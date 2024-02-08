People Who “Hate" Being Cold Swear By These Clothes, Shoes, And Accessories, And You Will Too

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A Carhartt beanie to ~top off~ all of your fall and winter outfits and warmth and style. Over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of fashion.
Promising review: "I got this to keep my head warm in the wintertime, as I loathe being cold and this definitely does the job at keeping my head warm and toasty during the winter time. Definite must have in the winter gear!!" —Amber Hurd
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in one size and 40 colors).
2. A set of microfleece-lined thermals with four-way stretch and lightweight material to keep you warm without extra thickness that just gets in the way — plus the outside of the fabric is silky to slip easily under your outer clothing. Reviewers who hate other thermal layers love the moisture-wicking material that doesn't get sweaty!
Promising review: "Best thermals I've ever purchased! I hate cold weather & was told about these thermals by a friend! They are simply fantastic....lightly fleece lined & that made the biggest difference in keeping me comfortable & warm. I liked them so much that I slept in them. They are in great condition after multiple washes. I purchased additional ones for my son and husband. I didn't pay good attention to sizing (my fault) so mine are a bit too long for me (I'm short). I highly recommend this product!!" —JD & G
Promising review: "This thermal set was super cute and really kept me warm. It was warm enough for me not to wear a jacket when we went to the snow summit in big bear. It’s not your typical ribbed warmer. I thought at first it looked like regular pair of leggings and too, but the inside line was so soft and super comfy and warm. It felt more comfortable that some of my PJs. I would use this again for snow trips or PJs in the winter. The fit was perfect as well! 10/10 would recommend." —Audrey & Eric
Get the set from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 14 colors).
3. A pair of fleece-lined jeggings for those days you want the look of denim but the comfort of PJs — they have a real zipper + button closure, just the right amount of stretch, and (of course) an extra plush lining for cold weather outings.
Promising review: "I hate winter, I hate being cold and I love leggings. These pants have literally been the deciding factor between me leaving the house or staying in. They look exactly like jeans but feel like the warmest fleece lined leggings ever. I loved them so much I bought another pair in one size smaller because the mediums were slightly too big. The length was perfect though and I have longish legs." —Sasha L.
Get it from Amazon for $41.99+ (available in women's sizes XXS–5XL and in 33 washes).
And if skinny jeans aren't your style, they also make fleece-lined straight leg, girlfriend, and boot-cut styles!
4. A wool blend knit hood you can wear on its own or layer under your favorite jacket's hood for additional layer of warmth, and to help the wind out — just use the drawstring to adjust as needed. And when the hood is down, it works as a neck gaiter too.
Promising review: "I love this!!! I am from Georgia and was planning a trip to Indiana. I am not use to the cold weather. I hate to be cold. One thing on our agenda was ice skating and I was worried about staying warm on the ice. I do not like hats on my head. This was so convenient. It worked as a scarf and hat. It was warm. It was soft. It did not cause static either. And it looks good on." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (16 colors).
5. Faux-fur–lined rain boots with a fully waterproof design, because sloshing around in the freezing rain or slush in unlined rubber boots can be brutally cold. And the Chelsea boot–style design is actually cute enough to go with all your fashionable winter outfits!
Promising review: "I bought these to wear on an Alaska cruise since it rains a lot. I hate my feet to be cold and wet. These worked great and were very warm and comfortable. My feet never go wet or cold while hiking in the rain or walking around on the deck even when it was cold and rainy. I didn’t wear them ahead of time to break them in and they never caused any issues." —Tammie Self
Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and five colors).
6. The Shark Tank–famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt–blanket hybrid that'll become your standard uniform this winter — or even when the AC is too strong in the summer. Microfiber fleece on the outside, fluffy fleece on the inside, a truly gigantic pocket (for snacks!!), an oversized hood, and a slouchier-than-slouchy fit...what more can you ask for?!
Promising review: "Ok, so I bought one of these because I hate being cold while I'm home, and my husband keeps the house at 66 in the winter...lols I literally do all my household chores with this thing on and one night I slept in it. I fell in love with it so much that I bought one of my close friends one, and now we wear it together at my place. hahaha. We might not look like super models but we are SUPER COMFY. Thank you so much for creating this awesome blanket! 🙏🙏" —kiki wan
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in one size, fits up to about 4X according to reviewers, and 19 colors, plus a nonzippered version).
7. Adorable *and* thermal insulated socks that'll actually cure your cold feet. The soft brushed lining is designed to trap heat, so it's no wonder these socks are from a brand called Hot Feet!
Promising review: "These socks are soft, warm and comfy even in sub-freezing temperatures. What more can you ask? I have four pair now and will be sure to always have at least that many, I HATE it when my toes are cold!" —Kittycat
Promising review: "Without exaggeration, these socks are life changing. My feet are always cold especially at night, and these are the first socks I've ever found that I can wear to bed comfortably and not need several pairs. I also wear them in my winter boots for added warmth. The only thing I wish was that they were a bit less bulky — I can wear them in my winter boots because I sized up for that reason, but my regular boots are too snug with them." —Jessica
Get two pairs from Amazon for $21.17+ (available in five color packs).
