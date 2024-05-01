These 33 Cleaning Products Just Might Make You Believe In Magic

1. A pack of leather cleaning wipes made with a nontoxic, grease-free formula that'll condition, clean, and protect leather without leaving residue behind.
2. A hairbrush cleaning tool to help you avoid brushing your hair with bristles full of loose hairs and dust. Nothing is quite as nasty as hair once it's off our heads. That's a fact of life. Just ask your shower drain.
Promising review: "When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." —HeartsofHavoc
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
3. A Wet & Forget shower cleaner — this'll clean your shower and prevent scummy buildup without *any* scrubbing. Because why use elbow grease when you clean? That even sounds dirty!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.77 (available in two scents).
4. A bug remover for anyone who is ~bugged~ by the number of critters that end up creating crud on their car's perfect paint job.
Promising review: "This item was recommended by a stranger in the next RV lot at a campground hundreds of miles from home. This good Samaritan brought his bottle over, sprayed down the front of my bus, and then just wiped half an inch of smashed bugs off it! Just like magic. He then smiled, shook my hand, and left. When we got within two days of home, we ordered this, and it was delivered the day after we arrived. Again, it worked just like magic." —Hikes in Rain
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
5. A ChomChom pet hair remover roller — this is gonna pick up fur and lock it inside the roller, making cleanup a breeze. Plus, it doesn't lose its effectiveness with heavy use. We love our pets but woof, shedding in the springtime is their greatest skill.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two colors).
6. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp easy peasy to put on *and* makes cleaning your toilet simpler than it's ever been! Mostly because, with this, you won't be the one cleaning your toilet.
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get six stamps from Amazon for $9.12.
7. A Baseboard Buddy that'll basically work like an eraser. This has an extendable handle that'll make cleaning tiny corners and often-ignored areas not just simple, but suuuper satisfying.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
8. A bottle of makeup brush shampoo to stop making your skin dirty when you're trying to look fresh.
Promising review: "Well, I can happily say that this cleaner does a bang-up job! My brushes were saturated with old color, to the point that I thought I might need to spring for a new set. Aside from just looking bad, though, all that old color was probably affecting pigment and application any time I used them. A little of this cleaner, a handful of seconds working it in and rinsing, and my brushes look practically as good as the day I bought them! Saved me a ton of money in new brushes, and it didn't take away from my being-lazy time!" —J
Get it from Amazon for $6.96 (available in two sizes, a two-pack and also in sheets).
9. Or a snazzy makeup brush UV sanitizer just might soothe your skin if you're prone to breakouts. The UV-C light inside is designed to kill 99.9% of the bacteria buildup on your brushes. Keep your skin clean while making yourself (and your bathroom) look fresh!
Promising review: "This first caught my eyes when I saw how chic and cute it is. Then, I found out it actually helps sanitize makeup brushes! I wear makeup regularly, but to be honest, I don't clean my brushes frequently enough. I found it kind of frustrating to clean my brushes. Not sure why, but it always takes a REALLY LONG TIME for my brushes to dry. This is such a lifesaver as I know I can sanitize my brushes every time I use them with just one click! I don't have to worry about skin issues caused by dirty brushes anymore! It also makes a really good/cute gift. Very happy with this purchase." —Cyn
Get it from Amazon for $89.
10. A screen cleaner so you can actually *see* what's going on behind the fingerprints and buildup on your cellphone and laptop. This stuff is going to be particularly useful now that the weather is getting better and we can start working outside again. Sunshine and smudges do not mix.
Promising review: "I’ve had my computer screen dirty for several years. I decided to give this product a try and it worked much better than I expected. 100% recommend, give 5 stars (pictured above). 🌟" —Jordan Schwartz
Get it from Amazon for $16.97.