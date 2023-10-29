1. A wall-mounted Fischer-Price bedtime routine system that's designed to help your kid get from playtime to dreamland in less time and with less fuss. Once they complete each task, they can press the button to illuminate the icon for that task for a little extra fun! And that's not all — it's also a soothing sound machine and has a built in nightlight. PLUS the star is a sleep training you can program to let your kid know what time to get up in the morning (so they're not coming to your room at 5:15 am).
Promising review: "We have a strong-willed 4-year-old who would fight us every step of the way during morning and night routines. What used to take almost an hour to get her through a routine now takes less than 30 minutes. She loves being able to push the remote button and work through each task. This has been a game changer and has made mornings and nights so much easier! Worth every penny and definitely recommend. The app could be better as you can’t set different routines for one day; however, you can save a number of routines so you just have to manually change them each day." —AUser88
Get it from Amazon for $66.05.
2. A TikTok-famous grape cutter to make halving your tot's favorite snack much quicker and easier. But that's not all — it also works on small tomatoes (even olives!) for easy salad prep at dinnertime. You'll be surprised how much time this little gadget saves.
Promising review: "Initially, I really felt silly and lazy for buying this. But after using it, I feel like a genius and wish I bought it sooner! My kiddos love grapes and I love how it gives me a slight peace of mind knowing it can gets diced up, allowing me to briefly walk away if I need to with less worry. Overall, I’m very happy with this purchase and I tell everyone how awesome it is!" —Dom
Promising review: "I cannot believe that I’ve spent so much time in the past just slicing grapes and olives. This tool is absurd, ridiculous and absolutely wonderful. The pieces are just the perfect size for salads, either savory or sweet. I’m looking forward to trying it on grape tomatoes, too. I would give it more stars if I could." —Minnie A. Hamilton
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A why-didn't-I-think-of-this cup catcher that attaches right to a high chair, car seat, or stroller, because if your tot LOVES to throw things on the floor just to watch you pick them up.....yeah you need this.
Watch this mom explain why "you need this" cup catcher on TikTok.
Promising review: "These are fantastic for keeping my child from dropping her sippy cup over and over during meals. I'd recommend to any parent who just wants one thing to be easier. But isn't that all of us?" —Leigh Powers
Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in six colors).
4. A "Laundry Turtle" to help you scoop clothes out of front-loading washing machines or dryers with ease — without picking up each individual piece of clothing, and inevitably dropping all those single socks or tiny onesies. Just put the turtle in the drum, spin the drum once so that every garment falls right neatly on the turtle, and remove — it's that quick and easy.
Just don't wash or dry your loads with the turtle inside. Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle in action.
Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril
Promisingreview: "This thing cuts time off of you bending over and one by one throwing your dry clothes into a basket!! Very useful laundry tool! Makes a great gift for a new mom or new homeowner!!"—lola smith
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).
5. Or a SockDock, aka a useful tool you can clip dirty socks to (in pairs!), toss the *whole thing* in the washer and dryer, and remove together so NO SOCK gets lost. And you're not stuck searching for a pair when you're already running late.
Promising review: "Totally obsessed with this! I’ve been using it a few weeks now and have zero complaints! I haven’t lost a single sock since! They always come out paired and completely dried (which was one of my concerns, I wasn’t sure if they were going to dry properly) I would defiantly recommend this! It’s amazing and makes life so much easier! Specially with a toddler and baby on the way!" —Sarah Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
6. A laundry folding board that'll, in a few quick moves, transform your wrinkled piles of clothes into *neat*, *easy-to-sort-through* stacks o' crispness, which take up MUCH less space in your closet...and even your suitcase. Neater and faster than regular folding? Yes please!
Promising review: "This is a godsend if you have a lot of t-shirts and hate folding. I had learned a little folding trick to help make relatively neat folds, but it was a bit more time consuming than just folding in half and half again, etc. This folding board allows me to neatly fold t-shirts in less space than my old way and in less time too. I used it to pack for a recent trip to save space then realized I needed it to fold them nearly on the way back too, so I tossed it into my bag! It folds up and takes up very little space, and it's very durable. According to the instructions, this can also be used for other types of shirts and even for pants, so it's very useful. This one is affordable and very worth the price." —Michael A. Kramer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four colors).
7. A set of modular sheet pan dividers so you can whip up four different baked foods *at once* in the same sheet pan, without any overlap. (You're welcome, picky eaters!) They're perfect for juggling veggies and proteins with different cook times with ease and without dirtying several pans, and the nonstick silicone material is oven- (duh), microwave-, freezer-, *and* dishwasher safe!
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!!! These silicone sheets work perfect for making the best meals for me and my fiancé, as we sometimes don’t want the same things so it makes it easy to cook it all at the same time without the hassle of dirtying up all the extra dishes! Awesome for anyone who finds themselves dirtying up a lot of dishes to cook a couple of simple meals." —Jonathan
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99 (you can also get a set of matching lids for $15.99 – perfect for easy leftover storage).
