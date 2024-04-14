22 Deeply Underrated TikTok Gadgets You'll Want To Try Immediately

Check out a TikTok of the heating pad in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it *over* your clothes!



Promising review: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm. You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns, but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation, this little belt does it all. The heat is so soothing and adjustable, and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part. It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom. The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time, and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent." —Chloe

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in 11 colors).