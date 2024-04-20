People Who “Hate” Cleaning Swear By These 29 Products, And You Will Too

Promising review: "We retired to the Southwest US, which is just a huge dust bowl. I didn’t want to be breathing in the dust, and I absolutely hate to dust furniture. So I researched air purifiers and chose this model. In order to filter dust, it seems I needed a HEPA filter, which this purifier uses. While not washable, they are able to be vacuumed, which I do about once a week so they last longer. Overall, the price for the purifier and the filters was less for this model than others I researched. I bought the large model of this purifier for the main room of our 1200 sf Townhouse and it works really well. I only have to dust every 3-4 weeks, which suits me just fine. I think the purifier is about as loud as a white noise machine, so not very loud in my opinion. My husband, who wears hearing aids, finds it noisier than I do. I bought 2 of the smaller version of this same purifier for the 2 bedrooms. While they are just a smaller version of this machine they don’t work nearly as well. It gets dusty in those rooms within days. I wish I had purchased the larger version for those rooms too. I’ve had all 3 purifiers going 24/7 for 4 months now and the filters are nowhere near the point where they need changing, again noting that I vacuum them weekly. So all in all these purifiers have been very economical to use." —SuesZoo

Promising review: "I was skeptical any air purifier at this price could do much, but I tried it! I have a medium-sized music room for record collections and playing those records etc. The room is about 18 x 18. I hate dealing with dust getting on the records and equipment. I took note of some dark items with dust on them first. Then, I cleaned those items to see if they would stay clean because it usually takes a few days to be covered again. I ran the Levoit at medium speed for 2 weeks solid, and those surfaces look just as clean as when i cleaned them. Does it work? Yes, it does! The lowest setting is pretty quiet, but the medium and high can be fairly loud. I turn it off during listening times." —Charles Tweedy

Get a purifier that can cover up to 1095 st. ft spaces from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and white, plus a WiFi-enabled version). You can also get a mini size for up to 240 sq ft. for $49.99.