Don’t Miss Out On These 37 Products, Because Reviewers Say They’re The "Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

1. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter so you don't need to use (or, ew pay for) old corded headphones on your next flight — wouldn't you rather use your AirPods or fancy noise-cancelling headphones anyway? And the bonus is it's way easier to get up to pee or let your neighbor by without dealing with unplugging headphones or tangled cords!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. I have this and use it whenever I fly — it's great! Just be sure you charge it before you go, and it's easiest to pair your headphones to your device at home — just plug it into your computer or any audio device to make sure the sound works, and pair!
See one TikTok user using it with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "This is the best thing since sliced bread. Easy to pair, easy to use. A fellow passenger on the plane notice and took a picture so he could buy one too. I highly recommend." —Chaos.Cheri
Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry more than one headset! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles and two colors: the AirFly Pro, the AirFly Deluxe, which comes with a two-prong attachment, and the AirFly Duo, which lets you connect two sets of headphones, and AirFly SE, which is designed to connect quickly).
2. A nonstick brownie pan designed so that every! piece! is a deliciously crispy-chewy corner piece with a gooey center. Why are they so delicious?! If you fight with your significant other for that corner piece...this might just save your relationship.
And tbh, this goes for any dish where the crispy bits are the BEST, including lasagna and mac 'n' cheese! It's oven save up to 500° and broiler-safe too!
Promising review: "Works as advertised. Love this thing; it is the best thing since sliced bread, LOL" —james D. Hopkins
Promising review: "I first bought this pan in 2008. It has seen many brownies, corn breads, banana breads, etc. all of which had wonderful edges and the pan was truly nonstick. I bought this second pan because the nonstick coating on my first pan had started to come off. Keep in mind I used the nylon spatula and always hand washed the pan. Still happy with the 15 years of baking I got from the first pan. I would recommend this pan as well as the cover and wedge." —Wendy N
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in ceramic for $64.99).
The Baker's Edge is a small biz started in 2006, btw.
3. A Philips Norelco One Blade trimmer and shaver that is beloved by tens of thousands of shavers for a reason. It can trim hair to the desired length (there are five length options!), shape edges, and (of course) shave — wet, dry, and with foam — comfortably and without irritating skin. Just rinse clean when done. And psst: Reviewers love it for their bikini line too!
The ~360 blade~ moves in all directions to the contours of their face too. And it's good for face and body use!
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I wish they would have made this 40 years ago! I literally have tried to cut or snag myself with this and still can't. This makes grooming those hard to see/reach areas sooooooo much easier." —James W.
Promising review: "This is the best razor I've ever owned. I give them as gifts now and everyone I've given then to had fully converted. From slaying a neck beard to going down to the bare floors on your undercarriage... this razor does both without cutting you. Battery lasts forever on 1 charge. I seriously only charge mine like every three months. Replacement heads are a little pricey and always locked up if you're buying them from a brick-and-mortar business but still worth it." —Majestic Jim
Get it from Amazon for $37.96.
4. A cooling blanket designed with fibers that can help absorb body heat so you can relax at home (especially when the AC doesn't seem to quite be enough!) in a bit more comfort. One side is 100% cotton, and the other side is a specially designed ~Arc-Chill~ fabric — when you sit on it, you'll be surprised how cool it feels to the touch!
I have a similar cooling blanket because the fabric of my couch is gorgeous, but...gets VERY hot in the summer — they can make all the difference!
Promising review: "My mom has severe hot flashes, especially at night, and she is absolutely in LOVE with her new cooling blanket. The words “best thing since sliced bread” has actually come out of her mouth. Incredible product!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I run really hot and I have tried so many various blankets. Well, I am here to tell you, this is the one you need. I live in the southwest where temps exceed 110 degrees regularly in the summer. I used to wake up sweaty every single morning, even with the AC on. Well, come to this blanket, and WOW, No more waking up sweating; you can ACTUALLY feel the cooling. Almost feels as if the blanket has a built-in AC. This is the blanket to get; stop searching and just order it. I promise you'll like it." —Brantley Rockwell
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
5. Souper Cubes, a silicone freezing tray with three sections perfect for freezing smaller amounts of soup, pasta sauces, casseroles, even smoothie ingredients(!) so you don't have to eat the same thing five nights in a row or wait ages for a huge amount of lasagna to thaw. Weekday meals just got a whole lot easier.
It comes with a lid to help maintain freshness and keep out odors. It's made of food-safe silicone that's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. It's great for little sides of beans, sauces, soups, and more.
