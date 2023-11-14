If You Want To Be The Best Gift-Giver In Your Friend Group, These 57 Ideas Are A Good Place To Start

1. A delightfully retro create-your-own reel viewer your giftee can simply pick up any time they want to walk down memory lane and click through photos you've hand selected — without having to pull out a photo album or scroll back in their phone. The first time they put this to their face and see the pics you picked, the tears might just start to flow!
I bought one of these for my bestie last year and made a custom reel with some of her wedding photos, and it turned out SO CUTE. Here's how it works: You order the reel viewer, which comes with a redemption voucher that covers the cost of one custom photo reel. Using that voucher, you place your order for the photo reel, and then they'll ship that to you separately. Uploading the photos is really easy, too, btw!
Promising review: "This was a great retro gift for my friend turning 40! He’s very hard to buy for, but he loved this! I ordered seven pictures with the enclosed coupon which I inserted before giving it to him. I put in pictures of variety from the past 12 years I’ve known him. … I was also beyond thrilled that between the time I ordered the reel with my pictures from my phone and receiving the completed reel in my mailbox was less than a week!!! I accidentally cut the time close, but this company saved the day by their quick turnaround! I had to pass the link to two other friends who wanted to order for a couple of their family members. A hit for sure!" —H. M. Long Loves Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in four colors; additional reels also available separately).
Image3D is a small biz founded by one of the 3D photographers for the original View-Master, who had the idea of personalizing the photo viewers and started the business.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here). Important note: You can order your custom photo reel upon the arrival of the viewer (using the included voucher), and those reels can take five business days to process, so when it comes to ordering, the sooner the better!
2. A rotary cheese grater — turns out that if you have a friend who wishes they could have the one from Olive Garden...you can make that dream come true! But in all seriousness, the nonslip handle and drum-style grater make quick work of hard and soft cheeses (and even chocolate or nuts!) so they'll end up with a veritable blizzard of Parmesan on any dish they so choose.
And unlike traditional graters, there's less risk of grating fingers by accident! The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.
Promising review: "If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. You never have to say "when." Just let the Parm flow forever. It really is a great product. It's fun and easy to use. Just get it." —Catherine Stahlecker
Promising review: "Fantastic grater! Get one! Super pleased with this purchase. Wish I had purchased sooner. Makes grating cheeses so easy. Simple to use and to disassemble for cleaning. Can assemble with handle to right or left for ease of operation. Has worked well for me with Parmesan, gruyere, asiago, and fontina. Would buy again. Would make a great gift." —CJBS
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A puzzle vase, because it's time for the jigsaw genius in your life to take things 3D. This kit comes with 160 curved plastic pieces, and a detachable water cup and stand so they can display the completed work on its own or use it to hold actual flowers! The pieces come grouped in four separate sections, but for an added challenge, they can open all four at once and mix together, too.
Several reviewers use it to hold completed Lego flower kits, so you could also gift them together!
Promising review: "The quality exceeded my expectations. There is an insert inside so you can use with actual flowers which I was impressed by. AND a display stand that I didn't expect. I had so much fun building, and love seeing it every day. Perfectly sized little vase." —Julia A Gilbert
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. Or a TikTok-famous and extra satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle that's very popular among puzzle-heads and people who love magic. Because it's not just a puzzle! It has over 50 easter eggs, small details, and optical illusions — and a twist (designed by magicians!) that's only revealed when the puzzle is complete!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
If you've given this puzzle in the past, or they're already a fan, don't fret! They've released several series of puzzles — you can shop them all on Amazon.
5. An embroidered hat for the Succession fan in your life — it doesn't matter whether they are actually the eldest boy or not, this'll get them compliments everywhere they go.
Promising review: "I've had this hat for a month and I pretty much wear it everywhere I go now. It's excellent quality, and the shipping and delivery were fast. The seller was also super prompt in responding to a question I had." —cabhesel
Get it from Read Receipts on Etsy for $35.
Read Receipts is an Austen, TX–based small biz making truly iconic pop culture and meme-based merch.
Shipping info: Arrives before Christmas; check the listing for updated shipping estimates to your area.
6. A custom gold mesh bracelet that'll become your forever version of a friendship bracelet — and yes, that means you get to buy one for yourself, too!
You can add up to nine letters, btw!
Get it from Baublebar for $48 (if you're shopping before Black Friday, they're offering 20% off custom jewelry, btw!).
Shipping info: Ships within three weeks. Expedited and rush options also available, but do not apply to the personalization time.
7. A Fender amp key holder with four guitar plug–style keychains they can plug right in when they get home. It's a useful piece of decor that's perfect for a household of music enthusiasts — no one will misplace or forget their key's when this is hanging by the door. They'll just say "let's rock 'n' roll!" and head out for the day.
Check it out on TikTok.
