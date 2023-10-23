BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Travel Light With These 30 Carry On Packing Tips

    Save that checked luggage fee to spend on your actual trip.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Figure out what carry-on suitcase size works for the airline you're going on, because of COURSE there's no standard measurement across them all. Luckily for us, Amazon has an easy guide to make shopping for your suitcase a lot easier — just select by airline!

    Amazon&#x27;s guide to carry-ons, including airlines like air france, hawaiian airlines, delta airlines, jetblue, and more
    Amazon

    Navigate by the airline(s) you regularly fly, and Amazon will weed out the options that won't fit into the overhead bins. Now you can really *maximize* your size based on the airlines you fly most often.

    2. Create a packing list even before you take a single item out. Whether it's on a handy prefilled notepad or just on the Notes app of your phone, spend some time really thinking about everything you need so you don't panic and try to shove in 25 pairs of extra undies and three sweatshirts at the last minute.

    The blue packing list notepad broken down in to basics, miscellaneous, clothes, and hygiene
    Amazon

    The amount of extra undies I bring on trips...why?!

    Get this handy notepad from Amazon for $7 (available in two colors, plus a road trip–specific list).

    Promising review: I bought this for my daughter for her vacation overseas. This list has EVERYTHING and some things that she didn't even think of. It's perfect and a must have for travelers!" —Nancy Steidle

    3. Check average weather in the area you're traveling to ahead of time, so you can decide what to pack. Will you need a light jacket? Just a heavy sweater? Is it usually rainy this time of year? Now you'll be in the know.

    Columbia Pictures

    Many sites will give you the seasonal average weather for that date and location so you can plan your outfits (or what you might need to buy) before the actual forecast is available closer to your trip. You can also look at *past* years for the same info! I always use this to plan the kind of things I need to bring when I travel...far in advance!

    4. If rain is on the meteorological menu, squeeze in a packable raincoat so you can stay securely dry without having to leave your favorite, more fashionable pieces at home. This packs down into a teensy drawstring bag. You can even keep it in your purse while actually on the trip if it might stay dry.

    The two-tone grey jacket with the drawstring bag it packs into
    Amazon

    Get this one from Amazon for $31.99 (available in women's sizes S–3X and 25 colors).

    Promising review: "Lightweight, water resistant, perfect for traveling! I bought this to wear in Iceland. It rolls up and goes into a little pouch, which makes it easier to carry. It kept me nice and dry when I was walking the rainy, misty streets of Iceland as well as the many waterfalls I visited. I highly recommend." —Karin M. Dixey

    5. Listen to your parents and roll your clothes to save space. It's a tried-and-true method that actually works AND also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.

    BuzzFeed

    6. Or try one of these techniques — depending on what you're packing, you might want to switch it up. The "clown car" style helps with reducing wrinkles!

    An infographic of different folding methods
    expedia.ca

    The military-style roll is basically like the regular roll, but taken to ~the next level~. "Clown car" is all about ~stacking~ before folding and tucking.

    And if you like a classic fold but have a hard time seeing everything in your suitcase, the front-to-back style is a good option. It's also *great* for storing tees in your drawers at home so you can see what's what.

    7. Fill otherwise hard-to-utilize space (looking at you, space between the metal bars!) with rolled up undies, bathing suits, or other small pieces of clothing to maximize capacity.

    A photo of the space between the metal bars in a rolling suitcase
    onegoodthingbyjillee.com

    Check out more carry-on tips at One Good Thing By Jillee.

    8. Things can get a bit...crushed...in a small carry-on easily, so maintain the collar shape of dress shirts by looping your belt just inside. Your next work trip is officially saved from creased collars.

    A collared shirt with a belt rolled up to fit inside the neckhole
    BuzzFeed

    9. Maximize your vacation hours (and suitcase space) by packing your outfits PER DAY! No more rummaging around your suitcase, messing everything up. And if you want to wear something more than once, just keep it separate for now.

    A ziploc bag with clothes folded inside marked &quot;Tuesday&quot;
    BuzzFeed

    You can use zip-top bags, as pictured above, packing cubes, or whatever else you have around the house.

