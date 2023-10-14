Save Money On Luggage Fees By Following These 34 Carry-On Packing Tips

1. Figure out what carry-on suitcase size works for the airline you're going on, because of COURSE there's no standard measurement across them all. Luckily for us, Amazon has an easy guide to make shopping for your suitcase a lot easier — just select by airline!
2. Create a packing list even before you take a single item out. Whether it's on a handy prefilled notepad or just on the Notes app of your phone, spend some time really thinking about everything you need so you don't panic and try to shove in 25 pairs of extra undies and three sweatshirts at the last minute.
3. And pack your purse, and choose your "personal item" carefully — aka the biggest one possible, like a spacious travel-friendly backpack that'll fit under the seat in front of you.
4. Check average weather in the area you're traveling to ahead of time, so you can decide what to pack. Will you need a light jacket? Just a heavy sweater? Is it usually rainy this time of year? Now you'll be in the know.
5. If rain is on the meteorological menu, squeeze in a packable raincoat so you can stay securely dry without having to leave your favorite, more fashionable pieces at home. This packs down into a teensy drawstring bag. You can even keep it in your purse while actually on the trip if it might stay dry.
6. Listen to your parents and roll your clothes to save space. It's a tried-and-true method that actually works AND also makes it easier to find individual items — without messing up the whole rest of the suitcase.
7. Or try one of these techniques — depending on what you're packing, you might want to switch it up. The "clown car" style helps with reducing wrinkles!
8. Fill otherwise hard-to-utilize space (looking at you, space between the metal bars!) with rolled up undies, bathing suits, or other small pieces of clothing to maximize capacity.
9. Things can get a bit...crushed...in a small carry-on easily, so maintain the collar shape of dress shirts by looping your belt just inside. Your next work trip is officially saved from creased collars.
10. Maximize your vacation hours (and suitcase space) by packing your outfits PER DAY! No more rummaging around your suitcase, messing everything up. And if you want to wear something more than once, just keep it separate for now.
11. Make your clothes more *compact* bit by bit in a set of packing cubes — organize them by day (like pictured above), clothing type, ~segment of your trip~ (like city/beach/weather), etc.! Harness your inner Virgo and get packing.
12. Or if you're less worried about organization and more worried about having enough space, compress everything into a set of space-saver bags specifically designed for travel. Over-packers? These are for you. No vacuum required; just pop in your stuff and roll to release the pesky extra air through the valves.
13. Stuff small, foldable items inside your hat, then place items carefully around the brim inside your suitcase to keep it from getting crushed or bent. Because carrying a sun hat on the plane is just annoying.
14. Stop wasting a single inch of space — fill your shoes with teensy packables like socks and undies. Off to somewhere chilly? Pack leggings or even your straightener/curling iron in boots to save space and help maintain your boots' shape.
15. Fold one bra cup inside out into the other, then stuff the straps and band inside *that* cup for a compact packing method that won't ruin your favorite bras.
16. Create a mini capsule wardrobe when packing; stick to just one palette, plus a few accent colors, so you can make the most from mixing and matching juuuust a few key pieces.
17. And make the most out of lightweight, compact clothes that are ideal for layering. This slip dress, for example, is a reviewer fave and can be dressed up for your Fanciest Dinner, but also can be layered under a sweater, button-down, or tee and look like a whole new outfit!
18. Roll up a compact and collapsible water bottle, because it's incredibly easy to get dehydrated on a long-haul flight, and airport water is expensive! You can keep it handy in an outer pocket of your carry-on bag or backpack so you can fill it with ease, without losing on precious space.
19. If you're traveling for a while, bring along a handy set of compact laundry detergent packets so you can easily wash clothes you're going to repeat wear right in the hotel bathroom (or a cruise's washing machine, of course).
20. Select your most key pieces of jewelry and keep them safely stored in a truly mini (and gorge) jewelry case like this pretty velvet one. You'll feel fully accessorized without wasting space or weighing your bag down with heavy pieces.
21. Every ounce of space is precious, which means you don't have room for a bulky neck pillow. But don't worry, that's what the Trtl pillow is for. It folds up thin and compact, and when you're ready to use, just wrap it around your neck — underneath the soft fleece is an internal support structure designed to keep your head in a comfy position for sleeping upright.
22. Traveling with a carry-on and a (cough cough giant backpack) personal item (and a jacket) can get unwieldy, especially at security. Store your cash, boarding pass, passport, credit cards, etc. in a travel wallet that makes it super easy to see everything at a glance. And then just toss it in your carry-on when you're through security!
23. Add an easy, leakproof layer to your toiletries to avoid any big-time oopsies at your destination; just wrap a small square of cling wrap over the opening of the bottle and pop the cap on top.
24. And btw, your favorite skincare brand probably makes a travel-friendly skincare set you can keep in your suitcase for trips and weekends away — then you'll NEVER forget it (or waste space).
25. If you have a hard time traveling light when it comes to beauty products, you can't do better than this hanging toiletry bag to make traveling with all the beauty products you can't bear to leave behind *so* much easier — and compact. Plus, there's no need to unpack on the hotel bathroom counter — just unroll and hang, and you can see everything at a glance!
I bought this for a recent trip, and I was legit shocked at how much I could fit inside — and it zips up to be surprisingly small! I bought the "medium" which was plenty big for my needs, especially if you're packing in a carry-on.
Promising review: "Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG! And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" —mahea_c
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).