Promising review: "My husband was so excited to find this keyhook! He is an avid songwriter and musician and loves Fender products. The keyhook looks great, is well made, and is definitely eye catching. Right after we hung it up a friend visited and asked us if it was a custom ordered piece! I was initially concerned with how tight the jacks plug into the base. My fear was that I would pull it off the wall trying to detach my keys...but we have had no problems. It seems to be firmly attached to the wall with the included hardware. Also be sure to pay attention to where you hang it as the jacks stick out from the wall further than your traditional keyhook. All in all, a very cool piece and we are glad we purchased it!" —Leslie W.
Get it from Amazon for $16.88.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. An edition of Pride and Prejudice that has me screaming, crying, throwing up, because it has *19* letters from the story itself (from Jane! from Charlotte! from Darcy!) folded neatly in protective sleeves throughout the book, each written in calligraphy. It's basically the Austen fan in your life will get to actually being in the novel.
Imagine taking an envelope out of the sleeve after the Disastrous Proposal, unfolding the letter and reading "Do not be alarmed Madam..."
Promising review: "The book itself is already amazing. The added letters just makes the reading experience really beautiful. I recommend treating yourself to this purchase. It almost makes you want to start writing letters. Love." —Lore
Get it from Amazon for $30.77.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A lounger-style sweatshirt for the movie buff in your life. That's right, it's inspired by *that* iconic Nicole Kidman AMC promo, because somehow, heartbreak does feel good in a place like this — and especially in comfy clothes like this.
Get it from AMC Movie Merchandise for $59.99. And you can also get fluffy slipper slides with pinstripe trim to match for $24.99 (available in small–medium and large–XL).
Shipping info: Allow five days of processing; shipping times depend on your location and the carrier selected.
And psst: If it's too late to order, you can always get the original Comfy from Amazon for $59.99.
10. A custom paint-by-numbers kit, because who wouldn't want to paint a masterpiece of their pet?! That's right, you just order the kit, upload a photo of your giftee's dog or cat, and you can print the paint-by-numbers canvas right from home! It comes with a printable canvas (you can put through any inkjet printer), two brushes, and 48 numbered paints.
Here's how it works: When the kit arrives, just scan the QR code, select your photo, and upload it to the site — you can preview the design and swap photos, too, if you don't like the way it looks! Then just print on the included printable canvas, and it's ready to gift!
Promising review: "This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it! Actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" —Jonathan Kebert
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Shipping info: Arrives before Christmas; current estimates as soon as two-day shipping (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
11. A jar of Coop's hot fudge for the foodie in your life, or really anyone with a sweet tooth, because having a hot fudge sundae on just any ole weeknight is true luxury IMO. And this fudge is suuuuper chocolatey, thick (but not TOO thick) when heated up, and not too sweet! Plus, how cute is that packaging?
I love a hot fudge sundae, and I think this is the best fudge I've ever tried — especially store-bought — they often taste weirdly bitter! It's also available in a vegan hot fudge, mocha hot fudge, peppermint hot fudge, and a salted caramel sauce.
Promising review: "I have been buying Coop’s for a couple of years now and I have never encountered a hot fudge I love more. It’s rich, creamy - amazing on ice cream or just a spoonful to end the day! In my experience, both children and adults love it. I also love the new peppermint flavor for Summer." —Meghan E. Smith
Promising review: "This is manna from heaven, food of the gods. Makes getting up in the morning worth it again! Expensive, and worth it, it’s hard not to just eat with a spoon in between ice cream applications. Only draw back?
The jar is standard, but too small for what you’re going to need once you taste it. It should come in a 50 gallon drum with a pump top. Makes a great gift, with its kooky gimmicky plastic lid covering that looks like hot fudge dripping down." —saintsomewhere
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Coops is woman-owned and all of their sauces are made in small batches btw!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
12. A boat tote–style canvas bag you can get custom embroidered with up to 3 lines of text (10 characters per line), so you can help them show off whatever name, monogram, ironic saying, brand name, etc. their heart desires — just like what's all over TikTok. (In comparison, L.L. Bean Boat and Totes only let you embroider 10 characters total!)
I bought this bag earlier this year and got it embroidered with "ludicrously capacious" à la Succession — it's really great quality and truly is capacious! Love the zip top for keeping everything secure, too.
Promising review: "So structured and so much space! one of my best tote bags as of now since it’s so big. the quality is amazing and the seller was so nice and patient with my order." —s h a w n y
Promising review: "Amazing. The canvas is nice and heavy so you know it will last for years. The embroidery is beautiful. It shipped faster than anticipated. Really happy with my purchase." —Tara Preston
Get it from 7 Threads Embroidery for $29.50 (available in 14 trim colors, 28 font options, 24 monogram options, and 46 embroidery thread colors — that's a lot of options!).
7 Threads Embroidery is an Ohio-based small biz making all kinds of great custom embroidered goods, from sweatshirts and kid's clothing, to totes and weekend bags.
Shipping info: From the shop: current processing time is approximately 7-10 business days before shipment. Check the listing for estimated arrival time to your area.