    10. Make your clothes more *compact* bit by bit in a set of packing cubes — organize them by day (like pictured above), clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.

    amazon.com

    It comes with a laundry bag to separate your dirty clothes on your way back, and the cubes have mesh tops so you can see what's inside!

    Get the set of six pictured above from Amazon for $22.99 (available in 14 colors and patterns).

    Promising review: "These packing cubes exceeded my expectations!!!! I was able to pack for a seven-day cruise: seven day outfits, seven evening dresses, six swimsuits and six swim cover-ups. Along with 10 pairs of undergarments, four PJ sets, and three bras. It was wild. I highly recommend! I used a Vera Bradley weekend tote to fit my packing cubes and then a separate bag for shoes, toiletries, etc. worked perfectly! Very happy with my purchase." —Elias Zuloaga

    11. Or if you're less worried about organization and more worried about having enough space, compress everything into a set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    ::Cough, me studying abroad, cough::

    Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.90 (also available in larger packs).

    Promising review: "These were life savers! We took a 10-day trip to Europe and were able to pack only in a carry-on using these! I used two medium in my carry on and my husband used three in his carry on. I packed all my undergarments, five dresses, four pairs of jeans, multiple blouses, three pairs of shorts, and a few other pieces of clothing. And still has room for my shoes. These will definitely be used each time we travel now. Well worth it." —Amazon Customer

    12. Stuff small, foldable items inside your hat, then place items carefully around the brim inside your suitcase to keep it from getting crushed or bent. Because carrying a sun hat on the plane is just annoying.

    Images of clothing being backed in and around a hat
    collectivegen.com

    I did this on a trip to Greece, and my wide-brim sun hat got there and back without a single crease!

    13. Stop wasting a single inch of space — fill your shoes with teensy packables like socks and undies. Off to somewhere chilly? Pack leggings or even your straightener/curling iron in boots to save space and help maintain your boots' shape.

    A pair of sneakers in a shower cap, each stuffed with socks
    BuzzFeed

    Then you can pack your shoes inside shoe bags (like I do) to keep the dirty soles away from your clothes, or just pop on a shower cap ($4.99 for a set of three), like pictured here!

    Get a pack of four drawstring shoe bags (they're clear tops so you can see which pair is which) for $15.99 at Amazon.

    14. Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside *that* cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.

    BuzzFeed

    15. Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing; stick to just one palette, plus a few accent colors, so you can make the most from mixing and matching juuuust a few key pieces.

    A graphic of a suggested capsule wardrobe, including foundation pieces, outer layers, and accessories
    extrapetite.com

    Get more inspiration at Extra Petite.

    Another tip? Pull out all the clothes you want to bring, then put one third of them away — you probably won't need 'em!

    16. Roll up a compact and collapsible water bottle, because it's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on a long-haul flight, and airport water is expensive! You can keep it handy in an outer pocket of your carry-on bag or backpack so you can fill it with ease, without losing on precious space.

    The bottle which stands when full
    Amazon

    Reviewers love the one pictured above: it folds up truly tiny, has no weird plastic taste, and has an easy-to-clean wide mouth. 

    Get two from Amazon for $30.53.

    Promising review: "I took this water bottle on a recent trip to Iceland. In Iceland, water from any tap is glacier water and is absolutely delicious. This bottle made it easy to fill up whenever I wanted, even in I stream near a waterfall! It rolls up so it takes up little space. I never dribbled any while drinking, so I would say it's easy to drink from. It has a clip that would fit on a belt or belt loop, but I wear neither so I carried it easily with one finger in the clip. I found it easy to rinse. I'm 100% happy with the quality of this bottle." —nanykin

    17. If you're traveling for a while, bring along a handy set of compact laundry detergent packets so you can easily wash clothes you're going to repeat wear right in the hotel bathroom (or a cruise's washing machine, of course).

    The detergent in pre-measured pouches, which is safe on all fabrics
    Amazon

    Get a pack of eight packets from Amazon for $10.51.

