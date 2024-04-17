51 Problem-Solving Products That Work So Well, Reviewers Called Them “Wizardry,” “Sorcery,” Or Just Plain “Magic”

1. A saline nasal mist that can help moisturize dry nasal passages and irrigate to wash away mucus and allergens, and help relieve symptoms from colds and allergies. Because right after cold season comes...pollen season.
Read about how saline nose sprays can help with allergic rhinitis at the Mayo Clinic. And chat with your doctor or allergist to see if it's right for you!
Promising review: "This gentle nasal spray really works! While living in the Midwest, I experienced seasonal allergies. In Southern California, my allergies are year-round. I began using AYR Saline Nasal Mist, and I love it! As if by magic, my nasal passages clear up almost instantly. A little sidebar here...my little terrier-mix dog has allergic nasal dryness, and I am now using it on her. It is equally effective for my Canine Companion (I first consulted my veterinarian, of course). I now have labeled each of my two AYRs, one for Carly and one for me . . . (*_^)!" —PJ
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.45.
2. The Brumate Era 40-ounce water bottle, because any hydration enthusiast will be blown away by this guy. It has a genius design with a metal straw inside but silicone straw on top for drinking comfort — and it LOCKS *with the straw in place* for zero leaks, even if you hold it completely upside down. Um...Stanley who?!
I have the Simple Modern one, too, and it's great for being at home and drinking water at the perfect temp. *But* if you're worried about leaking AT ALL (or prefer a metal + silicone combo straw to plastic), the Brumate Era is 100% wizardry, sorcery, and magic. It claims to keep ice for over 24 hours — I've had cold water stay COLD for ages in this bottle! The tapered base is also cupholder friendly, and the whole darn thing is dishwasher safe, too! Let me tell you, this is my new favorite water bottle. I can lock the lid with a quick twist and throw it LITERALLY SIDEWAYS in any tote and not even think *twice* about it leaking at all! And...if you've seen some of those videos about hidden mold in certain lids...know that this disassembles incredibly easily, so you can just toss the pieces in the dishwasher.
Promising review: "As a nurse, I know we are picky and loyal to brands of pens and water bottles. I’ve had a Stanley, Owala, and a giant Hydrojug. This tops them all! I had ice from over 24 hours left! It fits in my car cup holder, the handle is sturdy, the straw breaks down easily for cleaning, and it’s TRULY leakproof! Yeah, the straw is exposed, but I just wipe it down with little alcohol wipes from work before I drink from it. For those who say the lid is hard to get off, you have to turn the lid to drink mode to unseal the lid, and then you can turn it. LOVE THIS!" —Dani
Get the 40-ounce size from Amazon for $44.99 (available in six colors, plus a 30-ounce size).
3. Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, a K-beauty cleanser you can use as step one of your double cleanse. Just apply to dry skin and gently massage, then emulsify with water to dissolve makeup and sunscreen and remove sebum and the day's grime, leaving your skin refreshed but not stripped. Reviewers *swear* by it for helping reduce blackheads and sebaceous filaments, too!
As with all skincare products, if you're acne-prone YMMV, depending on the cause of your acne.
Promising review: "This product is incredible. After one use, I noticed a difference. I am so impressed with it. I don’t know what kind of sorcery this is, but I am happy it exists. If you’ve been buying products to get rid of blackheads and nothing is working, this will make you very happy." —A
Promising review: "I can't live without this cleansing oil; it's magic in a bottle. this is the only thing that's been able to clear the sebaceous filaments on my nose after consistent use daily!! it also helps the milia/filaments under my eyes! LOVE ITTTTT WHO LET ME LEAVE THE HOUSE WITHOUT DOUBLE CLEANSING AT NIGHT" —Sarah Coleman
Get it from Amazon for $17.69.
4. An oscillating tower fan one reviewer nicknamed "THE GLACIER" *and* said is "better than your air conditioner." (I'm immediately sold.) It has six speeds — up to 24 feet per second velocity — and three modes, and reviewers agree that it's super quiet. Installing a window air conditioner can be scary...all you have to do is plug this in!
It's sleek and narrow, so it won't take up a ton of space in your room, and it looks surprisingly cool! It comes with a remote control so you can turn it on from your bed, and the LED lights turn off in sleep mode, so you don't need to worry about being disturbed.
Promising review: "Cools like magic. Great fan. It’s super hot this summer, and I would not survive without it. Several speeds and functions. Quiet. Durable thus far, and it has run 18 hours a day every day since May. I didn’t think the remote was a big deal but now I wouldn’t want to be without it. Would recommend and buy again." —Javygirl
Promising review: "I am elderly and live in Texas, where we have 100+-degree heat on a daily basis in the summer. This is, hands down, the best and most powerful fan I have experienced. I love it so much that I bought a second one for my sister, who is heat-sensitive. She got rid of the two tower fans she was using as this fan cooled her room." —TJ
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
5. A Muller veggie chopper to turn your onion-cutting tears into tears of joy when you realize the whole dang thing is diced with one press of the lever. Shaving five (ok...10) minutes off your meal prep time? You love to see it.
