Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're Shopping For AirPods, Score A Deal At Amazon's Big Spring Sale

    The newest 2nd Gen AirPods Pro are $59 off *and* 2nd Gen AirPods are 23% off — bringing them to under $100.

    Maitland Quitmeyer
    by Maitland Quitmeyer

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Let's cut to the chase: If you're looking to buy some AirPods, Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect excuse to snag some!

    The Big Spring Sale runs from March 20–25 and deals are now live.

    If you're looking to upgrade to a new pair, the 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — the latest AirPods Pro model — are 24% off ($59 off, the lowest they go for on Amazon!).

    reviewer holding the AirPods
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have purchased every generation of AirPods. When I first read the reviews here, before purchasing these AirPods, I thought people were perhaps exaggerating a bit. But after having them for two days, what they say is absolutely true. The sound is amazing. Light years better than the AirPods Pro 1. It’s hard to believe that the richness of sound and bass can actually be produced by these small speakers. The noise cancellation feature is outstanding; in fact, when I took them out of my ears and was hit with the onslaught of actual live sound around me, I realized just how effective the noise filtration is. They’re comfortable, fit great in my ears, especially with the choices of circular ear pads that are included, and the battery life is so much better than the previous generation. Love these guys. Very satisfying purchase." —M. SHAPIRO

    With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for a customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'earbuds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro was a defining product for Apple, but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first-generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 takes everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommend these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Get them for $189.99 (originally $249).

    Or!! 2nd Gen AirPods are 23% off — priced now at $99.

    Reviewer holding airpods
    amazon.com

    Like seemingly everyone else in the world, I use my AirPods all the time. And boy, oh boy, are they convenient — no tangled wires to deal with or plug that pops out at the most annoying time mid-song. They sound great and are so easy to just toss in your pocket or bag when heading out for the day. The battery life is better than I expected, too! I've thought about upgrading to a newer model a few times, but these babies are just too reliable to stop using! 10/10, no complaints.

    If you don't care about newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

    A reviewer with the airpod in their ear
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have a wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Get them for $99 (originally $129).

    In summary: you have two great AirPods deals to choose from: the 2nd Gen AirPods ($99) or the AirPods Pro 2 ($189) from Amazon's Big Spring Sale — so if you're shopping for yourself *or* a loved one has these on their wishlist, it's a good time to shop!