56 Last-Minute Gifts That’ll Make Everyone Say “Ooh” When They Get Unwrapped

1. Murder Most Puzzling, an illustrated collection of *20* different murder mysteries for the amateur sleuth in your life. Each case has a combination of image-based and story-based clues, so your giftee will really have to put their thinking cap on (might I suggest a Sherlock-style deerstalker?).
Promising review: "I am not even done with this book and I had to leave a review that these puzzles are devilishly challenging but so much fun. Be sure to turn the page to see the larger scene, and before you check the solutions look at the Clues section near the back so you can give yourself a little help without giving away the answer. I hope that there are more puzzle books like this because I have to redeem myself (these are hard!)" —tmc1218
Get it from Amazon for $14.39.
2. Or an...actual murder mystery jigsaw puzzle! The box is disguised as a book (fancy!), and the full image is a secret until the puzzler completes the 500-piece jigsaw itself, *and* the image reveals clues to solve the murder mystery case!
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in two mysteries: The Missing Will and The Clairvoyant's Convention).
3. A puzzle board so the jigsaw genius in your life has a dedicated space to work on their masterpiece. This baby has four drawers built-in to store pieces while construction is on pause, and the whole thing is easy to move from place to place so the dining room table can actually be used for...dinner.
It can fit up to 1500 piece puzzles.
Promising review: "I gifted this to my puzzle-loving friends and they told me I won 'the last ten Christmases' with this gift! They are thrilled. We used to all crowd around one ending of their dining room table to have dinner so we wouldn’t disturb the puzzle in-progress. It is easily maneuverable and sturdy so they can it aside at meal time. It stores easily when no in-use. The drawers are perfect for sorting sections." —Sandi
Get it from Amazon for $49.99. You can also get a rotating one that comes with a cover for $97.99.
4. A 6-in-1 rose gold curling iron with interchangeable barrels with interchangeable barrels to create tons and tons and tons of different curl patterns and hairstyles. They range from a tapered wand (.35-.7 inches) to a 1.25 inch clamped curling iron so they can customize their look!
Promising review: "New favorite curling iron. I LOVE this curling iron! Such a great value for six different irons! So far I’ve used the two biggest barrels, and they work amazingly! My hair held the curls through wind, running, and even sleep! Shipped super fast! Highly recommend this seller, and this product!!!" —Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in three colors).
And if they already have curls or coils and are looking for a heat-free styler, check out these foam curling rods ($12.99 on Amazon) that reviewers with everything from 3a to 4c hair swear by.
5. A dino race track complete with 144 pieces of flexible track, *cars shaped like T. Rex heads that light up when pushed along the track* and realistic dino figures — every other race track set available suddenly looks so boring... Once the kiddo in your life opens it, every grownup in the room is going to want their turn to play too.
Promising review: "If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" —Fisack
Promising review: "My son received this set as a gift for Christmas and he really loves it. I asked the gifter where they got it and I have since bought the same set two times as a gift to other toddlers my son's age. And each time it's a huge hit! Kids are just obsessed with this. Even myself had fun playing this with my son. I like how versatile the tracks are. Totally worth it!" —olive
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
6. An Ooni outdoor multifuel pizza oven that can be heated with wood or charcoal to cook authentic (and need I say delicious?) 'za in just *60 seconds*. And not just pizzas — it's designed with a tall interior to also get a delicious char on cuts of meat too. I've never been more jealous of people with backyards.
It reaches a whopping 950° in just 15 minutes. And it can also be used with gas — just purchase the separate gas burner accessory — but many reviewers prefer the charcoal and wood options.
Promising review: "I am a hobby chef and I make excellent pizza. I have been waiting for a pizza oven that was affordable and versatile and my friend bought the smaller Ooni and I was impressed. I chose the Kari because I wanted a larger oven. I am blown away. The best pizza in Arkansas is now at my house!! I like to cook with wood and coal together because it reminds me of Patsy's old place in New York. I also ordered the cover and it fits perfect. I am thrilled with my Ooni Karu!" —JP Roland
Promising review: "Love this oven! Took a little practice adjusting to the intense heat this oven puts out, however the end results make it well worth it! Great investment and lots of fun to use with friends and family gatherings. Awesome product and solid build! Way to knock it out of the park, ooni!" —Marco hernandez
Get it from Amazon for $639.20.
7. A faux fur blanket with two sides — one fleece, one furry — so they can customize their heat level while cuddling. Whether you know someone who freezes in the office but still wants something chic, an interior design-aspiring college student needing to spruce up their dorm, or just the most stylish dog alive, this is a great blanket.
Promising review: "This is the softest blanket you'll ever feel. It keeps you warm and does not overheat. It the the best throw/ accent blanket we have ever had for our living room, including our electric blankets (which can get you too warm and are not as soft). Wish we would have gotten the twin size, since everyone in the house (including the cat) like to use it. We'll probably end up getting another one!" —Kristen Madrigal
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in five sizes and 21 colors)
8. Or, if that's just not cozy enough for them, an oh-so cozy "dog bed for humans" because who among us hasn't looked at their pup with jealousy during a midafternoon snooze? This generously sized plush bed is large enough to fit one (or more!) adults, or an adult plus a dog, and comes with a furry blanket for maximum snuggles. I'm drifting off just thinking about it...
Promising review: "I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me. I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years. I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in? Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" —Heavenstinyangels
Get it from Amazon for $179.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
9. Werewolf, a sneaky party game you need to order for your friend group ASAP — especially if you love the game Mafia. Everyone will get excited when this gets unwrapped, because now you have a sneaky + fun after-present activity!
It works a little bit like Mafia — you draw a card and play the role assigned to you (if you're a werewolf, you're trying to destroy the village; if you're a villager, you're trying to save it, etc.). You can play with up to *35* people, so it's great for even larger gatherings — though warning, your friendships will be tested.
Promising review: "My group of friends love game night. We've tried all sorts of games, and when I brought this game out, everyone was skeptical. Now no one wants to play any other game but this one. Super fun! The fact that it comes in a simple deck of cards makes it so easy to carry around and bring to any party occasion just in case. With the different characters you can mix it up so no two games are ever the same. The witch character has truly tested some friendships already. The game also gives you extra cards for you to create your own characters with their own unique roles and powers. We are looking forward to creating some interesting new roles and throwing them in the mix. If you have a loud group of friends, this is the game for you!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