8. A pair of cozy fleece-lined Crocs for anyone who already has and loves the OG unlined clogs, but hates having cold feet in the wintertime. These have all the throw-on comfort you know and love, with way more warmth — with or without socks.
Promising review: "I love my lined Crocs. I hate having cold feet so these come in handy" —Maria Moya
Promising review: "I admit it: was a crocs hater for a while but these absolutely converted me. I wear them everywhere! So comfortable, easy to slip on and warm with the fur. Will be getting some more crocs soon." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $33+ (available in women's sizes 4–17/men's sizes 2–15 and 34 colors).
And if you're more into fur than fleece, Crocs makes faux fur–lined platform Crocs too!
9. A pair of thick, heavy fleece–lined sweatpant joggers which are basically like a giant hug for your legs. Can you *imagine* a comfier pair of pants??
Most reviewers recommend sizing up!
Promising review: "I felt I had to write a review on these awesome sweatpants! I live in WI and during the winter it gets really cold! I hate being cold! So, I bought a pair of these and I now own three pairs! They are the warmest sweats/pants I have ever had!! I have never had cold legs while wearing these in even -30* weather! They do not shrink in the washer and the fleeze doesn't come off in the dryer. I had expected there would be lots of lint, but there was no extra lint. I highly recommend these for anyone living in cold weather states!! Absolutely love them! And, they look nice too; I have even worn them out to dinner!!" —Annie L.
Get them from Amazon for $30.58+ (available in sizes XS–2XL and 17 colors, plus fleece-lined leggings). They're also available in men's and kid's sizes!
10. A pair of 100% opaque, fleece-lined tights you can layer under your skirts and dresses (or even under pants on a really chilly day) without losing your stylish look.
Promising review: "Where have you been all my life?!? I love wearing tights in the winter; I just hate being cold. These are a game changer. Super cozy and opaque; you can wear them with shorter things and feel 100% covered." —K. Ehrlich
Promising review: "I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well. I haven't washed them yet but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully." —Blondie, Esq.
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in five colors, sizes S/M and L/XL, and packs of two).
11. *The Amazon Coat*, a chicly oversized parka that'll keep them truly toasty warm — and make everyone think you splurged big time. Mega style, mega warmth, and pockets for days? Yeah this is my fave winter coat. I have talked so many people into getting this jacket because it really is *that good*.
I bought this on Prime Day allllll the way back in 2019 and it's SO WARM!!!! I truly live in it all winter, and so do half the people I know at this point.
Promising review: "I finally bought this coat this year and I am so happy I did. There is nothing I hate more than being cold and this coat is the cure-all :) I wanted something I could wear with my heavy sweaters and keep my booty warm — DONE! I may look like a puffy snowman but I am warm! If that's what you are looking for, look no further! I ordered one size up to fit over those sweaters after looking at the other reviews." —smd305
Get it from Amazon for $151.99 (available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 13 colors).
12. Or a heated(!!) jacket(!!) with a battery pack built right in to provide a whopping 10 hours of warmth. Just choose from one of the three heat settings (from 95 degrees–130 degrees), and you might actually...gasp...enjoy winter this year — without having to layer four sweaters.
The battery also works to charge your phone btw! It also has a detachable hood.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "This is a godsend if you hate cold as much as I do. Such a brilliant product and keeps me comfortable outside in the cold when I absolutely hate winter and cold. It's so easy to set up and use. I love the different heat settings too to customize it. It heats up fast too! Barely any waiting. The coat itself is so well made down to the stitching. It's not only beautiful but sleek but comfortable with the lining, has a great hood, and several pockets that are handy. Zipper is sturdy and strong. I absolutely love this, this will be my BFF all winter long." —Dianna S.
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–2XL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and four colors).
13. A fitted cableneck turtleneck you might just want to buy in all 43 colors, because the reviewer-beloved super soft fabric is great for keeping you extra toasty, but still stylish. If you like tops that cover your butt, this is ideal — and if you're petite you can wear this as a dress too!
This bb has over 6,000 5-star reviews, btw.
Promising review: "This is a beautiful sweater, color just as pictured, fit and feel is great. Can't wait for cold (I hate the cold) to wear this with leggings and boots. :-) My sister-in-law is ordering two today." —NYC chic
Promising review: "I want one in every color. They fit incredibly! The sweater is so soft and very thick and warm. Best sweater purchase I've made off of Amazon and I will100% be purchasing many, many more!" —Twilight Soaping Company
Get it from Amazon for $33.77+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 45 colors).
14. A set of cotton-wool blend socks that are the perfect mix between toasty warm and breathable so your tootsies stay cozy outdoors, but don't sweat when you go inside.
Promising review: "I love these socks! They are warm, cute, soft and fuzzy. These are fantastic inside slippers or boots to keep your feet warm on a cold day. I am glad I bought 10 pair! I hate cold feet!!! Nice socks for the price point." —Jennifluffernutter
Get a set of five from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in a 20 color combos and styles).