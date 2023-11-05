44 Pieces Of Clothing You'll Wear So Much, The Price Per Wear Will Be Literally Pennies

One TikToker did the research to see this fabric blend is the same as Skims — check it out here. And btw, reviewers say the double lining in the torso is supportive, so they don't need to wear a bra.



Promising review: "Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned. I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." —Wendy L.

Get it from Amazon for $28.99 (available in women's sizes XS–3X and 15 colors). And check out all the styles available in the Smoke Cloud fabric here.