If You Want To Trick Yourself Into Thinking That Life’s A Breeze, Start Using These 37 Helpful Products

1. An un-spill-able drink tray so you can bring everyone's drinks, along with a heaping bowl of guacamole, out to the backyard BBQ all at once. No Cirque Du Soleil balancing abilities needed!
SpillNot is a small business owned by the product designer; Joshua Millstein.
Promising review: "This is a brilliant device! It makes carrying several cups of coffee upstairs a breeze. Never a drop, no matter how much the tray swings as I walk. Absolutely genius." —Happy Customer
2. A positive daily planner with an appointment tracker, a priority list, meal planner, water intake tracker, and more. If coming up with a list of all the lists you need to make each day keeps you from getting organized...this is here to help!
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small biz that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "How did I live without these? Since I began working from home, these sheets are the best. They keep you accountable and I can go back to see what I accomplished each day, since you have to report your daily tasks. About to order more...thanks for making life easier! —Pame66
3. A bottle of Better Life all-natural tile and tub cleaner that'll banish soap scum, mold, mildew, rust, and hard-water stains from tired, worn-down tiles *without* any elbow grease. This is basically White Out for your shower. Simple as that.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name-brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
4. A silicone clip-on strainer that's dishwasher safe, attaches to any size pot or pan, and is designed to save a bunch of space in your kitchen cupboards.
Promising review: "This is easy to use and now that I’ve had it a few weeks, I don’t know how I have lived without. Makes draining anything in water so much easier! Highly recommend." —Melissa L.
5. A neck reading light so you can read until you are practically dead asleep and not have to get out of bed to turn off the light, thus risking waking up again. What is it...11 p.m.?! YIKES. We're too old for this.
Promising review: "I don’t have the best lighting in this house or the best eyes, and that makes for a hard time cross-stitching. These are absolutely wonderful! I can see my patterns and do my cross-stitching which is so great during this quarantine. Be sure to charge every night after use though. And they are so lightweight I forget I’m wearing them! Highly recommended!" —Nini
6. A stuffed waffle maker — this applause-worthy appliance is designed with a deep, bowl-like griddle that allows you to cook the batter with fillings (we're talking chocolate, fruit, cheese, meat...the works). Upgrade your morning routine from frozen waffles to a homemade meal that looks straight off a "best of" brunch menu.
Promising review: "I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" —Adirondackdarling
7. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller that'll pick up fur and lock it inside the roller so that cleanup is a breeze and it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our huskies, but woof, shedding is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back-and-forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel=
8. Budget-friendly period underwear designed to feel just like regular underwear, so you can avoid spending money on disposable menstrual products and simply ~cycle~ through comfortable, absorbent underwear instead!
Some reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "This product truly changed my life, and my period routine, for the better! I have an incredibly heavy flow, so I really wanted these to 1) protect against leakage, and 2) wear as overnight protection. This product DELIVERS! I bought my first pair of these over a year ago and have used them every period since, and I have never had leakage or discomfort. I started just using them to prevent leakage, but they have replaced every other period item I used. I no longer buy pads or tampons, which for me justifies the price of this product (which is already cheaper than its top competitor). I now have seven pairs, which helps me to have enough to wear for day and night for my heaviest days. The most difficult part of these is washing and making sure there is no lingering scent. Directly after use, I put them in a mixture of warm water and white distilled vinegar. Once I have used enough of them for a load of laundry, I wash them normally and hang dry them. I am obsessed with this product and recommend it to everyone! They have truly made my period so much easier and taken so much stress out of preparing and getting ready during my time of month!" —Catherine
For more info, check out BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord's full Bambody period underwear review.
9. A bottle of Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator, a fan-favorite among pet parents, this odor-eliminating spray is gonna lift stains from carpet and furniture while *also* pulling out the odor that is often left behind.
Angry Orange is a small biz that was founded in 2014. They provide pet-related household cleaning supplies like stain removers, mops, and more.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup, and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and used to tell my wife, 'With all the science and technology in the world, we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell, and now, after use, we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
10. A handy portable car vacuum so you can clean your car without the extra effort of bringing your vacuum outside. (Because honestly, when do we ever actually do that?)
It comes with three detailing attachments (a flathead, extendable, and brush nozzle attachment). You also get a carrying bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter. Plug it into the 12V aux outlet in your car and the 16-foot cord will give you enough slack needed to clean the entire vehicle!
Promising review: "Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house; however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October, my husband and I went to the ocean, and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
11. An ingenious cup catcher specifically designed for sippy cups and for toddlers who love nothing more than chucking those cups off their tray. Save your kitchen from becoming an unintentional splash pad, and get this spiffy setup.
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
