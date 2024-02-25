49 Things For Anyone Who Loves Looking Fancy But Hates Spending Money

1. A pair of noise-cancelling on-ear headphones reviewers say are a great alternative to AirPods Max if they're out of your budget. These have a similar look, three noise modes (noise-canceling, transparent, and normal), and they're designed to fit comfortably over ears. And reviewers agree the battery life and sound quality are on point, especially for the price (aka over $450 cheaper than AirPods Max).
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
Promising review: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls that get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $66.99+ (available in silver and black).
2. A "from the library of" page embosser or self-inking stamp so you can make any size book collection feel more like you're living in The Library from Beauty and the Beast. And as a bonus, your friends who borrow books will know how serious you are about getting them back!
Promising review: "My mom is a total book snob and is super serious about lending books to friends/family. I figured this would be a classy upgrade to the handwritten initials she always writes in the books she owns. She absolutely loved it & had no issues with the stamp image. She remarked that the inked image was clear and consistent, not to mention pretty!" —L
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in 11 designs and as an embosser or stamp).
3. A CZ tennis bracelet that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski (or even...the real deal). Reviewers agree it sparkles beautifully, has a super secure clasp, aaaand holds up well to repeated wear! And btw, buys like this are also a great way to "test drive" a piece of jewelry before splurging to make sure you like it for the long haul!
Promising review: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
Promising review: "I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $17.90+ (available in three lengths,14K gold-plated or 18K gold vermeil, and in yellow, rose, or white gold).
4. An oversized plush satin eye mask (one reviewer says it's comparable to the $50 Lunya one!) designed to be extra gentle on your skin and hair so whether you're sleeping in at home or trying to snooze on a red-eye flight, you'll look and feel first class all the way.
It's even satin in the back — no annoying elastic strap.
Promising review: "As a high-maintenance sleeper, I hope I never have to be without this mask — actually, I WAS without this mask for a couple of days, which is why I immediately purchased another one. Left on a plane. Heartbreaking. This mask is so soft and plush. It completely blocks out light, and depending on how low you position it behind your head, it muffles sound nicely as well. I’ve purchased many silk masks, even some pricey ones, and this one by far is my absolute favorite." —alexandriabeth
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools, and more to help make every day a good hair day.
5. A gold candle snuffer that'll look so chic sitting on a tray next to your favorite scented candle (you can also add a gold wick trimmer to complete the set!) and will make the experience of blowing out said candle extra luxe. Plus, you won't risk getting wax on your furniture by blowing it out too aggressively.
Promising review: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight, and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." —Mary Lesane
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A draped midi dress sure to make dressing for upcoming weddings, your birthday dinner, or just feeling 🔥 so much easier (and less expensive). It comes in a whopping 46(!) colors and fabrics, by the way, so you'll probably want to add a few to your rotation once you see how much you love it.
Promising review: "If you’re thinking about buying it, DO IT! It’s beautiful and comfortable. Curvy girls, beware: It’s going to make you look STUNNING. A dear friend of mine is getting married soon and I’ve been struggling to find something both formal enough yet comfortable and affordable, until now. I need it in every color!! The only thing that I don’t like about this dress is that I don’t want to take it off!" —Kaitlin Almanza
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in women's sizes XS–5XL and 46 colors and fabrics).
7. An eyeglass holder that'll look like a piece of modern art sitting on your nightstand; it's perfect for anyone who wants to show off their most dramatic shades...or anyone who routinely misplaces their glasses.
8. Easy-to-install (they literally just stick on!) under-cabinet lighting to make your kitchen look *so* much more custom and expensive (you can even set them to be motion-activated!) — and also make it so you can get a late-night snack without turning the Loud Overhead Light on.
These under-the-cabinet lights are battery-powered and come with a remote that will allow you to power them on and off, change their intensity, and set them to be motion-activated.
Promising review: "I just remodeled my kitchen and wanted lights under my cabinets to give it a cozy feel. I wanted something easy to install but effective. These lights are great! You can adjust the brightness and can even put them on a timer so they turn off on their own after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. They come with sticky tape to attach to cabinets, but I also added sticky back Velcro, and they have stayed on perfectly. The company sent me an email offering any assistance if I should need it. I absolutely LOVE them and would recommend." —Lisa Corey
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in packs of two or six, including a style with color lighting).
9. A set of Lilac St. false lash segments that last for up to *10 days*. Just apply the mascara-like glue to the underside of your lashes and attach the segments wherever you'd like additional length and volume — behold! You've got natural-looking lash extensions for MUCH less.
I've worn these lashes, and tbh, I'm never going back to strip lashes again! These look much more natural, are easy to apply, and don't budge until removed!
Promising review: "At home lash magic! I’ve been wearing this brand for a year now; I don’t know what I did before. They are perfection. I use their extra-strength lash glue, and I can easily get 10-14 days out of a set. I also use sizes 10mm-16mm for a beautiful, natural look, and I get so many compliments. OFTEN people think I get professional lash extensions!!! If they ever went out of business, I’d be so lost without them!! Just do it already; treat yourself. Ps. Give yourself so time to adjust to this method before deciding if you like it. Watch some videos to figure out how to put them on. It’s worth it, I promise." —Stephanie R.
Get the original lashes from Amazon for $12.95 (available in lengths from 10mm to 16mm), and get the lash glue for $16 (available in black and clear). You can also get a starter kit (including 10mm and 12mm lashes, glue, and applicator) for $38.
Lilac St. is woman- and AAPI-owned btw!
10. A pair of anti-slip fuzzy open-toe slippers with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around your home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat your tootsies!
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them, but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes 5/6–9/10 and 13 colors).
11. Tie-front satin PJs to make lounging around the house extra fancy. Seriously, these look like they could be from a high-end brand, and when your friends ask you to drop the link, their jaws will drop when they hear "from Amazon."
Promising review: "It’s always a gamble getting pajamas online, especially when they’re supposed to be silky; sometimes you get that unyielding plastic-y feeling material. That’s not the case with these! They’re soft and flowy, and the ties in the front, while not Fort Knox, are still more secure than I thought they’d be. I’m definitely going to order in more colors." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 27 colors and patterns).
12. A gold decorative mirror that does double duty as a tray *or* a decorative piece to give your gallery wall some extra interest. And hey, mirrors can help your space feel bigger, too!
You can see it in this TikTok rounding up Amazon home must-haves! And check out more affordable mirrors if you want to try that gallery wall look.
Promising review: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arm's length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and is great for doing hairstyles and makeup! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." —Rhonda Farias
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors and in two-packs).