    Promising review: "I bought a pack to take along on our UK and Ireland Christmas vacation. We were going to be gone for two weeks and I knew that there would be times where we needed to hand wash items and have them ready the next day. We were able to, throw some essential items into the hotel room sink and hand wash them and hang them to dry. It did pull out dirt and grime and left our clothes with a fresh scent. It’s a smart purchase and I will be sending a pack along with my daughter for her study abroad trip to Peru next month." —Jill Foster

    18. Select your most key pieces of jewelry and keep them safely stored in a truly mini (and gorge) jewelry case like this pretty velvet one. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20% on select colors; available in nine colors).

    Promising review: "Really amazing value – it looks pretty luxe but I can't believe the price I bought it for — especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well. I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too that's been very helpful" —Dee

    19. Every ounce of space is precious, which means you don't have room for a bulky neck pillow. But don't worry, that's what the Trtl pillow is for. It folds up thin and compact, and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.

    A model in the wrap pillow showing the internal structure
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in five colors).

    Promising review: "The trtl pillow is much better than a standard travel pillow due to the neck support it offers. It is difficult for me to sleep on planes but with the trtl i can sleep even in tiny cramped budget airline seats. It also folds pretty flat which makes it easy to pack in a carry on item. Most comfortable travel pillow." —Sofia Allison

    20. Traveling with a carry-on and a (cough cough giant backpack) personal item (and a jacket) can get unwieldy, especially at security. Store your cash, boarding pass, passport, credit cards, etc. in a travel wallet that makes it super easy to see everything at a glance. And then just toss it in your carry-on when you're through security!

    The travel wallet in rose gold
    Amazon

    No more holding up the security line triple-checking to see if you still have your passport. Just a touch of first-class style, at an economy price. It's made of RFID-blocking material, too.

    Get the one pictured above from Amazon for $14.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save 5%; available in 36 colors).

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! Boarding pass, passport, ID and credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, etc.! Yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess. Just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" —Anthony Luu

    21. Add an easy, leakproof layer to your toiletries to avoid any big-time oopsies at your destination; just wrap a small square of cling wrap over the opening and pop the cap on top.

    A graphic of wrapping the plastic wrap under the cap of shampoo
    thebeautydepartment.com

    Learn more at The Beauty Department.

    22. Swap your regular hot tool for a 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron so you only have to bring *one* tool, no matter how you want to wear your hair. It has dual voltage for international trips, too.

    The tool in black and rose gold
    Amazon

    It has a swiveling, tangle-free cord, too.

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save $10; also available in white).

    Promising review: "I bought this for a trip to Italy, as I didn't have a dual-voltage iron (and you can't just use a converter-adapter combination with things that heat up). I liked that it was a flat iron and curling iron combo, so I could change things up as I desired. It worked beautifully on our trip — I look nice in all my selfies ;) — and continues to work beautifully at home. In fact, I've replaced my old flat iron with this because of the versatility and now use this one every day. BTW, in case you are wondering, it automatically switches to the appropriate voltage, no looking for a switch or anything. You don't need to do anything but plug it in! Great product!" —Diane Field

    23. The mini sizes don't stop there! Make sleeping in a different environment (whether that's your in-laws' house or a hotel) a little easier with a little helpful white noise. But instead of packing a giant fan or white noise machine, try a teeny-tiny one like this mini LectroFan.

    A hand showing the palm-sized speaker
    amazon.com

    It has nonlooping white noise, ocean sounds, and fan sounds AND doubles as a Bluetooth speaker so you can jam out to your favorite tunes while getting ready.

    Get it from Amazon for $28.

    Promising review: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found. I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant. And no worries that the hotel AC stops running in the middle of the night as they usually do and you wake up to a silent room and can't go back to sleep. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard. Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!" —KJ

    24. Put shoes by the wheels and lighter items toward the handle so that when your suitcase is upright & rolling, the shoes won't crush or wrinkle your clothes.

    A graphic explaining the tip
    BuzzFeed / Amazon

    Shop Delsey luggage like the one pictured here on Amazon.

    25. Wear your bulkiest shoes on the plane, whether that's a pair of chunky sneakers, booties, etc. — you'll save suitcase space, but stay comfy on the long flight.

    A reviewer wearing the chunky white sneakers with black and brown accents
    amazon.com

    BTW, you can get the chunky Steve Madden sneakers pictured above from Amazon for $69.95 (available in women's sizes 5.5–11 and eight colors and styles). Note: not all sizes are available in all colors.

