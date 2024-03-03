If You Want To Be Better At Gift-Giving In 2024, These 61 Ideas Are Here To Help

1. A nonstick brownie pan designed so that every! piece! is a deliciously crispy-chewy corner piece with a gooey center. Why are they so delicious?! If you fight with your significant other for that corner piece...this might just save your relationship.
And tbh, this goes for any dish where the crispy bits are the BEST, including lasagna and mac 'n' cheese! It's oven save up to 500° and broiler-safe too!
Promising review: "I have been baking the same brownie recipe for over 30 years and have always had the singular problem of not enough corner pieces for everyone to get a corner. I was given this pan as a birthday gift and immediately used my standard brownie recipe in the pan and was amazed at how the recipe improved within the pan — not just because everyone could now get an edge piece either: the consistency is one that cannot be baked in a standard 9x13 — just heaven! Really quality bakeware, a joy to have!" —Alicia Drummond
Promising review: "I received this as a gift from a friend and thought, 'what a useless waste of precious kitchen space' (I live in a tiny Manhattan apartment). But I’m not rude, so I graciously accepted it and figured I’d try it once before it went out the door. I love it. LOVE. Every brownie is perfect. I especially like that I can top each channel with something different, so my whole family is happy, and neither of my kids finds an offensive item on their brownie. I’ve also used this for bar cookies and baked ziti — every piece has a delicious crust! This has earned a permanent home in my one, minuscule pots/pans/gadgets/foil and baggies cabinet." —Cheap & Chic
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in ceramic for $64.99).
The Baker's Edge is a small biz started in 2006, btw.
2. A sardine-themed cosmetics case (complete with pop-top detail!) so the tinned fish enthusiast in your life can organize their beauty supplies at home or while traveling while showing their love for the polarizing food.
Promising review: "Sturdy, high-quality stitching and printing. Purchased this as a gift (as part of a gift basket of conservas) and it fit perfectly." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five colors).
3. A delightfully retro create-your-own reel viewer your giftee can simply pick up any time they want to walk down memory lane and click through photos you've hand-selected — without having to pull out a photo album or scroll back in their phone. The first time they put this to their face and see the pics you picked, the tears might just start to flow!
I bought one of these for my bestie last year and made a custom reel with some of her wedding photos, and it turned out SO CUTE — she loved it!
Here's how it works: You order the reel viewer, which comes with a redemption voucher that covers the cost of one custom photo reel. Using that voucher, you place your order for the photo reel, and then they'll ship that to you separately. Uploading the photos is really easy, too, btw!
Promising review: "This was a great retro gift for my friend turning 40! He’s very hard to buy for, but he loved this! I ordered seven pictures with the enclosed coupon which I inserted before giving it to him. I put in pictures of variety from the past 12 years I’ve known him. … I was also beyond thrilled that between the time I ordered the reel with my pictures from my phone and receiving the completed reel in my mailbox was less than a week!!! I accidentally cut the time close, but this company saved the day with their quick turnaround! I had to pass the link to two other friends who wanted to order for a couple of their family members. A hit for sure!" —H. M. Long Loves Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in four colors; additional reels are also available separately).
Image3D is a small biz founded by one of the 3D photographers for the original View-Master, who had the idea of personalizing the photo viewers and started the business.
4. For the knitting enthusiast in your life, a sheep designed to hold all of their knitting accessories, because what could possibly be more fitting? This is so cute, they'll actually want to keep it on display between stitching seshes.
Promising review: "I have been looking at this little guy for a long time. I finally decided to get it for my sister for Christmas, and am SO happy I did! It is bigger than I expected and very well made. It looks a lot more expensive than it was, and I am so excited to give it to her for Christmas!" —Dawnde Wallen
Get it from Handsome Fibers on Etsy for $33.
Handsome Fibers is a family-owned small biz based in Oregon making knitting and crochet tools and accessories.
