If The Kids Are Super Quiet, They're Probably Playing With One Of These 33 Toys

1. A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles, because reviewers say they're not only comparable to Magnatiles (which are $80 more for the same size set) but also work with the Magnatiles you may already have, so you can expand a world of creative and educational play for much less. And of course just like Magnatiles, they'll keep the kids busy for hoooours.
Promising review: "I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly. I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice. A wonderful toy!" —skater mom
2. A Crayola light board that'll take your growing artiste's masterpieces to the next level — their designs deserve to shine brightly, and I mean that literally. Plus the board is reusable, so they can wipe away old drawings or tracings and start all over again (and again and again).
It includes an LED light board with a removable tracing panel and and six gel markers. They can just draw directly onto the light board — plus the removable back panel makes tracing images incredibly easy. Then, turn it on to light up the designs and showcase them — even in the dark.
Promising review: "This light board is awesome!! My 6-year-old loves to draw and absolutely loves this board. The markers nestle into the back of the board for storage, which makes this mom happy, the board cleans easily with a damp paper towel or wipe. This is a great car activity for traveling. Love the added feature of the removable blackboard for tracing — so fun! Will make a great gift for any art lover!" —Danielle Campbell
3. A magnetic shape-shifting puzzle cube if your kid is into fidget toys — this one's wayyyy cooler than the average one. It can be manipulated into over 70 different mesmerizing shapes, thanks to the design with built-in magnets!
You can also collect all 12 puzzle box designs and connect multiple magnetic cubes to build even larger structures and sculptures.
Promising review: "I was hesitant about spending $25 for this toy and even more concerned when it showed up and I saw the size, but this got the award for favorite Christmas gift. Both my 9-year-old and 12-year-old play with it constantly!" —Blair001
4. A marble run set so kids can work on developing their problem-solving skills while having a HECK of a lot of fun watching the colorful marbles zip and zoom through tracks and obstacles.
Promising review: "My 5- and 3-year-olds (and me) have spent hours building towers and watching marbles clatter down these chutes, steps, gears and spirals, HOURS! And they’re not bored yet! It’s also educational learning the physics of slopes by experience. Plus, it comes with enough marbles that losing a few doesn’t matter." —Joyce Parker
Promising review: "This is a really neat toy that has provided literally hours and hours of enjoyment for my 4-year-old nephew (and me!). The pieces fit well together, it is very sturdy and stands up well even on carpet. There are an infinite number of ways to build these runs, and this toy never gets boring. Highly recommended." —Becca
5. A classic Melissa & Doug ice cream station that'll be almost as delicious as the real deal — your L.O. will be so excited to stack scoops and toppings for the ultimate cone. Start crafting your order!
The wooden ice cream counter comes with eight ice cream scoops, six toppings, two cones, cup, scooper, tongs, wooden spoon, reusable menu card, and six pretend dollar bills.
Promising review: "Fun toy set for a creative toddler. My newly-turned-3 year old daughter instantly fell in love with this set! She loves seeing how high she can stack the ice cream cones and pretending to serve Mom & Dad her creations. She's been obsessed with climbing things around the house and we *desperately* needed a distraction to get her to stop, and this is working so far — she plays with this thing for HOURS!" —West Family
6. And a Melissa & Doug interactive wooden dashboard for your backseat driver. This dash is packed with realistic features, including a steering wheel, ignition key, a horn that really beeps, hazard lights, etc. It's never too early to start practicing for their road test!
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! My kids were playing with my husband’s old gaming steering wheel and it ended up breaking apart a week ago. They were pretty upset because they love pretending to drive so I looked to find another one. There were cheaper options than this one but they were just the plain steering wheel, no buttons or gear shift so I decided to give this one a try. My boys loved it so much that I had to sit with them for hours having them take turns playing so they wouldn’t fight over it. I didn’t realize there was a little window that shows the car on the road but my 3-year-old LOVES it! He likes to set the timer on the gas gage and when it goes off he lets me know he’s pulling into the gas station (there’s a little gas station in the window part). Anyway, we loved it so much we bought another one the same afternoon so both boys can drive together." —Brittany
7. A pack of dinosaur egg bath bombs sure to make bathtime way more rawr-some. Just plop the egg in, and the exterior will fizz away for colorful bathwater fun — and reveal a hidden dino toy inside! With each bath, their collection of dinos will grow, so they'll have a veritable Jurassic Park to play with when tubtime is over.
Promising review: "My younger sister is having a phase where she loves taking baths, but at the same time obsessed with anything "dinosaur involved." I decided to give her these dino surprise bath bombs, and she absolutely LOVED them; she even requested to take multiple baths per day. One of her favorite parts of the bath is where the bomb dissolved to reveal a small trinket — and even though it was nothing special, she'd play with it afterward for hours on end. Most of the colors were pretty good, too, except for one that looked like she had an accident 😅. This is a perfect gift for 6-year-olds and under!!" —ESmoth
8. A bestselling Baby Einstein Take Along Tunes musical toy packed with 10 classical tunes from iconic composers like Mozart and Vivaldi, plus twinkling lights that'll entertain even the fussiest baby.
Promising review: "I LOVE this thing! I bought it before my daughter was born because of high reviews. It's a reasonably priced toy and my daughter has been using it since birth. Whenever she's having a meltdown I break it out of the diaper bag and she's all better. :) I actually memorized the songs and order and they're pretty catchy. Not annoying and overbearing like other toys. I don't know what I would do without it!." —uhhdorkable
Promising review: "The best baby distractor EVER! Every person with a child must have this toy! I had about five tucked in various places in case one got lost. My son loved them from basically birth and sometimes it would distract him for hours of non-crying! (heaven for a new mother) Of course in the beginning you have to keep pushing the button for them but compared to swinging him in his car seat that was easy! Then we he got older he would spend entire car ides just playing with this one toy. I give it to everyone I know who has a baby." —NH-Mommy
9. An LCD writing tablet so they can draw, scribble, erase, and draw all over again — and it looks like the rainbow scratch paper we all loved as kids!
Promising review: "This tablet has entertained my 4-year-old grandson for hours at a time. He loves that he can erase at will and that the drawings are multicolored. I highly recommend this item for 18 months old and up. I bought a pink one for our 18-month-old granddaughter, and she too is just enthralled with it and the 'power' she has to erase, create, erase, create! They loved them so much, that we bought another set of two different colors so that they would have them at home as well as at 'Grammy's.'" —Kindle Customer Red Heart
