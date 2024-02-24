41 Parenting Products That Save A Couple Minutes On Everyday Tasks — But Boy Do They Add Up

1. An electric sterilizer and dryer so you can have a big batch of up to *11* bottles (and accessories like teethers, pacifiers, and plastic toys) clean and dry in just eight minutes.
The brand recommends using distilled water for safety and to prevent scale buildup.
Promising review: "A godsend. This is one of the best and smartest purchases I made. We were so tired of scrubbing all the bottle parts by hand continuously throughout the day. And the sanitizer option on our dishwasher takes three hours. Now we soak the parts in hot soapy water, then quickly rinse and place in this sanitizer and it is so quick. So much easier to get bottles clean and ready while dealing with babies demands." —Crystal Fisher
Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
2. A wall-mounted Fischer-Price bedtime routine system that's designed to help your kid get from playtime to dreamland in less time and with less fuss. Once they complete each task, they can press the button to illuminate the icon for that task for a little extra fun! And that's not all — it's also a soothing sound machine and has a built in nightlight. PLUS the star is a sleep training you can program to let your kid know what time to get up in the morning (so they're not coming to your room at 5:15 am).
Promising review: "We have a strong-willed 4-year-old who would fight us every step of the way during morning and night routines. What used to take almost an hour to get her through a routine now takes less than 30 minutes. She loves being able to push the remote button and work through each task. This has been a game changer and has made mornings and nights so much easier! Worth every penny and definitely recommend. The app could be better as you can’t set different routines for one day; however, you can save a number of routines so you just have to manually change them each day." —AUser88
Get it from Amazon for $65.89.
3. A TikTok famous cereal and snack dispenser so kids can dispense their very own Cheerios *without* dumping the box accidentally allover the kitchen floor. And bonus: your kitchen will feel like a thrilling hotel buffet bar.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space. We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to de-clutter, and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $17.72.
4. A pack of colorful hanging cups you can place at kid-height so they can practice self-sufficiency and get their very own glass of water without interrupting what you're doing. Or end up washing cup after cup after cup.
Promising review: "Got a set for the fridge and one for the bathroom! My kids love using these. No longer do I wash four cups a day because someone wants a drink! Each child has a color all to themselves. Sticks on well and comes off clean." —Excited Mommy
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $28.99 (available in 12 color combinations).
5. A pair of Sock Ons for wee ones who just l o v e to pull their socks off. (Why?? You have toys!) These soft and stretchy add-ons sit on top of the sock to keep them on their cute toesies snugly, but comfortably — instead of scattered all over the floor.
These are designed for ages 6–12 months.
Promising review: "These things are GREAT! I normally wouldn't spend money on something that seemed kind of silly like this, but my sister-in-law gave me a box of baby stuff when I had my second kid and there were two pair or "Sock Ons" in there and I had no idea what they were, but let me tell you... they are HANDY to have! So much, that I got on Amazon and bought a pink pair for my daughter (since the ones I got from her were blue) They keep the socks from falling off non-stop. Without these, her socks will fall off like.. 100 times a day and with these they only come off maybe once or twice, if she is kicking a lot. It is cold here right now so I love that they keep her socks on and keep her feet warmer. These would be a good purchase by a parent and a GREAT purchase for a gift, because it's something a lot of people won't buy themselves unless they know that they work! The ONLY downfall is that they cover up part of the sock design.. which some of the little baby socks are cute... but it's worth it!" —zoey1012
Get it from Amazon for $8.04+ (available in two colors/styles).
6. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make halving your tot's favorite snack much quicker and easier. But that's not all — it also works on small tomatoes (even olives!) for easy salad prep at dinnertime. You'll be surprised how much time this little gadget saves.
Promising review: "Initially, I really felt silly and lazy for buying this. But after using it, I feel like a genius and wish I bought it sooner! My kiddos love grapes and I love how it gives me a slight peace of mind knowing it can gets diced up, allowing me to briefly walk away if I need to with less worry. Overall, I’m very happy with this purchase and I tell everyone how awesome it is!" —Dom
Promising review: "I cannot believe that I’ve spent so much time in the past just slicing grapes and olives. This tool is absurd, ridiculous and absolutely wonderful. The pieces are just the perfect size for salads, either savory or sweet. I’m looking forward to trying it on grape tomatoes, too. I would give it more stars if I could." —Minnie A. Hamilton
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7. And an apple corer and cutter so you can slice 'n' serve perfectly snack-size pieces in one simple motion, instead of tediously coring and chopping. Sprinkle with cinnamon or serve with peanut butter — you might even be able to swipe a slice for yourself.
8. An activity table specifically designed to make the life-flashing-before-your-eyes pain of stepping on a Lego piece a thing of the past. It has a flippable top (plain on one side, ~construction base~ material on the other that's compatible with most building bricks for added structure!), plus built-in drawers kids can sliiiide pieces into after playtime is over to keep everything neat and tidy — without you needing to pitch in to pick up block by block oh-so carefully.
