watching hours of YouTube videos and doing research) find the center of the ceiling and work your way out. It took us two hours to do a fairly large space. We definitely overestimated how many it would take but I’m glad we had extra on hand in the case we messed one up. Also — make sure your blade is SHARP!" —Steven
10. A bottle of drywall repair putty with a quick-use applicator. If looking at your drywall's imperfections is a pet peeve that makes you feel like you're gonna ~crack,~ this simple solution is made for you!
Promising review: "I had a hole in drywall from a wall anchor that had been removed. This product did exactly what I needed it to do with a minimum of muss and fuss, and no special equipment or tools. Follow the directions, use the cap edge to smooth it out, and it's just about perfect. I've since also used it to repair drywall that was damaged when an old vanity was removed, filled up the dent perfectly. I'm going to be doing some redecorating with some new pictures on my walls, and I know this will work perfectly to patch old holes. Good stuff." —Barbara A. Hanson
11. The Pink Stuff All-Purpose Floor Cleaner for folks who know The Pink Stuff could be the *only* stuff. Try out their floor cleaner and transform your brown grout into the white grout it actually is.
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted. I really like that there isn’t a residue left over on my floors. The smell is very simple and clean and now my floors look terrific." —S.A. Milano
