Listen To The Reviewers: 31 Of The Best Beauty Products They've Bought All Year (Or *Ever*)

This is the reviewer's brows before, during, and then after the tint, btw! Reviewers say the tint lasts anywhere from several days to several weeks so YMMV!

Promising review: "Best thing I've ever purchased. OBSESSED. I have very blonde eyebrows and have been using eyebrow pencils to color them in for years. It’s so annoying and time consuming. I’ve been wanting to get them microbladed for so long but didn’t want to spend the money on it. I was nervous at first but it’s so easy. I put Vaseline around my eyebrows so I don’t get color outside of them. I also found out the first time that I did this that a little goes a long way. The first time, I only used half a capsule, but even that was a lot. The second time, I used a quarter of a capsule and I didn’t use all of that either. I used an angled eye shadow brush to apply it and make the shape that I wanted. I left it on for about a minute and a half then took it off. If I needed to fix any spots I just put more on for about 30 more seconds. Super simple and easy. It will look a little dark at first, but it fades in a few days. Best of all, I was able to wait a month to apply again. It does start fading a bit so I have to color in a few spots in the morning but it’s super fast to do that. To make it last longer, I didn’t scrub my eyebrows when washing my face or let any oil or lotion really get on them. Save yourself the money and buy this. Don’t get your eyebrows microbladed or waste your time in the morning filling them in anymore." —Marina

Get it from Amazon for $13.95+ (available in four colors).