If You Want To Be Better At Gift-Giving In 2024, These 61 Ideas Are Here To Help

And tbh, this goes for any dish where the crispy bits are the BEST, including lasagna and mac 'n' cheese! It's oven save up to 500° and broiler-safe too!

Promising review: "I have been baking the same brownie recipe for over 30 years and have always had the singular problem of not enough corner pieces for everyone to get a corner. I was given this pan as a birthday gift and immediately used my standard brownie recipe in the pan and was amazed at how the recipe improved within the pan — not just because everyone could now get an edge piece either: the consistency is one that cannot be baked in a standard 9x13 — just heaven! Really quality bakeware, a joy to have!" —Alicia Drummond

Promising review: "I received this as a gift from a friend and thought, 'what a useless waste of precious kitchen space' (I live in a tiny Manhattan apartment). But I’m not rude, so I graciously accepted it and figured I’d try it once before it went out the door. I love it. LOVE. Every brownie is perfect. I especially like that I can top each channel with something different, so my whole family is happy, and neither of my kids finds an offensive item on their brownie. I’ve also used this for bar cookies and baked ziti — every piece has a delicious crust! This has earned a permanent home in my one, minuscule pots/pans/gadgets/foil and baggies cabinet." —Cheap & Chic

Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in ceramic for $64.99).

The Baker's Edge is a small biz started in 2006, btw.