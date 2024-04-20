Don’t Miss Out On These 37 Products, Because Reviewers Say They’re The "Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. I have this and use it whenever I fly — it's great! Just be sure you charge it before you go, and it's easiest to pair your headphones to your device at home — just plug it into your computer or any audio device to make sure the sound works, and pair!

See one TikTok user using it with their AirPod Pros here.

Promising review: "This is the best thing since sliced bread. Easy to pair, easy to use. A fellow passenger on the plane notice and took a picture so he could buy one too. I highly recommend." —Chaos.Cheri

Promising review: "Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing! It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry more than one headset! Thank you!!!" —Ryan Malloy



Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (available in three styles and two colors: the AirFly Pro, the AirFly Deluxe, which comes with a two-prong attachment, and the AirFly Duo, which lets you connect two sets of headphones, and AirFly SE, which is designed to connect quickly).