5. A rotary cheese grater — it turns out that if you have a friend who wishes they could have the one from Olive Garden...you can make that dream come true! But in all seriousness, the nonslip handle and drum-style grater make quick work of hard and soft cheeses (and even chocolate or nuts!), so they'll end up with a veritable blizzard of Parmesan on any dish they so choose.
And unlike traditional graters, there's less risk of grating fingers by accident! The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.
Promising review: "If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. You never have to say "when." Just let the Parm flow forever. It really is a great product. It's fun and easy to use. Just get it." —Catherine Stahlecker
Promising review: "Fantastic grater! Get one! Super pleased with this purchase. Wish I had purchased it sooner. Makes grating cheeses so easy. Simple to use and to disassemble for cleaning. It can assemble with the handle to right or left for ease of operation. Has worked well for me with Parmesan, gruyere, asiago, and Fontina. Would buy it again. Would make a great gift." —CJBS
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
6. A custom vinyl record you can personalize with a photo and 40 minutes of music (20 on each side of the record) of your choosing — this is an incredibly sweet way to celebrate a wedding anniversary, remember an amazing trip, honor years of friendship, and more!
Send the music tracks and the artwork of your choosing via email! You can send up to four photos: for the front/back of the album cover and for side A/side B of the record.
Promising review: "By far one of the most amazing gifts. Incredible quality, fast shipping, and top-tier customer service. I couldn't be more pleased with this item. I've already recommended it to so many people because it truly exceeded my expectations" —Bella Cortes
Get it from Vinyley Custom Records on Etsy for $119.
Vinyley Custom Records is a Nevada-based small biz — all they do is make custom records!
7. A puzzle vase, because it's time for the jigsaw genius in your life to take things 3D. This kit comes with 160 curved plastic pieces and a detachable water cup and stand so they can display the completed work on its own or use it to hold actual flowers! The pieces come grouped in four separate sections, but for an added challenge, they can open all four at once and mix together, too.
Several reviewers use it to hold completed Lego flower kits, so you could also gift them together!
Promising review: "The quality exceeded my expectations. There is an insert inside so you can use it with actual flowers, which I was impressed by. AND a display stand that I didn't expect. I had so much fun building it, and love seeing it every day. Perfectly sized little vase." —Julia A Gilbert
Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in seven designs).
8. Or a TikTok-famous and extra satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle that's very popular among puzzle-heads and people who love magic. Because it's not just a puzzle! It has over 50 easter eggs, small details, and optical illusions — and a twist (designed by magicians!) that's only revealed when the puzzle is complete!
Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version. Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" —Nlbrimberry
Get it from Amazon for $22.97.
If you've given this puzzle in the past, or they're already a fan, don't fret! They've released several series of puzzles — you can shop them all on Amazon.
9. And a rotating puzzle board so they have a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has six drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner. It even has a cover to keep the partially done puzzle perfectly in place!
Promising review: My wife said it was her best 2021 Christmas present. It was also my favorite Christmas gift to my wife because now I can easily clear off her puzzle from our kitchen island when we have company. Between the board and the four drawers, all 1000 pieces can be easily and SAFELY moved off the granite countertop in one fell swoop. Thank you, Santa!!!" —Bob R.
Promising review: "A must for people who cannot dedicate a table for puzzles. I have now purchased three of these puzzle boards for gifts. When a table is needed for dinner or another project, it is easy enough to slip the puzzle under a couch or bed without disturbing the puzzle. One of the puzzle boards is used on a coffee table which has a lower level it is placed on when the puzzle is not being worked on." —Tam87
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
10. A CZ tennis bracelet that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski (or even...the real deal) that'll make them gasp when they open it up. Reviewers agree it sparkles beautifully, has a super secure clasp, aaaand holds up well to repeated wear!
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Promising review: "I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy." —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $17.90+ (available in three lengths,14K gold-plated or 18K gold vermeil, and in yellow, rose, or white gold).