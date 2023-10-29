Of course these stickers aren't a replacement for a thermometer. But if your kid does have a temp, these can help you keep track of whether their fever is spiking or going down.

Promising review: "Best invention ever. I am able to proactively monitor my children's fever. Before this product, I always feared that when they had a fever that maybe they had been feverish too long and it escaped my notice. This product gives me peace of mind because now at a glance I can tell if and when they are spiking." —sneeziesmurf

Promising review: "We had a stressful day of trying to keep our 3-year-old's fever down and he was exhausted. I had these in the cabinet and stuck one on at bedtime. It immediately lit up N, which matched the thermometer. While putting him to bed I saw it go to 99 so when I checked on him in 30 min I brought the thermometer '99.3.' We used it throughout the night to monitor whether or not we should wake him for more medicine. I think of it as a peace of mind sticker. He loves stickers and got a big kick out of it. He’s had it on about 13 hours now with no complaints. There’s a shiny N there now, and this paranoid mama still checks with a thermometer occasionally to make sure it’s accurate." —Nateric

