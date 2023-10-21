42 Products You Should Probably Own If Your Middle Name Could Be "Results"

1. A ridiculously charming exfoliating stick for gently scrubbing your skin, drawing out excess sebum, whiteheads, and blackheads from your pores. This is specifically designed for removing the gross octo-puss from inside your pores!
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
2. A rechargeable hair trimmer — this thing is the future of hair removal. The nifty palm-sized gadget doesn't require soap or water, so you can use it anywhere! Get this and "shaving" can be smooth sailing from here on out.
Promising review: "I love, love, love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. It's design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are. I have course hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon Customer
3. A TikTok-famous Little Green upholstery cleaner here to save the day when slips turn into spills, which turn into stains.
Promising review: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it. Things definitely look cleaner. spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand-new for the first time since I bought it! Directions are easy. Just a heads-up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
4. A pack of spin hair pins capable of holding your hair tight no matter how much you move, saving you from constantly readjusting your 'do throughout the day.
One of these coils is as strong as 20 (!) standard hair pins. Bad hair days are officially extinct.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
5. A length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles that'll actually be able to pull the years of hidden fur your vacuum never grabs (no matter how many times you plug in that clunker and run it over the carpet).
Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
6. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution — this can clear up redness, bumps, and razor burn. Bless.
Promising review: "This product is a lifesaver, simply amazing!! My before picture (above) is from two months ago without using Tendskin after shaving. That’s how bad my thighs used to get two to three days after shaving. I used to cry so much because EVERYTHING hurt my thighs, including my silk covers. My after picture is from July 31, 2019. As you can see it’s a tremendous difference. Although I still have scars, my shaving doesn’t bring tears to my eyes anymore. It’s helped with razor bumps, ingrown hairs, dark spots, and my sensitivity to denim." —Kim
7. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors that'll remove those fluffy baby hairs from your face while giving your skin some sweeet exfoliation at the same time. Sorry newborns, your skin is no longer the softest around.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." —Megan Kopicko
8. A pack of Downy fabric spray — with this, you're *finally* gonna rid your caftans and pants of those stubborn crinkles and creases.
BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Danielle Healy says: "I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, I have discovered that this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer."
9. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel for feet that feel positively caked in callouses.
To use: presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse. It's recommended to use a foot file afterwards to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Key2Del
10. A carpet shampoo solution to get your floors and rugs back to their original color without any toxic chemicals. Who knew your brown carpet was actually a WHITE carpet? Woof.
Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.
FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one they are using in the review photo!
Promising review: "I never leave reviews but this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up! I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis
11. A plant-powered vitamin C serum with a *delicious* amount of 5-star ratings (over 90,000 5-star ratings if you really wanna know). This is a satisfying solution that can help with dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I am 39 and have dark spots in my face from sun damage and some scarring from cystic acne. Holy cow, this has lightened my dark spots by at least 75%. Honestly a miracle. And for the price! Other brands are four times the price. Try this out for sure. Stick to it and give it some time. I saw an amazing difference, so so happy with it. Also, some of the best customer service I’ve ever had." —Ashley F.
12. A bottle of Goo Gone Adhesive Remover sure to rid surfaces of those sticky, gross, and stubborn residues you've honestly just grown to accept as part of your appliances at this point. It's time to solve that problem.
13. An air purifier that'll remove pet dander, mold, dust, pollen, and odors in your home. Grab one of these, and going outside to get fresh air will feel like an oxymoron.
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the 2 setting. I also enjoy the night light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen
14. A pressure washer so you no longer have to be awash in grief over a dull and dreary patio or fence. With this, patio furniture and other backyard basics can look brand new. In fact, it's just a spray away!
It even comes with five spray tips to help you attack light to heavy-duty cleaning tasks.
Promising review: "This little guy is a game-changer. It is so quiet, and so powerful. I was extremely skeptical about buying such a small, not to mention, electric pressure washer because I've only used gas pressure washers in the past. Well, I moved into my house last year, and started to wash this driveway off with a friend's gas pressure washer and decided it was not worth the time because it was not getting very much of the grime/dirt off. Well, look at what this thing did. This home is near the beach and flooded in Katrina, and probably hasn't ever been pressure washed. This thing worked flawlessly. I can't say enough good things about this purchase. Would buy again with confidence." —James G.
15. A hyaluronic acid serum — this can save your dry skin thanks to its *intense* hydrating properties that improve a dry complexion's softness, smoothness, and ability to retain moisture. I feel soothed just thinking about it.
Promising review: "I've used several different kinds of serums for my face and this is my favorite so far. I use it right after my bath when my pores are open from the hot water and then apply my moisturizer right on top of it. My face normally gets very dry in the winter, but since I began using this serum it has been a lot better. It seemed like such a tiny bottle when I got it, but a little bit of this stuff goes a long way. I've been using it for several months now and still have half a bottle left." —Michelle
