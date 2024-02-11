43 Random Products That Will Make You Think “Ooh, I Should Have That”

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a journal filled with thought starters and questions that'll really get you inspired — reviewers say it's thought-provoking, had them laughing and crying, and even helped relieve stress!
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for, and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow are always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things differently. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you, and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
2. Aveeno's oatmeal bath treatment that's a classic for a reason. Whether you have dry, itchy winter skin, are dealing with eczema, or just want some extra TLC, this'll make your next bathtime a real treat. And you might want to stock up, because it can also help reduce irritation from sunburn, bug bites, or poison ivy!
Promising review: "This stuff is so amazing! I bought it on an impulse buy then was too nervous to use it because I worried it would be chunky or mess up my pipes...well, fears be gone! It's a delicate, super fine powder. Probably finer than cake flour. I would say 80% dissolved quite quickly, but the rest decided to clump up in little balls. Those ended up being weirdly satisfying to smoosh between my fingers. They all ended up dissolving between my own smooshfest and just general lounging. I have to admit...I'm not even out of the tub as I write this, so I can't tell you how moisturizing it is (yet), but I just had to share how amazing it is to feel like you're your own breakfast. I subtly smell like a warm bowl of oatmeal — but only in the best of ways. Update post-bath: Well, it was uber moisturizing, and I had an overall feeling of glowing once I got dressed. I'm so subscribing to this stuff!!" —Kathy C.
3. A portable Chill-O-Matic instant beverage cooler perfect for anyone who simply cannot stand a lukewarm bevvie. Just pop in some ice and your 12-ounce can, and the cooler will spin the can, taking your seltzer, soda, or brewski to perfectly *crispy* in just! one! minute!
Promising review: "I was so afraid of wasting money. But I didn’t. I love my sodas cold. But sometimes there’s not a cold one available, and waiting 30-40 min for one to get cold in the freezer is not always ideal. This will get your room temp can to fridge cold in 90 seconds. I let it run double that to get almost freezer cold. I wish it had a power cord. But I do appreciate the portability that the batteries provide. I can’t wait to try it out on vacationing, as access to cold sodas isn’t always available. All you need is a literally a little bit of ice." —G. Massey
Chill-O-Matic is a small business that specializes in beverage accessories.
4. A set of exfoliating gloves so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan! These babies come in three types — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can choose based on your skin type and how often you use them.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
5. A flexible power strip to maximize your outlet capabilities (it has three outlets and two USB ports!) while flexing with the space behind your couch or under your desk. Your WFH area just got an upgrade.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" —Pond P.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
6. A desktop inflatable tube guy that can teach everyone a dance move or two. Why *couldn't* use the laugh that this thing provides?! Plus it makes a great gift for ::checks list:: just about anyone.
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things large and small will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
7. A set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds so you can jam out to your favorite tunes, nod thoughtfully at your go-to podcast, or simply call into all your Zoom meetings with great sound clarity. They also come with a couple of sizes of buds so you can ensure a secure — and comfortable — fit. If you'd like to keep several pairs or often lose your headphones, they're a great alternative to Apple AirPods!
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
8. A Lego "Tiny Plants" set — the newest iteration from their much beloved Botanical Collection. Whether you're a Lego enthusiast who collects these kits or a plant parent looking to expand your assortment in new ways, you (or a loved one) will *love* putting together these unique mini-potted plants, which include cacti, carnivorous plants, and tropical beauts.
Lego Botanicals kids are also available in succulents, an orchid, a wildflower bouquet, a rose bouquet, and more.
9. Essence's Lash Princess mascara, which over *170,000* 5-star reviewers for dramatic length and volume *without* clumps, thanks to the flake- and gob-free formula and cone-shaped brush. Tons of reviewers say it's a better version of cult faves like Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara. (And even Diorshow!)
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
10. A set of colorful fine-point pens to take your to-do list, planner, study guides, or journal to the next level. If you've dreamed of color-coding your life, these will make that a (fun!) reality. And best of all, they're designed to not bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Marcia
11. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers say are comparable to the Lululemon Align joggers — for a fraction of the price. But that's not all; they're beloved by reviewers for being comfortable and flexible (for working out or lounging!) and never going see-through.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
12. A pack of Crayola Globbles that'll relieve hours of boredom — kids love to toss these at the walls and ceiling to watch the colorful spheres stick and unstick. But fret not: reviewers say they actually don't leave residue behind!
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could. The inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
