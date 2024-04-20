People Who “Hate” Cleaning Swear By These 29 Products, And You Will Too

1. Bioclean, a hard water stain remover for everyone who is just tired of trying to clean those cloudy glass shower doors, spot-covered fixtures, tile and grout, and more. It even works on pools! If you're not convinced, just hear from one reviewer: "Step one: Look at the pictures. Step two: Buy a lifetime supply immediately."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS! I hate cleaning my bathroom and using so many chemicals that never seem to work. I saw this product and decided to try it, and WOW it was so easy to use and worked like magic on my glass shower, shower tiles and sink/faucet. Picture 1: Before cleaning Picture 2: After cleaning glass before cleaning tile floor Picture 3: After Cleaning glass and tile floor. This is definitely a must buy product!!!!" —Laura
Promising review: "Wow. Don’t waste your time with any other formulation that you found online. I’ve literally tried EVERYTHING! The soap / vinegar / baking soda, the expensive store bought 'hard water cleaners.' I’ve scrubbed for HOURS! But this…. This product is like magic. It’s kind of like a paste that you can rub on with a microfiber towel and the hard water stains literally just RUB OFF. Like butter! Seriously the easiest option I have tried yet. I stopped within the first five minutes of cleaning to do this review because I’m in shock lol. Coming from someone who never writes reviews! Take that as a sign to buy this immediately. What a game changer, I’m mad I’m just now finding this stuff lol!" —_kayla_carter
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
2. A pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these and love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It makes cleaning so much easier and takes way less time! I used to hate cleaning my baseboards, but this product has made cleaning it so easy that I actually don’t mind doing it anymore! It is also great for blinds as well! Definitely worth it!" —Julia
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic, they are perfect and dust-free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in five color packs).
3. A TikTok-approved, compact Levoit air purifier with a true HEPA filter because dust, pollen, and pet dander can get you DOWN (and sneezy) — and make it look like you haven't cleaned in ages, when you totally dusted yesterday. This'll suck so much out of the air, you just might find yourself dusting less often! And it can help your home smell fresher, too.
Promising review: "We retired to the Southwest US, which is just a huge dust bowl. I didn’t want to be breathing in the dust, and I absolutely hate to dust furniture. So I researched air purifiers and chose this model. In order to filter dust, it seems I needed a HEPA filter, which this purifier uses. While not washable, they are able to be vacuumed, which I do about once a week so they last longer. Overall, the price for the purifier and the filters was less for this model than others I researched. I bought the large model of this purifier for the main room of our 1200 sf Townhouse and it works really well. I only have to dust every 3-4 weeks, which suits me just fine. I think the purifier is about as loud as a white noise machine, so not very loud in my opinion. My husband, who wears hearing aids, finds it noisier than I do. I bought 2 of the smaller version of this same purifier for the 2 bedrooms. While they are just a smaller version of this machine they don’t work nearly as well. It gets dusty in those rooms within days. I wish I had purchased the larger version for those rooms too. I’ve had all 3 purifiers going 24/7 for 4 months now and the filters are nowhere near the point where they need changing, again noting that I vacuum them weekly. So all in all these purifiers have been very economical to use." —SuesZoo
Promising review: "I was skeptical any air purifier at this price could do much, but I tried it! I have a medium-sized music room for record collections and playing those records etc. The room is about 18 x 18. I hate dealing with dust getting on the records and equipment. I took note of some dark items with dust on them first. Then, I cleaned those items to see if they would stay clean because it usually takes a few days to be covered again. I ran the Levoit at medium speed for 2 weeks solid, and those surfaces look just as clean as when i cleaned them. Does it work? Yes, it does! The lowest setting is pretty quiet, but the medium and high can be fairly loud. I turn it off during listening times." —Charles Tweedy
Get a purifier that can cover up to 1095 st. ft spaces from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and white, plus a WiFi-enabled version). You can also get a mini size for up to 240 sq ft. for $49.99.
4. A sink cleaner and polish formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more) to restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further damage. It creates a water-repellant barrier, so instead of your morning coffee, lunchtime soup, and evening pasta sauce just sitting in the bottom of the sink, it'll actually rinse clean with ease.
I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* thing about it is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.
