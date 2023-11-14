If You Want To Be The Best Gift-Giver In Your Friend Group, These 57 Ideas Are A Good Place To Start

I bought one of these for my bestie last year and made a custom reel with some of her wedding photos, and it turned out SO CUTE. Here's how it works: You order the reel viewer, which comes with a redemption voucher that covers the cost of one custom photo reel. Using that voucher, you place your order for the photo reel, and then they'll ship that to you separately. Uploading the photos is really easy, too, btw!

Promising review: "This was a great retro gift for my friend turning 40! He’s very hard to buy for, but he loved this! I ordered seven pictures with the enclosed coupon which I inserted before giving it to him. I put in pictures of variety from the past 12 years I’ve known him. … I was also beyond thrilled that between the time I ordered the reel with my pictures from my phone and receiving the completed reel in my mailbox was less than a week!!! I accidentally cut the time close, but this company saved the day by their quick turnaround! I had to pass the link to two other friends who wanted to order for a couple of their family members. A hit for sure!" —H. M. Long Loves Amazon

Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in four colors; additional reels also available separately).

Image3D is a small biz founded by one of the 3D photographers for the original View-Master, who had the idea of personalizing the photo viewers and started the business.

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here). Important note: You can order your custom photo reel upon the arrival of the viewer (using the included voucher), and those reels can take five business days to process, so when it comes to ordering, the sooner the better!