    26. Rather than packing a giant sweatshirt you might not wear again, if you run cold, keep a blanket scarf easily accessible in your carry-on. It'll be lightweight enough to pack up small, but keep you significantly warmer on the freezing desert that is the internal airplane climate.

    A reviewer in the plaid scarf
    amazon.com

    Get this one from Amazon for $17.89 (available in 28 colors and patterns).

    Promising review: "I purchased this wrap so that I could use it as a blanket on the airplane and also use it as a fashion scarf on my travels. I've gotten many compliments on it and absolutely love it! Definitely one of my travel essentials now. I've also washed it a couple of times now and it's still in great shape." —C. Behrends

    27. Big vacation reader? Leave the heavy, bulky books at home and bring HUNDREDS (or even THOUSANDS) of books with you in one little device — a Kindle!

    model holding a kindle
    Amazon

    I never thought I'd be an e-reader person, but living in a New York apartment with limited bookshelves changed my ways. I love love (love love love) my Kindle — especially for easily borrowing library books, squeezing in a few chapters on a subway ride, and of course traveling. I lit'rally read 10 times as much with a Kindle in my life.

    Get the newest 2022 version ofr the basic Kindle (now with backlight and TWICE as much storage!) from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and blue). Or shop the newest version of the Kindle Paperwhite ($139.99) for poolside or beach reading — it's WATERPROOF *and* has an adjustable warm backlight!

    28. Include a fold-up duffel on trips when you KNOW you'll be bringing back more than you came with. Just pack your purse on the way back and count this as your "personal item" — I won't tell.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This one folds into a teensy pouch when not in use, is tear and water resistant, and even has a separate side pocket for shoes. Aaaaand it has a strap on the side that slides easily over your roller luggage handle.

    Just keep it in your regular suitcase between trips, and you'll never forget it. Fold-up duffels like these are my GO-TO when going on a vacation I know will be shopping heavy. And then you can bring your new finds on the plane to ensure they don't get lost (it's 20 inches, making it perfect for the overhead compartment).

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 18 colors and patterns).

    Promising review: "We bought this to take with us when we visited our daughter who is studying abroad for four months. We figured she would not have enough room in her luggage when it was time to come home. Folded up, this bag was so compact and lightweight it took up almost no room in our own luggage for the trip over. Then, sure enough, she had a ton of clothes and shoes to send home with us and packed this bag full. We checked the bag and it made it through two international flights without a scratch. The BEST feature is the side strap that allows you to slide it over the handle of a rolling suitcase so you don't have to carry it. This is probably the most practical and the best-value item I have purchased in years." —Tosa Mom

    29. Remember all the dirty laundry you're going to accumulate *in advance* so all of your careful rolling isn't for nought. Separate your stinky socks into a space-saving laundry bag designed to help you *compress* those dirty clothes into a compact bag so they're out of sight, out of mind until you're home...and fiiiiiinally unpack.

    The bag
    Amazon

    Just stuff them in and squeeze to release the extra air!

    Get this cute map-print one from Amazon for $12.17 (available in two styles).

    Promising review: "As a frequent traveler, this bag has been great for packing dirty laundry on the return trip home. It will hold much more than I usually put in it and compresses nicely in the suitcase. I toss it in the washer along with the clothes and it has held up for well over a year now." —CC

    30. If you're traveling with kids, switch to a super-compact stroller that weighs less than 12 pounds and can fit in an overhead bin or even under a seat, because every penny counts when it comes to family vacations.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The stroller is supposed to fit kids from 6 months up to 55 pounds (approx. 5 years).

    Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in two styles).

    Promising review: "This stroller is great! So cool looking, too. I constantly have moms coming up to me asking where I got this! So easy to fold, so light, and barely takes any space in my trunk. We took it on a flight, and the flight attendants recognized the stroller and told me that I can just wheel the baby on and put the stroller in the overhead bin. I wish I had gotten this stroller with my oldest, but I was being cheap. This stroller is so worth the money. I regret not getting it sooner! But at least my youngest can enjoy it." —Nai Len

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.