30 Inexpensive Alternatives To Popular Beauty Products For Anyone Looking To Save Some Money

1. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face. It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." —Successful Solo
Promising review: "I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." —C. Munsterman
Get it from Amazon for $17.75.
2. E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter that reviewers say is comparable to (or even better than) Charlotte Tilbury's famous Flawless Filter. Apply this as a luminous, blurring base, mix it with your moisturizer or foundation, or dot it over makeup as a natural-looking highlight. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid and squalene for a boost of hydration too!
Promising review: "This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation, and sometimes, I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin. This stuff is viral for a reason!!" —mapagill
Promising review: "If you like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better and makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow! The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone, which worked great for me! Spend a fraction of the price and just get it; you will be happy you did!" —Amazonreview
Get it from Amazon for $14 (available in 12 shades).
3. And their Halo Glow Beauty Wand, a buildable liquid highlighter formula that delivers a majorly radiant, lit-from-within finish to your skin without lots of glitter (like Charlotte Tilbury's highlighter blush wands). The cushion-tip applicator is super easy to apply, too!
One reviewer says it's an alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury highlighters!
Promising review: "We saw this highlighter in a makeup tutorial video online and thought we would try it. It was an easy decision to purchase it because the price was relatively low compared to other highlighters. It is worth every penny and more! I’ve seen this shade applied on different skin tones and it looks beautiful on everyone! Just the right shimmer, not glitter. It’s gorgeous!" —Joyinmyheart
Get it from Amazon for $9 (available in three shades). E.l.f. also has reviewer-loved blush and contour shades in the same wand design!
4. NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that also has the hydration of a lip oil, thanks to vegan squalane, as well as raspberry and cloudberry oils. It's fairly new but already seriously beloved by reviewers who appreciate the sheer wash of color, high-impact shine, and non-sticky finish. And if you love Dior's Lip Oil (same), some reviewers say this is better!
I have two shades and have already ordered a third!
Promising review: "The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" —Courtney Calestiini
Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in seven shades).
5. Or if you're looking for something more pigmented, NYX's new Fat Oil Slick Click, which has similar click-to-dispense packaging and buildable color payoff & shine as the viral Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lips. And they're formulated with avocado, raspberry, and cloudberry oils for hydration!
Promising review: "This is an [alternative] for Tarte Maracuja lip gloss. My lips always feel a little dry. I rarely use lipstick, but favor a lip crayon with a layer of lip gloss on top. This product is amazing. My lips feel hydrated and comfortable, the color payoff is better than expected, and it's fun to use (click, click!). The color does transfer a little bit (hello, lip marks on my coffee cup!), so I need to reapply frequently, but that doesn't bother me. I bought it in four colors and am so happy with it." —Lisa Mancuso
Get it from Amazon for $10.97 (available in 12 shades).
6. Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer to keep your favorite eye makeup look on lock all day AND all night — *no* creasing, *no* budging. That's right, you will NOT have to reapply before your evening plans. Reviewers note it's an affordable alternative to Urban Decay's Primer Potion — the slightly larger size Elizabeth Mott tube is less than half the price of Urban Decay's!
Promising review: "For a long time my go-to primer was the All-Nighter by Urban Decay but in recent times I could no longer afford it. I struggled to find [something] comparable from the drugstore, none of them were at the level I wanted or was used to. Until I found this one! I tried this one, and it's so excellent. It truly is a [alternative] for Urban Decay. It's a mousse texture but dries down quickly, so easy to spread and it lasts SUCH a long time. I have oily lids, so this is truly a lifesaver. And the tube has so much product! A little goes a long way a pea size is perfect to cover the entire lid area. Truly love this product I don't think I'll ever switch. 10/10." —Marissa Olmedo
Get it from Amazon for $11.19.
7. Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush, a user-friendly and super buildable formula you can just tap-tap-tap into your skin for a gorgeous flush of color, whether you're going for a natural look or an on-trend bright blush look. Reviewers say if you're a fan of Glossier Cloud Paint, you'll be a fan of this, too. (And you'll save money while you're at it!)
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush shade and enjoy it for ~everyday wear~ since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks, and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!"
Promising review: "Throw all your other blushes away. This one is creamy, not greasy, takes just a dab, and lasts all day. What more could you want? The only thing that would make it better is if it were free or they sold in like beer in the six-pack. Knowing makeup companies like I do, I will order several more because they will soon discontinue the BEST blush ever made, regardless of how well it sells. Am I not right? Clinique had an excellent crème blush similar to this one for YEARS, and then one day....POOF!! GONE!!! So try it and then buy some extras 'cause you know tomorrow it'll be gone." —Velma Martin
Get it from Amazon for $5.98+ (available in six shades).
8. Or E.l.f. Camo liquid blush if you're a fan of Saie's Dew blushes or Rare Beauty's liquid blushes — this has a similar doe-foot applicator. E.l.f.'s liquid blush is newer but already beloved by reviewers for its bendability and level of pigment!
Promising review: "Pretty colors, pigmented, easy to use, and the perfect [alternative] if you’re looking for a cost-efficient Rare Beauty [swap]." —Meg Adams
Promising review: "For the price?? Best blush I've tried, lasts all day and has such a pretty color; a little bit goes a veryyyy long way. you really only need a dot for a natural look" —Leah
Get it from Amazon for $7 (available in eight shades).
9. A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68, which reviewers say has a similar smell to the very luxurious and oh-so-popular Baccarat Rouge 540 — but in a lighter body spray version with notes of jasmine, hibiscus, and sun musk.
Promising review: "I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it is so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day wearing the spray, so hopefully, it will have great longevity throughout the day as well. 🤞🏼 Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." —Tina
Promising review: "I opened up my package as soon as I got it, sprayed it, and could not believe how IDENTICAL it smells to the baccarat rouge. It’s literally the exact same. It’s a very warm-smelling undertone of vanilla with the top scents of Brazilian jasmine and “sun musk,” just like the description on the bottle. I would definitely recommend this as an [alternative] for the Baccarat Rouge 540 if anyone were looking for one" —Rachel Jackel
Get it from Amazon for $38.
10. Or a bottle of Fine'ry Jungle Santal perfume with notes of papyrus wood, oolong tea, and cardamom and housed in a bottle you'll totally want to put on display — who would guess it's from TARGET?! (I love you, Target.) And reviewers say the scent lasts beautifully and even smells like similar high-end Santal perfumes.
Promising review: "This fragrance is fantastic!! It changes and develops richer woodsy scents on me. Very similar to La Labo Santal 33 but much less expensive... lasts all day too!!" —Eufy cordless vac
Get it from Target for $27.99 (and shop all of the Fine'ry scents here).
11. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-fave reviewers have used for *years* for a reason — it brightens your under eyes without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape and other expensive brands.
Promising review: "I have extremely dark under-eye circles. Honestly, that is the only reason I wear makeup, to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage. This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers. It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, is not drying, and is not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." —Brittney
Promising review: "Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers, and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles, so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky, and covers the circles. I love it!" —Lynnette Smith
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 39 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!