22 Deeply Underrated TikTok Gadgets You'll Want To Try Immediately

1. An undetectable mouse jiggler if you want to step away from your computer for a snack without your little "active" light on Google, Teams, or Slack going out. Reviewers note it's also great if you don't want your computer to go to sleep while you're not actively working on something, but your computer is, like when you're waiting for files to load!
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy, and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in four styles).
2. A vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, Mcdonald's french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
The kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.
Promising review: "This vacuum is great and worth the price!! I sometimes have my friend's dog in my car who sheds a lot, and this vacuum is amazing. Saw it on TikTok and am glad I bought it." —ivy slopes
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong, and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three colors).
3. A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad, because period cramps suck, and this little guy is here to help. No need to trek to the microwave or fill a hot water bottle; just push the button, and it'll heat up in no time flat — and auto shut off in 30 minutes if (or when) you take a nap.
Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!
Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns, but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation, this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable, and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time, and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).
4. A wireless charger bedside lamp that even includes a built-in speaker, so you can have all the essentials at arm's reach without cluttering up your nightstand or dealing with extra cords.
Check out a TikTok of the bedside lamp in action.
Promising review: "I wasn’t expecting much from this product based on the price. A night light at best. I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a light with three different settings. I love that feature. The Bluetooth speaker has amazing sound quality for my bedroom and can be heard all through the master bathroom and both master closets. How cool is that?! It also has a phone charger that works. Just hook your phone cord into the lamp and place your phone on the charger pad. I highly recommend this item!!" —Bunny Honey
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the 50% off coupon on the product page for this price).
5. A hands-free portable phone charger with a cord *built right in* (available for both iPhones and Androids) so you can replenish that drained battery on the go without carrying something super bulky around (it's about the size of a lipstick!) or needing to remember a separate cord (the easiest thing to leave behind!).
Check out a TikTok of the charger in action.
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in eight colors and in two-packs).
6. A flexible power strip to maximize your outlet capabilities (it has three outlets and two USB ports!) while flexing with the space behind your couch or under your desk. Your WFH area just got an upgrade.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengar
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
7. An AirPod cleaning pen with three tools to keep your favorite headphones and their case cleaner than ever: a flocked sponge to clean dust from deep in the case, a metal pen-style tip for stubborn messes (cough, ear wax, cough), and a dense brush head for buildup on the speakers themselves. You might be surprised what a difference it makes!
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members, and boy, am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a picker that you can use to get big, chunky ear wax out of your earpieces, and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).
8. A Kindle/iPad remote control page-turner, because your e-reader is already convenient, but this takes it to the *next level*. Why lift your hand or risk dropping your Kindle on your face (I've done this *so* many times) when you can just sit back, relax, and turn the page with a click of a button? And btw, a lot of reviewers like to use this with a gooseneck tablet holder, so they don't even need to hold their e-reader at all!
Check out a TikTok of the remote page-turner in action.
Promising review: "This product makes reading so damn convenient. It’s so easy to hold you can strap it onto your wrist so you don’t misplace it when using it. So far the battery life has been spectacular. I just mirror my iPad screen to my TV, and make the font size hysterically large, get under my covers, and just click away. I don’t have to move a muscle. I don’t know why I didn’t buy this sooner. I’m so obsessed. This is a must-have for anyone who reads from a Kindle or iPad. Just cocoon yourself under your blankets and enjoy your book without having to stick a hand out into the cold to turn the page. It sounds lazy, but trust me, once you have a clicker, you won’t know what to do without one." —Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
9. A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher if you've wished you could transform any old appliance into "smart" technnology. Just adjust the button pusher over basically any switch or button (from a light switch to your coffee maker), and you can simply control it from an app on your phone or even ask Alexa or Google Home to turn it on or off!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for, and I had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning. I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." —Alecia McLochlin
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in white and black).