34 Spring Dresses To Help You Celebrate I-Don’t-Have-To-Hide-Under-A-Coat Season

1. A bodycon dress you can adjust (thanks to the drawstrings) to juuuuust the right length for what you're looking for!
Promising review: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
Promising review: "This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
2. An off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a thigh-high slit that's simply begging you to strike a pose — don't let it down.
Promising review: "So glad I took a risk on this dress because it ended up being one of the favorite dresses that I've ever owned. So much so that I want all the colors! It's perfectly snug up top, too, so if you have a smaller bust like me, the girls still feel secure even without a bra on. I'm 5' tall, and it came right to my feet with flats on. Didn't drag or get caught, thanks to the dual slits. The dress was flowy and lightweight. I was quite happy with the quality." —J
3. A pleated off-the-shoulder dress in a lightweight chiffon for the perfect floaty outfit ready for tea parties, weddings, floral arranging classes, and all the other springtime activities on your to-do list.
Promising review: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one, and it's the perfect color for the beach or a summer event. The material is lightweight, and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartog
Promising review: "Love this midi/maxi off-the-shoulder ruffle dress; it's perfect for spring, summer, and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings, too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." —Nikita C.
4. A denim shirt dress for when you want the look of jeans...but not the constrictive feel of jeans, especially as temperatures start to rise!
5. A pleated exercise dress you can wear not to work out when you want to take on the tennis chic trend (Challengers outfit, anyone), but is also great for wearing while dominating on the court — and yes, that includes pickleball, too.
Promising review: "Obsessed. Great value for price. Purchased for golf w the girls and for waste management open. The shorts are perfect and comfortable — love the pockets. The dress is form fitting with the skirt pleats highlighting the waistline. Sizing is true to size. Will order in other colors. I hope this helps!!!" —Erin Balkam
6. A ribbed sweater dress reviewers are calling the "sisterhood of the traveling dress" because it has great stretch, including to accommodate pregnant reviewers' bumps!
Promising review: "PERFECT DRESS. I honestly don't want to praise this dress because I want to get one in every color before they sell out. This dress is the bomb! Very flattering. It is one of the best buys ever. You can dress it up or down. Slip it on and done! I washed my dress on delicate and let it air dry and it didn't pill or come apart. Great price. Great dress. Go ahead, you're worth it!" —Cathy
7. A faux wrap midi dress sure to make dressing for upcoming weddings, your birthday dinner, or just feeling 🔥 so much easier (and less expensive). It comes in a whopping 46(!) colors and fabrics, by the way, so you'll probably want to add a few to your rotation once you see how much you love it.
Promising review: "If you’re thinking about buying it, DO IT! It’s beautiful and comfortable. Curvy girls, beware: It’s going to make you look STUNNING. A dear friend of mine is getting married soon and I’ve been struggling to find something both formal enough yet comfortable and affordable, until now. I need it in every color!! The only thing that I don’t like about this dress is that I don’t want to take it off!" —Kaitlin Almanza
8. A black organza dress because your wardrobe can still feel springy and fresh even if you refuse to wear any other color than black. Pop it on over a black slip, bike shorts and a sports bra, or even a bathing suit for a really cute coverup!
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." —Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
9. A '60s-inspired mini halter dress with an itty bitty bow that's like the cherry on top of a perfect outfit sundae. And isn't that satin just gooorge?!
Promising review: "My daughter wore this dress for her bridal shower!! It was stunning! True to size. Not too shiny. The fabric doesn't wrinkle too badly. Absolutely darling dress!!" —MomoftheBride
10. A halter-neck maxi you can cinch at the waist with the included belt or let flow loose for a drapey jetsetter-on-vacation-on-the-Amalfi-coast look.
Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It also has a slip underneath, which is awesome — no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without." —MsMGR
11. A Good American blazer dress that'll never go out of style. Ever! And it's the perfect dress option when there's still a slight chill in the air, but you don't want to deal with the inconvenience of a jacket.
Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the fabric. The fit is [cute] with the cinched waist and well-constructed shoulders and chest style. The length wasn't too short. There's a good chance you will need to hem the sleeves if you like the length shown on the model. Great buy overall. Will buy more of this brand." —Classicmadame
12. A flowy floral mini dress with a secret — it actually has shorts built right in! That means you can truly go to *town* on the dance floor (it's time to show off your excellent rendition of The Worm) without flashing your undies.
Promising review: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough, even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" —Katie
Promising review: "I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one in a different color for another event." —Amazon Customer
