Yes, These 39 Products Will Actually Do What They Say They Will

1. A bottle of Messy Eater Stain Remover, a stain-remover that parents swear by (and you know that's about as valuable as a review can get) for tackling everything from grass stains to berry juice to spit-up on clothing, carpet, and even upholstery. And the handy spray bottle is even great for taking on the go and treating stains as they happen (and laundering later)!
Just spray, rub in, and then launder as usual.
Promising review: "I have three young kids who like to get messy and usually spill things on themselves — this spray is a miracle worker! I haven’t found a stain this stuff can’t get out! I’ve even had stains that weren’t new come out with this spray! Wish they had a bigger bottle option but for now this works. Not a huge fan of the smell but it’s not a huge deal because it gets washed anyway." —Heather & Kresten
2. A Bluetooth remote control to help you control your phone from afar (up to 33ish feet away!), so you can turn the page, remotely take photos and videos, and — of course — scroll to the next TikTok.
Promising review: "I've been wanting an auto scroll feature on the apps for reels/TikTok for ages, and I was a little delayed in researching options to achieve just that lol. But I found this remote control that fits on your finger and, although it was an impulse purchase, I am NOT disappointed. Bluetooth and long battery life paired with a comfortable ring feature on your finger to click and scroll makes for the perfect combo when you're laying in bed and you get your phone propped up just right and want to skim thru reels/toks, or if you're in a lovely bubble bath and don't want to risk holding your phone above a potential watery demise...this is the product for you" —Shelby D.
3. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle, because any hydration enthusiast will be blown away by this guy. It has a genius design with a metal straw inside, but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort — and it LOCKS *with the straw in place* for zero leaks, even if you hold it completely upside down. Um....Stanley who?!
I have the Simple Modern one too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist, and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAY in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "As a nurse I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah the straw is exposed but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. Those that say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani
4. A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy crispy tater tots, reheated chicken wings, and all your other favorite air fryer foods without having to wash the whole dang basket every! single! time! These clean up right in the dishwasher for maximum effortlessness every snack- and mealtime.
Promising review: "The parchment liners did not work in our air fryer. "Smells like burning!" Not unusual in our kitchen when I'm cooking, by the way. Still. It shouldn't be due to an outside source like the parchment liners that we had. I like to set off the alarm all by myself. These worked great! No muss. No fuss. Highly recommend." —Margaret K. Gajkowski
5. A pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface that needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic they are perfect and dust free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
6. A knee stabilizer band reviewers say can help with knee pain short-term and over time — it's designed to absorb shock and provide support to your joint. People love that it's not bulky and doesn't impede a full range of motion too!
Chat with your doctor to see if this is right for your knee pain.
Promising review: "This brace works like magic. I purchased to help with knee pain from cycling, and I just make sure it's on tight and just underneath my patella and I have zero pain or discomfort now. Would definitely recommend. Comes with two braces!" —Amazon Customer
7. A set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves. Try these and save yourself luggage fees every time you fly!
Promising review: "These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip. I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling." —Sarbello
8. A jar of The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
How effective? Well it's commonly likened to the Magic Eraser in paste form!
Promising review: "Honestly I was very skeptical when I first purchased. Everyone on social media was talking about how amazing this product was for cleaning around the house and I just thought they were all jumping on some kind of bandwagon. Of course I caved and had to try it for myself. Needless to say I’m very impressed! It removed stubborn mold and grime from my shower tile grout with use of a hard-bristle toothbrush. It removed hard water stains from my sinks and faucets. I noticed it really does remove mineral buildup, but it takes a lot of elbow grease and repetitive applications before you start seeing progress. The texture feels similar to when you mix honey with sugar to make a lip scrub, except it’s super-fine grit and more pasty like putty or clay. It works amazing so far! No overpowering smell (barely any smell at all), easy to use, and a little product goes a long way. I haven’t tried it on rust yet so we’ll see how that goes. Overall very pleased and impressed so far. Highly recommend!" —Marissa
9. ~Mega thermal~ heat-retaining socks with a brushed lining and moisture-wicking fabric, because when your tootsies get that chill, it's hard to get them to *ever* warm up again.
They'll keep your feet warm (and dry) in up to -15°F.
Promising review: "These socks have just changed my life. I am not even kidding. I suffer all of the time from feet that are painfully cold when the temperature outside is anything less than about 75 degrees F. It is horrible. I wear double socks with slippers; still have cold feet. Always having them tucked under a few thick blankets while watching TV, etc., but still feeling the cold in my feet. Well, I saw the reviews and ordered these. I put them on this evening, put on my usual slippers, and shortly after I felt like I had an electric heater inside my socks. They feel so very warm and toasty. I have never had a sock that could do this. Even thick wool socks don’t do this. MY FEET ARE ACTUALLY WARM which is something that rarely ever happens. I am in LOVE with these socks. I could kiss whoever invented them." —Linda Marie Nutter
10. A pack of K-Cup cleaning pods here to help if you've...never cleaned your Keurig before. Just run one through, and you'll be shocked at how much gross-looking water comes out — and at how much better your morning coffee tastes.
Promising review: "I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL! My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, luckily. I would highly recommend, keeps everything runny correctly and clean." —Lauren