Promising review: "Holy banana peppers! This stuff ROCKS! I hate cleaning. You clean, stuff looks okay and smells nice for like an hour, and then it's as if you've never cleaned. We have a deep stainless steel sink that I love, except for the cleaning. It never looks clean, so cleaning it isn't exactly rewarding. I mean, I clean it because germs, pandemic, etc, but I don't like anything about it. I saw this on some BuzzFeed "things you should buy on Amazon" and ordered it. And ignored it. Now, as there's a quarantine, even as an essential worker, I really have no excuse to not clean. Sigh. I splooshed some in the sink, like I did with Barkeeper's Friend liquid, and scrubbed away as usual. However, when I went to rinse, it was all sparkly and shiny and the water beaded up! I seriously made my husband and daughter come into the kitchen to look at my sparkly sink! This is the cleanest this sink has ever been, and I seriously LOVE this product! Off to order more before you all read my review and discover its true awesomeness. I didn't take any pictures before because why the hell would I do that, but believe me, the difference is amazing!!" —Amazon Customer
Get the value size from Amazon for $26 or the smaller size for $10.85.
5. A fume-free oven cleaner you can spray on, leave for a minute, and then wipe away for an oven so clean, you'll think it was swapped out for a new model overnight. Time to reward yourself after all this cleaning with a cake.
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but this stuff is straight magic!! When we moved into our new home, the oven was disgusting! I absolutely HATE cleaning a freaking oven but after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. For less than six bucks, what the heck, I’ll give it a try! Sprayed it on last night, got up this morning and wiped it out with nothing but paper towels and BAM! My new favorite cleaning product! I’m going to end up doing it again tonight just to have it all sparkly, because like I said, this thing was disgusting and there were a couple spots on the door and in the bottom that I missed. If I had felt like putting more effort into it, I could have scrubbed it clean but let’s be real here, ain’t nobody got time for that! If you’re questioning whether this stuff works, just buy it and prepare to be blown away!" —Brittany Douglas
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
6. A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.
I use these myself and they get the JOB DONE.
Promising review: "Let’s be real – cleaning toilets is a necessary evil. There is nothing that I hated doing more. I used to avoid Clorox wands due to the price of the scrubbing heads. Why spend that money when you can use your traditional toilet bowl cleaner for way cheaper? Because it makes it SO EASY. No need to deal with gloves, messy toilet bowl cleaners, keeping bristles of a brush clean, keeping the brush and container dry so it’s not gross, etc. These wands take the YUCK out of cleaning it. I’d rather pay the few extra bucks each month to be less grossed out. I have one for each bathroom, but you could use one head for two toilets if you really wanted to. If you dislike cleaning toilet bowls the traditional way as much as I do, buy this product. You won’t regret it." —Emily J.
Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $20.86.
7. And/or a self-cleaning toilet system (adorably called Flush 'n' Sparkle) with a replaceable bleach cartridge — each one lasts up to three months — to keep your porcelain throne shining bright and smelling clean with every flush, so it always looks like it's *just* been cleaned. And the best part = the whole thing installs in as little as *one minute*.
Promising review: "If you hate scrubbing the toilet bowl like I do, then this product is for you. The bleach only goes into the bowl water, not the tank, so it doesn't make your tank parts disintegrate. Don't get me wrong; you still have to clean your toilet seat and stuff, but this keeps the bowl itself sparkly clean! Just love it!" —S.L. Beason
Promising review: "Best purchase of 2023! I've been using these on all my toilets for 60 days now and this is my review. My toilets generally get a hard water ring around them within a few days of cleaning, it was infuriating and I found myself cleaning toilets literally 2-3 times a week just to get rid of that little ring around the water line. These were so cheap I figured why not so I bought three of them and OH MY GOODNESS THEY WORK!!!!!! I've had these installed on all three of my toilets for 60 days now and from what I'm seeing I should be able to clean my toilets maybe once every two months now. I am so happy. If you have hard water buildup issues do yourself a favor and buy one of these, try it on a single toilet first just to be sure but I think you will be happy :)." —nima bean
Get the kit from Amazon for $19.78 (two-packs of refills are available for $10.98).
8. A vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
Promising review: "I am a woman who loves a clean car, but with this virus, I can't take my car in to have it cleaned anymore, so now it's up to me, and I hate to clean the inside of my car. I hate taking my large vacuum out to the car, pulling it this way and that, just trying to do a good job. When I came across this wonderful little vacuum, I ordered it. I love it. First it is little and light, but don't let that fool you. It cleans my car in no time, and with that 16-foot cable, I could also clean my trunk without a bit of trouble. Don't get me wrong, I still don't like to clean my car, but I don't hate it anymore. It does a wonderful job." —Coco
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
9. Dawn Powerwash, a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes with ease. But it's not just for dishes — if you have a greasy range hood or backsplash, or you want to deep clean your cooktop or grill, this is *perfect* for that too, cutting through the toughest messes!
Just spray on (don't add water until you rinse!) and wipe. I'm not joking when I say that the first time I used Dawn Powerwash on a lasagna pan, I almost cried. I will never be without it!