8. A fancy touchless forehead thermometer to take anyone in the family's temperature in seconds — and without bothering them if they're getting some needed rest or sleep. That means no lengthy battles over ear thermometers or worrying about soothing them back to their nap.
Promising review: "This is a great thermometer — accurate, looks great, a must have! If you have kids, forget about sticking a thermometer in their ears. I have four kids now and a thermometer is a must-have. Hold this thing close to the forehead, push the button in and you get a reading in about one second. This thing looks good, feels good, and is accurate. We’ve used a variety of thermometers in the past. The head scanner that you run across the forehead...no good. In-ear thermometers...accurate but expect a battle. Rectal thermometers...very accurate but expect a war. This is the easiest one out of all of them. We find it especially useful when we need the quick 'I don’t feel that great' check...i.e., man cold. Overall, highly recommend!."—BearDownChi1
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
9. And a pack of stick-on fever indicators for helping you monitor their temperature for up to 48 hours, without needing to even keep pulling out the thermometer. Just stick on their head, and it'll light up with N (for normal), 99, 101, 103, or 105, depending on their temperature.
Of course these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But if your kid does have a temp, these can help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down.
Promising review: "Best invention ever. I am able to proactively monitor my children's fever. Before this product, I always feared that when they had a fever that maybe they had been feverish too long and it escaped my notice. This product gives me peace of mind because now at a glance I can tell if and when they are spiking." —sneeziesmurf
Promising review: "We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric
Get eight stickers from Amazon for $6.95.
10. A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag if you're tired of picking up up every individual plaything when bathtime is over. All you need to do now is scoop, and hang to dry on the included suction cup hook! It may sound small, but any amount of time saved in your nightly routine can make a big difference — and give you more time for ✨magical tales✨ at bedtime.
Check out a TikTok of the bath toy storage bag in action.
Promising review: "If your child is like mine , then you probably have 10+ toys for bath time. This basket makes it so much easier for space and convenience. Before I was tossing the toys in the sink, but that wasn’t working out. Don’t hesitate. This helped me organize my little ones toys and saved me space and time to get them organized once bath time was done."—louie
Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
11. A rapid mac 'n' cheese cooker for those days that your kiddo (or you tbh) is turning up their nose at dinner and just wants to have one of their fave comfort foods but you don't really feel like turning on your stove or dealing with a strainer. This handy kitchen gadget has your back — you just need five minutes and a microwave (vs 20 minutes the old-fashioned way). And it's so easy, kids can use it themselves!
Here's how it works: Pour in the macaroni and add enough water to the fill line. Then microwave for 2 minutes and 30 seconds. Remove, stir, and microwave two more minutes, then add the other ingredients per the mac 'n' cheese instructions. Check out a TikTok of the rapid mac cooker in action. PS — people also use this to rapid cook their ramen!
Promising review: "This is a staple in our house! It makes it so easy that my kids love making their own mac n cheese now! Plus it’s super quick and doesn’t take the mess or as many dishes! It’s so simple to use and does a great job at cooking the noodles!" —LifeUnexpectedBlog
Promising review: "Way easier than actually boiling a pot of water and following the directions. I honestly can't taste the difference between cooking according to the box, and using the Rapid Mac Cooker." —Zachary
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in six colors and a two-pack).
Rapid Brands is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products.
12. A Roomba robot vacuum that navigates around your home, picking up dirt, dust, crumbs, and pet hair so you can sit back and relax — or more realistically so you can watch your house get cleaned while you tackle all of the other things on your to-do list. A parent's job is never done.... And it even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice!
It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading to the dock to recharge.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing! I can't believe I didn't get it sooner. It has saved me so much time and with two dogs, I just can't say enough good things about it. Great price and great product!!" —Sandra Chudy
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep every day!" —Kathryn P.
Get it from Amazon for $247.
13. And a touchless stationary vacuum to make cleaning up the seemingly constant trail of crumbs your kids leave behind (plus the dust and hair that always accumulates) way easier. Just sweep towards the vacuum, and it'll instantly suck up the whole mess.
An indicator light will turn on to let you know that the canister is full, and then you can remove the canister and dump the debris in the trash.
Promising review: "I initially felt guilty spending this much on something I could do for free with the dust bin. That feeling is gone. This vacuum is awesome. We have dogs and cats and kids distance learning while snacking in the kitchen constantly and sometimes we sweep 20 times a day. This saves a lot of time and effort and actually gets all the dirt, plus suctions all the dust and fur off the broom so we don’t have to touch it. The kids can use it. My husband loves it. The only one in the house who doesn’t like it is the cat." —Jen P
Get it from Amazon for $149 (available in six colors).