Promising review: "I ordered my super cubes last year for myself and have purchased several other sets as gifts for friends and relatives. Recently widowed, I’ve been struggling to figure out how to feed myself real food and not junk food. I can prepare soups,casseroles, sauces, etc… and then freeze them into rectangular cubes, throw them in a Ziploc bag, and I’m good to go easily and quickly. I have also baked in these around the holiday the smaller size makes perfect Holiday loaves to give to friends and families I wrap it in parchment paper and tie it with a string and the recipients have all thought it was the best thing since sliced bread! I highly recommend this product." —Threetz
Promising review: "This is the best invention since sliced bread! How many times have you thrown out soup that you forgot about in your fridge??? Well, say goodbye to spoiled soup! Finally, a way to store measured quantities of broth, but I love to use mine for soup and...wait for it...SMOOTHIES! These cubes are the best for freezing measured quantities of smoothies, simply throw one in the Vitamix, and boom! You have a fresh, already icy cold smoothie for breakfast or a snack! For anyone with limited freezer space which, let's face it, is most of us, this is a real gem. I was a bit worried about how easily the cubes would slide out, but no problems at all! The best part is how easy the cubes store in a gallon sized ziplock bag so you can reuse the cubes. AND they are dishwasher safe??? Souper Cubes, why did you take so long to come into my life!??! I can't wait until the holiday season so I can gift these as stocking stuffers — to anyone I know, you now know your gift." —Texas Sunshine
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
6. A pack of flavored salt strips that'll make you wonder why you'd ever waste time with messy salt rims. Just peel and stick on your can or bottle, and you can enjoy a little salty flavor with every sip. No muss, no fuss — and perfect for picnics, beach days, and other outdoor drinking opportunities!
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I was able to reuse the same strip on a six pack. And it was delicious to eat at the end." —Frankie
Promising review: "I love these! My husband likes them with his beer, but they they go great with more than just beer. They were fresh, easy to peel and stick to the bottle, and they taste great. I can't wait to try the chili lime flavor." —Justin Ewald
Get a two-pack (four strips total) for $14.95 (available in three flavors: salt & lime, chili lime, and pickle salt).
7. An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin during your Everything Showers. Just lather up and (gently!) massage your skin — reviewers say this is great for preventing ingrown hairs, helping reduce KP, and using before applying fake tan!
Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! They also make a smaller one designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread!!!! LOVE IT!! Worked magic on very, very dry skin. Looking forward to the next soaking bath!" —Deb
Promising review: "MAGIC. HOLY CRAP, I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the “chicken skin” I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also, it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews, so I had to when I got this and loved it." —Cheyanne
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available with one or two mittens).
8. A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds without having to bend or kneel — saving you time *and* saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ol' weed-pulling.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "This is a miracle! Take my money!! This is the best thing since sliced bread!! A total back saver — pops those nasty weeds out like a champ. No kidding; I pulled a 6-inch root up off of a spikey broad leaf weed….. I have never seen anything like it. So easy to use- and I bought my dad one the day after I got mine. Purchase NOW!" —Kari Lancaster
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
9. A curved shower attachment (fun fact: made by Waterpik, of the famous water flosser!) with a wand design that's easy to use with one hand and jets water in a wide but concentrated spray that really penetrates pet fur (including thick fur and double coats) to easily rinse out shampoo plus all the grime, mud, and who-knows-what they love to roll in seemingly every time you leave the house.
Promising review: "Whoever created this product for Waterpik deserves an all-expense paid vacation! This is the best thing since sliced bread! I have two Bichon mixes, both curly little cuties, and they love to play. They come home dirty from doggie daycare and I am just too lazy to give them a bath. Enter, the Waterpik pet wand & my problem is solved!! The long hose and the 2 settings for the spray make washing them so much easier. The shampoo just gets "combed" away so easily. If you have hated washing your pups or whatever animal you may have, give this a try and you will not regret it!!" —Luckyred13
Get it from Amazon for $47.88.
10. A Muller veggie chopper to turn your onion-cutting tears into tears of joy when you realize the whole dang thing is diced with one press of the lever. Shaving five (ok...10) minutes off your meal prep time? You love to see it.
It comes with the chopper itself, a whopping EIGHT blades (three different size choppers, plus blades for julienning, slicing, grating, and regular and fine shredding), and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread. This makes things super easy." —Forward Tees
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, and I couldn’t be happier. This chopper is pure magic in the kitchen! Chopping veggies has never been so fun and effortless! It’s like a culinary extravaganza! Thanks to this little kitchen wizardry, I’m a chopping pro now. TikTok-approved and chef-worthy. Amazing customer support as well. They are fast, super friendly and efficient." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
11. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that sprays on water and stain-fighting cleaner, then sucks it away to blast away years' of mess — on carpet *and* furniture. Reviewers love it for banishing pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of their valuable storage space.