It comes with the chopper itself, a whopping EIGHT blades (three different size choppers, plus blades for julienning, slicing, grating, and regular and fine shredding), and a cleaning brush.
Promising review: "TikTok made me do it, and I couldn’t be happier. This chopper is pure magic in the kitchen! Chopping veggies has never been so fun and effortless! It’s like a culinary extravaganza! Thanks to this little kitchen wizardry, I’m a chopping pro now. TikTok-approved and chef-worthy. Amazing customer support as well. They are fast, super friendly and efficient." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
6. Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk, which works as a sunscreen and a primer at the same time. It has SPF50+, skin barrier–protecting ingredients, and a weightlessly smooth finish that sits beautifully under makeup, so you won't feel like you have a heavy, greasy layer on your face.
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup. It is a mineral sunscreen (and untinted), so when it comes to a white cast, YMMV — some reviewers noticed one, but many didn't!
Promising review: "I’m on my second bottle of this sunscreen, and I’m so happy I found it! I can’t imagine going back to anything else. I have normal/oily skin and always found myself super shiny in an hour, no matter what sunscreen I tried. It was a minor inconvenience — I always had blotting paper on hand. But with the Missha, I don’t have to worry about shine... like, at all. Seriously, folks. It’s amazing. This stuff is magic. It’s like I’ve got the best, most soft-focus primer on, but it somehow protects me from the sun, too. The matte effect is, indeed, a soft finish; it’s enough to keep me from looking shiny but not so matte I look like I’m covered in powder. As far as consistency, it’s very milky and absorbs into the skin incredibly quickly. As other reviewers have noted, it’s so thin and runny that I have to pat on two layers, but even then, it soaks in 100 times faster than any facial sunscreen I’ve ever tried. There is a slight white cast (I’m olive-skinned), but I find it fades within 5-10 minutes. But well before that, the sunscreen has absorbed to a soft, matte finish that’s perfect for some lip and cheek stain. All in all, just about perfect. I don’t even wear BB cream anymore — just this and a bit of color on the cheeks and lips, and I’m done. It’s a great base for makeup and I’m happy to find my cheek color lasts all day (even after a busy shift in food service)." —Tyrannosaurus Rose
Get it from Amazon for $20.25.
7. A standing weeder, a genius tool to help you use the magical force of leverage to pry up weeds without having to bend or kneel — saving you time *and* saving your back and knees from the stress and strain of regular ol' weed-pulling.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to make weeding easy.
Promising review: "If you’re like me, you’re wondering if spending $40 on a gardening tool is worth it. My friends, IT IS. I’ve been eyeing this tool for some time now and finally pulled the trigger, and I’m beating myself up for not doing it sooner. I have pulled 10 gallons of dandelions out of my yard in about two hours. This is pure magic. It’s actually fun to pull weeds. In the past, I would try to rid myself of dandelions with broadleaf spray, but it never worked, and I wasted my money. This works every time and cuts chemical use! Win-win! Just buy it already and thank yourself later!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a small, family-owned business based in Oregon making tools for gardening. They've been making this tool since 1913!
8. A cooling blanket designed with fibers that can help absorb body heat so you can relax at home (especially when the AC doesn't seem to quite be enough!) in a bit more comfort. One side is 100% cotton, and the other side is a specially designed ~Arc-Chill~ fabric — when you sit on it, you'll be surprised how cool it feels to the touch!
I have a similar cooling blanket because the fabric of my couch is gorgeous, but...gets VERY hot in the summer — they can make all the difference!
Promising review: "Sorcery! I don't know what makes this blanket work, and I don't care. The fact is that IT DOES!!! I overheat at night a lot because I live in Arizona. I got this blanket at the exact right time, and I'm THRILLED!!!" —Amanda Julia Hess
Promising review: "I run really hot and I have tried so many various blankets. Well, I am here to tell you, this is the one you need. I live in the southwest where temps exceed 110 degrees regularly in the summer. I used to wake up sweaty every single morning, even with the AC on. Well, come to this blanket, and WOW, No more waking up sweating; you can ACTUALLY feel the cooling. Almost feels as if the blanket has a built-in AC. This is the blanket to get; stop searching and just order it. I promise you'll like it." —Brantley Rockwell
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in four sizes and eight colors).
9. And a set of two cooling pillowcases made with similar cooling fibers so you don't have to keep flipping your pillow to the cool side dozens of times on those most scorching nights — these are always the cool side.
Promising review: "Cools like total freaky MAGIC!!!! Bought another set a week later because we love them so much!!!" —Midlyfcrysis
Promising review: "Super happy with these pillowcases — both sides are fairly cool, but the cooling side never warms up, which is wonderful in 110-degree California summers. They do not smell (something I worry about with nontraditional linen fabrics). They do tend to get a little wrinkly, but since they zip up, they quickly smooth out." —Tonia
Get them from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in standard, queen, and king sizes and in 20 colors).
10. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank), and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water, so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. Monica Gellar would be so excited by this.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
Get it from Amazon for $279.99.