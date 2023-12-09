55 Gifts They’ll Thank You For 10 Times As Much When They Use Them For The First Time

1. A TikTok-famous popping game that's great for kids *and* grownups — everyone will be begging for a turn to pop the bubbles before time runs out. It has four modes of gameplay (including a memory mode to test how well they remember where the lighted bubbles were!) and is perfectly sized to take on the go, too.
Reviewers note it's not the sturdiest game in the world, so when it comes to how hard everyone pushes the buttons, YMMV!
Promising review: "This game has been passed around the family after Sunday dinner. We have played the multiplayer mode frequently, and this has caused a few laughs. I myself prefer the challenge mode. My granddaughter keeps taking it, thinking it’s a game controller for herself. She is mesmerized by the pop-it part of the game as well. A lot of fun for the whole family." —Fiona
Promising review; "My kids really enjoy playing the memory game. Nice little game that is small and easy to take anywhere and keeps them from being bored." —Victoria B.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. A golf club cleaning brush with a squeeze bottle built right in to make sure their gear is the most pristine on the course — and they don't trek in grass and mud into the garage or house after those oh-so-important 18 holes.
Promising review: "I’ve been using these for years now. The brushes are nice and stiff and are good for about a year (I play three to four rounds per week). The price point is always affordable, and there’s not a better cleaner on the planet. I just laugh when I see other versions in the golf shops." —Neal Mobley
Get it from Amazon for $3.60.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
3. A puzzle board so the jigsaw genius in your life has a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has four drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner.
It can fit up to 1500 piece puzzles.
Promising review: "I gifted this to my puzzle-loving friends and they told me I won 'the last ten Christmases' with this gift! They are thrilled. We used to all crowd around one ending of their dining room table to have dinner so we wouldn’t disturb the puzzle in-progress. It is easily maneuverable and sturdy so they can it aside at meal time. It stores easily when no in-use. The drawers are perfect for sorting sections." —Sandi
Get it from Amazon for $49.99. You can also get a rotating one that comes with a cover for $99.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
4. An elegant eight-cup Bodum pour-over coffee maker with double-wall insulation and a cork grip for a fancy 5-star hotel room service-style brew in the comfort of their own home.
Promising review: "Of all the ways I can make coffee at home: refillable K-cup/Keurig, French press, siphon coffee, and moka pot, this double-walled Bodum pour-over is my favorite. Like any pour-over, the process is easy and easy to do right. The reusable permanent filter is effective and easy to clean. A favorite feature and the reason I selected this specific Bodum model is the double-walled borosilicate glass; it acts like a vacuum insulator and helps keep the freshly dripped coffee hot. Using a 15:1 ratio and water=205°F, the coffee is as good as any I've had." —doctorbobster
Get it from Amazon for $21.54+.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
5. A vintage-inspired Kodak half-frame film camera that reviewers agree is lightweight (perfect for travel!) and incredibly easy to use for anyone who wants to get into film photography. If you know someone who loves that old-school photo feel and thinks it really helps capture ~the vibe~ of memories, this is for them!
A half frame camera means twice as many photos for each roll of film btw!
Promising review: "I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and this camera made everything so simple! I bought it for my trip to Portugal and could not be happier with the quality of photos. The half frame look really is so unique! Plus, you get double the photos, making film photography a slightly less expensive hobby. 10/10." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I bought this camera for my daughter, and she loves it! She wanted a camera that she could carry around and snap quick fun pictures in her dorm or outside on campus. She loves getting the pictures developed and the authentic feel of a real picture and not one on her phone! She loves the color and light weight. Reasonably priced and a great buy." —Just Jenny
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in four colors). You can get some Kodak film to go with it, too!
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
6. A pair of chunky droplet earrings so they can sport that oh-so-trendy Bottega look — in a way that fits your budget. These are the perfect combination of cool and pretty, and reviewers note they're lightweight but not flimsy, so they're comfortable for all day wear — plus they go with everything!
Promising review: "Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones! Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90-degree weather). Love them and I’m gunna get them in gold too!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there… I thought the price of these earring was sketchy but NO…its legit" —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in three sizes and 11 colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
7. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for at home or traveling, so they can charge their iPhone, Apple watch, and AirPods *all at once*, without wasting space on bulky chargers or dealing with tons of cords. Reviewers compare this under-$40 wonder to the almost-$150(!) Mophie charger and say it's just as good!
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger in action.
Promising review: "Not only is this a great travel charger, but they definitely took a page from Apple in their boxing of the product. Beautifully done, would make a great impression as a gift. Bought this for travel as one outlet needed to charge all 3 devices. Love how unobtrusive it is, hate how cluttered a hotel room can get when all of your electronics take over the limited flat surfaces in a hotel. Love it so much I’m using it at home as well." —M. Tanouye
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
8. A Tajin seasoning rimmer so they can ✨ add a bit of spice ✨ to any glass — of course, it's great for spicy margaritas and bloody Marys, but it would also be delicious with fresh juices and smoothies, too!
The lid doubles as a citrus reamer, too!
