56 Last-Minute Gifts That’ll Make Everyone Say “Ooh” When They Get Unwrapped

Promising review: "I am not even done with this book and I had to leave a review that these puzzles are devilishly challenging but so much fun. Be sure to turn the page to see the larger scene, and before you check the solutions look at the Clues section near the back so you can give yourself a little help without giving away the answer. I hope that there are more puzzle books like this because I have to redeem myself (these are hard!)" —tmc1218

Get it from Amazon for $14.39.



Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

