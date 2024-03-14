If You're Shopping For AirPods, Score A Deal At Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Let's cut to the chase: If you're looking to buy some AirPods, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to snag some!
The Big Spring Sale runs from March 20–25 and deals are now live.
We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
The newest 2nd Gen AirPods Pro are $59 off *and* 2nd Gen AirPods are 23% off — bringing them to under $100.
The Big Spring Sale runs from March 20–25 and deals are now live.