Promising review: "I've used Tajin before so I knew what to expect. Great value for a pretty large container! I've used other brands of margarita salts before, and this one is the best. Large container, easy to dip glasses into, great flavor, and a fun way to jazz up a cocktail!" —K.K.
Get it from Amazon for $6.50.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
9. A *15*-tool Leatherman multitool for the handiest person you know, complete with (deep breath) phillips screwdriver, medium screwdriver, small screwdriver, can opener, bottle opener, wire stripper, needle-nose pliers, serrated knife, ruler, file, carabiner, and more. This bb does *almost* as much as they do.
Promising review: "Yep, it's quality. I've purchased other Leatherman-like multitools before but they never measured up to the quality of a real Leatherman. I won't make that mistake again. When you're struggling with gifting ideas — this is a great option." —AFvet
Promising review: "I got this for my dad as a gift and he’s already used it numerous times. It’s small enough to fit in a nice little pouch but also has plenty of tools to help get the job done! Excellent quality!" —Imabanana
Get it from Amazon for $69.95.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
10. The super viral Wavytalk curling iron/brush set, which comes with five attachments, including the much buzzed-about heated curling brush with bristles that'll leave them with a salon-worthy look in just minutes.
While this is often compared to the Revlon one-step, note that that is a hair dryer (and blows air) — this is a curling iron, so it just heats up for styling hair rather than drying it! It also comes with two styling clips and a protective glove, btw!
Promising review: "I love this hair tool, especially for its affordability! I bought it mostly for the round brush, but love that it comes with four other attachments as well. The thermal round brush works very well and makes achieving a blow out look so simple/quick! I have a blowdryer round brush as well but hate how loud it is, how long it takes, and how I am sweating by the end of it. This is a nice alternative and also easy to pack when traveling abroad!" —Kelsie M
Get it from Amazon for $42.97 (available in three barrel size sets).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
11. A sad duck lamp that is a whole mood and a half — when you text them to see how things are going, they can just send you a pic of this guy lying down, and you'll know exactly what's up.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this sweet little duck light. In fact, I love it so much I'm going to buy another one. It has a rubbery feel to it, and all you have to do is literally just tap it to brighten or to dim the lights, and it even has the option of a 30-minute shut-off time. A great little gift for all ages!" —Amy Phelps
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
12. A pair of farfalle-shaped pot grips to add a little whimsy to their kitchen, while also making it easier to drain their pasta without breaking out those bulky oven mitts. And they even pop 'em right in the dishwasher!
And that's not all — you may have seen this brand's other pasta-shaped tools on TikTok, like the spaghetti serving fork, mezzelune oven mitts, conchiglie lemon squeezer, ravioli spoon rest, and rotelle trivet, and more.
Promising review: "I find these hilarious, and easily the best kitchen gadget I've spent my money on! They're super handy for getting stuff out of the oven, and I feel less likely to drop a dish than when I use traditional hot pads/oven mitts with the padding. Very grippy, thick enough that heat doesn't transfer through, and again, hilarious." —Hannah B
Get them from Amazon for $16.90.
You can also get a set of two of the farfalle pot grips, mafaldine-shaped elastic bands, a penne-shaped garlic peeler, and the ravioli spoon rest from Amazon for $36.90.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
13. A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!
Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae
Price: $299.95 (available in four colors)
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
14. A beer koozie for anyone whose happiest hour is cracking open a cold one when Jeopardy! comes on. I'll take Potent Potables for $400 please!
Promising review: "My brother loves Jeopardy! and beer, so when I saw this, I knew this would be perfect for him. Can’t wait to give it to him on Christmas because I know he’s going to love it!!" —Trisha B
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $9.99.
Shipping info: Standard shipping arrives in 5–8 business days, but express and rush options are also available. Deadlines for Dec, 24 delivery are: 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 18 for standard shipping, 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 19 for express shipping, and 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 20 for rush shipping.
15. The Octobuddy, a silicone suction phone mount to help them attach their phone to most clean, flat surfaces (walls, mirrors, windows, etc!) so they can easily take photos and videos, whether they're filming a makeup tutorial or a dance, or just to take a selfie while traveling. No tripods, no selfie sticks required.
Promising review: "I am absolutely IN LOVE with my Octobuddy! I can literally stick my phone up on any clean surface to take pictures or videos without lugging a whole tripod around with me!" —Raven Marie
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in 10 colors, plus packs of two).
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
16. A pack of Cosrx snail mucin *sheet masks* if they have recently become obsessed (like many of us have) with their Cosrx snail mucin essence. These 100% cellulose sheet masks are chockfull of the super-moisturizing and repairing super-ingredient and will leave their skin ✨glowing✨ like never before.
You can also split up the pack to use as stocking stuffers!
Promising review: "INCREDIBLE. These face masks are my favorite masks I have ever used. The leave my face looking so dewy and shiny and beautiful and moisturized and healthy! I literally look like I'm glowing after I use these! I am obsessed and get them for all my friends and family as gifts! Who doesn't love a glowy, dewy face? And they don't make acne worse or flare up or anything, so that's a PLUS!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $25.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).