Promising review: "If your kids have Legos, you NEED this table. I think this is one of the best purchases I've made for my kids, I wish i would have got it a couple of years ago. Now there is no more stepping on Legos on the floor or finding Legos in every box and drawer in the house. Now I can sit on the sofa rather then the floor when my kids want me to help them build. The kids now keep all the Legos together on the table or in the drawers. Love it!" —mary
Get it from Amazon for $95.99 (available in three colors).
9. And a slide-away storage bag for all the other miscellaneous toys that are littering the playroom floor. The drawstring compartment also = a playmat(!) so once your kid is ready to stop, just pull the drawstring closed....and all the toys are put away at once. Gasp!
Promising review: "I really like this for my kid's Duplo Lego bricks, but I think it could be used for a lot more than that. I want to get one for my kids train track. The fabric part is really large and would fit the track on it. I found the cleanup is extremely easy; all you do is lift up the fabric and it all goes in the bin. An added bonus, my 2-year-old can dump over the bin and it stays on the fabric part. I also would like to add that I like the fabric on the outside of the bin; it looks durable and good quality." —KFundy
Get it from Amazon for $69.99 (available in four colors).
10. Elastic shoelaces that fit onto adult *and* kids' shoes so both of you can get out the door quickly when needed. We love a knot-tying practice session, but sometimes we need to make the most of every second to be on time.
As you can see, they *do* tie, they just also streeetch so you don't have to tie (or untie) them to get feet in and out. That makes 'em extra comfy too!
Promising review: "Love everything about these — packaging, quality and saving me time with a kindergartener!" —Ronna Beal
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 9 sizes and 15 colors).
11. And a pack of moisture-proof toddler shoe sticker helpers to help your kid figure out which shoe goes on which foot to save even more time. Each half of the sticker shows half of an animal or magical creature, so you don't need to deal with the whole "right" and "left" thing when time is of the essence.
Promising review: "So far the stickers have stayed in my daughter’s shoes. We no longer have to leave the house with shoes on the wrong feet!" —sirena cheung
Get two sheets of stickers for eight pairs of shoes from Erin Roberts Creative Co. on Etsy for $8.50 (available in two designs).
Erin Roberts Creative Co. is a small biz based in Pasadena, Maryland that specializes in stickers and stationary.
12. A rapid mac 'n' cheese cooker for those days that your kiddo (or you tbh) is turning up their nose at dinner and just wants to have one of their fave comfort foods but you don't really feel like turning on your stove or dealing with a strainer. This handy kitchen gadget has your back — you just need five minutes and a microwave (vs 20 minutes the old-fashioned way). And it's so easy, kids can use it themselves!
Here's how it works: Pour in the macaroni and add enough water to the fill line. Then microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Remove, stir, and microwave two more minutes, then add the other ingredients per the mac 'n' cheese instructions. Check out a TikTok of the rapid mac cooker in action. PS — people also use this to rapid cook their ramen!
Promising review: "This is a staple in our house! It makes it so easy that my kids love making their own mac n cheese now! Plus it’s super quick and doesn’t take the mess or as many dishes! It’s so simple to use and does a great job at cooking the noodles!" —LifeUnexpectedBlog
Promising review: "Way easier than actually boiling a pot of water and following the directions. I honestly can't taste the difference between cooking according to the box, and using the Rapid Mac Cooker." —Zachary
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
13. An inexpensive Pop2Play foldable indoor slide to bring the playground indoors when the weather is just not cooperating outside and save yourself a tantrum or two. It just pops up easily in *seconds*, and folds down completely flat for storage when the kids are done playing.
The slide's capable of holding up to 50 lbs.
Promising review: "I got this for my 2-year-old daughter's birthday and she LOVES it. She is a little nervous on the playground and she took to this right away. It folds down easily and sets up easily — the design is brilliant. It was actually so easy that I watched the 30-second setup video just to be sure I got it right lol. My 8-year-old son got on it too and it held up. We live in an apartment so this is something that she can climb on safely without taking up a ton of space. Love this product!!" —jenna
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (also available in Barbie, Baby Shark, and Paw Patrol themes).
14. A handy dandy car seat buckle release tool (that was featured on Shark Tank!) so you can quickly and easily unlatch your kid's car seat buckle with a little extra leverage (and less thumb pain) — and without holding up the whole carpool line. If you have long nails you're tired of breaking, have arthritis or limited hand strength, or have an older sibling helper, this product is for you.
Promising review: "I love this because pushing the button on a 5-point harness can be difficult, time consuming, and sometimes just annoying. The unbuckleme product helped me unbuckle my child’s car seat easily from the driver seat so he can then remove himself from his car seat and be ready for me to open the back door and exit the car. Also, for anyone who likes to have longer nails, I’ve broken my thumb nail too many times to count while unbuckling the car seat. This product? Saves that from happening! It’s definitely worth the money." —Alexia
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in seven colors).
UnbuckleMe is a woman-owned small business run by Becca Davison and her mother Barbara Heilman, an occupational therapist and grandmother of four.