Promising review: "What doesn't it do? I absolutely love this product. It works great on dishes and pretty much anything you want to clean! Soap scum; gone! Laundry stains; bye! Baseboards/woodwork sparkle! Sneakers, yup! I hate cleaning, so anything that makes it easier ❤️." —Kimba
Promising review: "The only dish soap allowed in my household 😅 jk I have used other different types, and this is the only one that has worked amazing in all my cleaning. Not only do I use it on my dishes but to clean my bathroom, husband's grill, and everything else that needs a good cleaning." —Lizbeth LF
Get the starter kit (with one reusable spray bottle and one refill) from Amazon for $8.44.
10. The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that sprays on water and stain-fighting cleaner, then sucks it away to blast away years' of mess — on carpet *and* furniture. Reviewers love it for banishing pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of their valuable storage space.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! Wishing I’d bought one years ago, when my son was born. We don’t even have pets, but this has been an amazing machine to clean our sofa, mattresses, car seats, stairs — everywhere that has seen spills over the years. I hate cleaning but I actually enjoy using this — it’s so easy and fun to use! Thank you, Bissell designers." —April Bond
Promising review: "Pet owner life saver. This machine is great, and I like that it does upholstery as well. It’s so easy to use, and minimizes the yuck factor dealing with pet stains. That’s important to me because I hate to tackle cleaning jobs like this. It’s compact and easy to store in a small space. The cord is nice and long, and it’s not too heavy. It saves having to get an expensive cleaner for the occasional accident. You Tube has some great tips on video." —Zona lady
Get it from Amazon for $120.49.
11. The Chom Chom, because it's every pet-owning neat freak's dream that shedding simply...didn't exist. And this genius roller is the closest we can possibly get to that dream. It has a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in just a quick roll!
Promising review: "This thing had been popping up on my feed for a few months, but I had a hard time justifying the price. I really do hate cleaning cat hair so when I bought my new couch I thought, why not? Holy cow. This thing is magical. It used to take me 15-20 mins to vacuum my furniture. Then I’d have to pick off all the fur to clean the attachment. I only had the energy to do it once a week and my allergies are out of control (yes, I’m allergic to cats and I have two 😂). Now, I clean all my furniture at least once a day. It’s so quick, and the hair is scraped off into a compartment that is easy to clean. I would marry this thing if I could, but that would be weird. So I’ll just carry it down the aisle instead of a bouquet. It’s worth every penny. Buy it." —Tabitha R.
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
12. A Furemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (although it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleagues knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpet in just a few quick sweeps (once you realize how much hair is trapped there...you'll never be able to un-know it). You'll be surprised how much more vibrant and clean-looking your carpets and rugs will be!
It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.
Promising review: "This thing is amazing!!! Great for area rugs, carpets, and bare floors. To say I hate sweeping is an understatement, dog hair is always floating away from the pile. This rubber broom is a game-changer, with two labs I always have dog hair to be swept up and this gets the job done without hair floating away. It creates easy-to-sweep-up piles of dirt and dog hair. Seriously just buy it, you won’t regret it." —Trista Tozier
Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in six other types/styles).
13. The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
How effective? Well it's commonly likened to the Magic Eraser in paste form!
Promising review: "This plus a Scrub Daddy is a cleaner's heaven. This stuff is amazing. I like this way more than the spray version of it, I think the clay deep cleans way better and I don't have to use as much. It smells kind of like clay, too, but it's not a bad smell. I've always hated cleaning the oven but this makes it an ease." —Jaiden
Promising review: "Had stains in the bathtub I could not remove for years. First time using this, the stains are gone. Pretty easy to use with Scrubb Daddy. I hate cleaning. This is a miracle product for me. And no I did not get paid to write this review. If you want stains gone from your bathtub use this. Your life will be made so much easier. Don't believe me. I don't care. Your loss, not mine." —Patricia C Tinney
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
14. A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner if you love having a clean shower...but don't actually enjoy the cleaning process itself. Now you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. And it's bleach-free, so no harsh smells!
Best invention ever? Possibly.
Promising review: "Let me be clear, I HATE cleaning the bathroom, all aspects of it, including the shower. At the same time, I HATE a dirty bathroom, especially the shower, since I got Lasik and can clearly see the filth and scum that until now was there but invisible to my blind eyes. Along comes Wet & Forget and holy shiny tile Batman, this stuff works! I use it weekly (unless I forget, which is part of its name oddly enough) and it really looks like I used some brute force to bring my shower to it's original glory. Get it, use it.....but dang it, don't forget it!" —Randy Bassett
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.