Promising review: "This cleaner falls in the "best thing since sliced bread" category. It is really straightforward and easy to use. Simple design. No bells and whistles. It is very light and easy to use, so instead of lugging the bulky steam cleaner from the basement, I can get to spills right away before they soak in (like the red wine on our cream-colored carpet.) I am so amazed at how well it cleans. Easy to clean upholstery. Great for kid and pet stains. Because using it is so effortless I no longer procrastinate cleaning the carpeting in the car. It has really good suction, so carpets dry quickly. I thought I might need the model that heats water, but this one works quite well. I keep a spray bottle with carpet cleaner and water for small stains so I don't have overfill the tank. The Little Green has saved me so much work." —S. Martinez
Get it from Amazon for $120.49.
12. An Oster electric wine opener designed to open a bottle in seconds while you just stand there and watch, seriously reducing the amount of time you have to wait before having a glass of wine. One reviewer is rebuying this exact same wine opener after theirs finally bit the dust — after TEN YEARS of continuous use!
Push a button and the job is D O N E. It'll open 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a rechargeable base so it's always ready to go.
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! I had a bottle of Moscato I had to fight to open every single time. With this opener, it's a cinch, and I'm sitting on my tail enjoying my wine in no time. Any person who enjoys a sip of wine now and then (or all the time!) — get this!" —Tish Bailey
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
You can also get a set with two vacuum wine stoppers (to preserve freshenss), a foil cutter, and an aerating spout — that's a lot of wine-enthusiast bang for your buck for $33.80.
13. A TikTok-approved, compact Levoit air purifier with a true HEPA filter because dust, pollen, and pet dander can get you DOWN (and sneezy) — and make it look like you haven't cleaned in ages, when you totally dusted yesterday. This'll suck so much out of the air, you just might find yourself dusting less often! And it can help your home smell fresher, too.
Promising review: "I was skeptical any air purifier at this price could do much, but I tried it! I have a medium-sized music room for record collections and playing those records etc. The room is about 18 x 18. I hate dealing with dust getting on the records and equipment. I took note of some dark items with dust on them first. Then, I cleaned those items to see if they would stay clean because it usually takes a few days to be covered again. I ran the Levoit at medium speed for 2 weeks solid, and those surfaces look just as clean as when I cleaned them. Does it work? Yes, it does! The lowest setting is pretty quiet, but the medium and high can be fairly loud. I turn it off during listening times." —Charles Tweedy
Promising review: "Omg this purifier is the best thing since sliced bread, no joke. I’ve told everyone about this specific one and they all LOVE IT!
Automatically kicks on and it lets you know when to change the filter AND it’s [the WiFi-version] app controlled too!" —Carol Y. Robbins
Get a purifier that can cover up to 1095 st. ft spaces from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and white, plus a WiFi-enabled version). You can also get a mini size for up to 240 sq ft. for $49.99.
14. A bottle of Messy Eater Stain Remover, a stain-remover that parents swear by (and you know that's about as valuable as a review can get) for tackling everything from grass stains to berry juice to spit-up on clothing, carpet, and even upholstery. And the handy spray bottle is even great for taking on the go and treating stains as they happen (and laundering later)!
Just spray, rub in, and then launder as usual.
Promising review: "I easily spill things and this is the best thing since sliced bread! I love my wine and had spilled some (party foul I know) BUT I was able to spray the area and I watched the stain literally disappear without taking my sweatshirt off! It was like an amazing magic trick! Will buy 100000000x more!" —Morgan B.
Promising review: "I have three young kids who like to get messy and usually spill things on themselves — this spray is a miracle worker! I haven’t found a stain this stuff can’t get out! I’ve even had stains that weren’t new come out with this spray! Wish they had a bigger bottle option but for now this works. Not a huge fan of the smell but it’s not a huge deal because it gets washed anyway." —Heather & Kresten
Get it from Amazon for $7.49.
15. The Chom Chom, a pet hair–removing roller with a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in a quick roll — so you can get back to cuddling together.
Promising review: "Best thing since sliced bread! After trying out this bad boy, I knew I had to spread the word. I'm not the type to leave reviews, so take that for what it's worth. My life is consumed by my dog's hair. it's in every nook and cranny of my existence. The ChomChom solves that problem and more! Don't waste your time reading any other reviews and just buy this thing. You won't regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "The best day of my life was the day I adopted my cat. The second best day of my life was when I discovered this product. I never write reviews, but for the first time in my life, I felt compelled to write one to share how fantastic this product is. It’s the age-old story: girl adopts cat, cat sheds like a maniac, everything girl owns is now covered in cat hair, girl tries everything but is unsuccessful, blah blah blah. But this pet hair remover/lint roller contains some type of wizardry that has seriously changed the game. *Chefs kiss* to the creators of this product. Y’all are doing G-d’s work." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.