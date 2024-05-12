24 Cute Pieces Of Spring Clothing, Because You Have More Room Now That You Put All Those Sweaters Away

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Breezy drawstring linen-blend pants so you have an option when you want that trouser look, but the cool comfort of a lightweight, breathable fabric on warmer days. These'll look equally cute paired with a springy sweater, a button-down, and with your swimsuit come summertime!
Promising review: "These are my new favorite warm-weather slacks. They look great if I’m dressing up and they look great if I’m being casual. I will be able to wear these out quite a ways into fall, as well. I’m really happy with the purchase of the material; it's so soft you just can’t even believe it, but it’s sturdy." –Rory McNeil
Get it from Amazon for $29.98 (available in sizes S–5XL and in 21 colors).
2. A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress that's the perfect in-between when you want to rock something short, but it's not quite warm enough for a sleeveless dress. Plus the floaty fabric, empire waist, and square neckline are the perfect dose of Bridgerton-chic!
Promising review: "It’s super cute and comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." —Amber Nelson
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and in 23 colors and patterns)
And check out a VERY similar version in plus sizes (L–4X) for $39.99 (available in seven colors).
3. A pair of stretchy wide-leg jeans with cute patch pockets and exposed buttons that'll make everyone think you happened upon the perfect vintage denim, perfect for pairing with your favorite spring flats. Little do they know that these babies are available with Prime two-day shipping!
Promising review: "Wore these to a high-end mall, and someone grabbed me and asked me where I bought them! Super comfy and really great lines! Exactly as pictured, with just the right amount of stretch. Hold up nicely in the wash. My absolute go-to jeans on a Saturday!" —Shoppingaddict
Get them from Amazon for $39.50 (available in sizes 4–18 and 10 colors).
4. A cropped button-up with pre-cuffed sleeves that hit at that perfect "effortless" length I can't ever quite seem to manage to do myself (but don't worry, you can also unroll them!). This top is the perfect solution for getting a blousey look with those high-waisted bottoms you love, without the discomfort and constant fixing that comes with tucking in a shirt.
Promising review: "Love love love this button-up shirt. It’s very soft and not see-through at all. I’m a big fan of the cropped top having a shorter torso and not having to worry about the shirt bunching up when I tuck in my shirts. I’ve already ordered more colors!" —Cornesto
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors, plus a short-sleeve version).
5. A cuter-than-cute ruffle knit pullover because while you might have put your bulky sweaters away, it's the perfect weather to pair a lightweight one with jeans or a mini skirt. Those evenings do get chilly, after all. And that ruffle detailing on the collar and cuffs is just too cute not to feature in your cherry blossom season Instagram.
6. A silky satin midi skirt with a (hidden!) elasticized waist for all-day comfort, aka it's perfectly versatile for those occasions you want to be cute *and* not feel restricted — aka every day. This bb is so versatile, no one will know you're wearing the same thing every time you see them. That makes it perfect for travel, too!
The styling possibilities are almost endless — just look at the reviewer above!
Promising review: "This skirt is absolutely stunning! The quality is amazing for the price. I’ve bought similar skirts at other stores that are $60+ but this one is the best I’ve owned. You won’t regret it!" —Abby
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 20 colors).
7. A pair of overalls in a cotton-linen blend fabric that's comfy for year-round wear and gives big Donna from Mamma Mia! energy — what could be better? Oh that's right, they have pockets galore!
Promising review: "My husband hates it when I wear baggy clothes, but he loves these overalls. The loose style is super comfortable and cute, not sloppy or dowdy. The light fabric is perfect even for hot weather. I love the length, too. I've worn them with flip-flops and combat boots. A perfect outfit for running errands, lounging around or traveling. Pair them with a simple white t-shirt, signature slides and a statement jacket and you're a fashionista!" —Eliza B
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in sizes S—3X and 18 colors/patterns).
8. And continuing the two-piece trend, a crop top and skirt set, because I don't care if florals for spring aren't groundbreaking; they're a must! And this ruffly outfit is super sweet when worn together, but can also be mixed-and-matched with jeans, sweaters, and more.
Promising review: "LOVE. LOVE. LOVE. Being so short (5'3) and being mid/plus-size (16) I wasn't sure this was going to be a keeper. But it is SO CUTE. The length was perfect, and the fabric is silky and soft. It's not see-through at all. I feel like I could wear the pieces separately, too." —Alana
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes L–4X).
9. An effortlessly chic loungewear set to make WFH days, running errands, or flying in a cramped coach seat feel a liiiiiittle bit more luxe.
Promising review: "This set is the perfect thing to throw on when you don’t know what to wear and you still want to look put together. I love it; the material is great!! And the color options are beautiful. I’m thinking about getting the long-sleeve version." —Danma Rodriguez
Promising review: "I never write reviews on Amazon, but I had to for this set. It’s probably the best set/clothing item I’ve bought from Amazon. It is perfect... It is the perfect travel fit. Comfy but still looks put together... Will definitely be ordering other colors. Buy this for sure!" —Stephanie Saenz
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and in nine colors)
10. A mini skort that looks oh-so-polished but is actually made in a moisture-wicking athletic fabric with four-way stretch (*and* pockets build into the shorts!) so you can rock the mini skirt trend in maximum comfort, whether you've tucked in a button-down for a lunch out or are just rocking it with a sports bra to crush your Hot Girl Walk.
Promising review: "SO COMFY AND SO CUTE. I never want to wear anything else haha. They don’t ride up, they’re high waisted, the fabric is great and not super thin...what more could you want?! Definitely going to get some more in other colors!" —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $19.78 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
11. Or if pleats are more your thing, a mini skirt complete with handy dandy shorts underneath so you can add a touch of tennis chic to your wardrobe — just pair with a T-shirt or chunky sweater and sneaks or ballet flats and you're ready to go!
Promising review: "I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting). I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" —Nick
Get it from Amazon for $19.88+ (available in sizes 0–12 and 43 colors and patterns).
12. A puff-shoulder cropped top that'll add just a little drama to your outfit, especially if you like the voluminous trend but want to try it in an understated way. And if you (like me) just love a matching set, you'll be happy to hear there's also a matching A-line midi skirt with a cute drawstring waist!
Promising review: "Very cute crop top! I have a shorter torso, and sometimes I get lucky with crop tops where they almost work as regular-length tops. This does just that. The material is slightly stiff to hold that puff-shape, however, the sleeves and mid-section area are not too puffy, which I really appreciate. Great neckline. It's fun without being over-the-top, or too revealing. Looks great with high-waisted jeans, dressy trousers, and skirts. I purchased two colors – black and floral print. Great find and for a great price!" —kemo
Get it from Target for $21.25 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–4X and four colors and patterns).
13. An off-the-shoulder Brami (aka a genius top with built-in padding and a supportive chest band), because who wants to wear a strapless bra? It's designed to sit comfortably off the shoulders, so it's the perfect effortless top when you want something to pair with your denim and spring-ready skirts that's not just a plain ol' tee.
Promising review: "I am in love with this top, and so is my husband, lol. It supports so much better than I thought it would, the design is very smart, and there's a second layer on the inside for the bust zone. It's very comfortable and stretchy, too. I'm 5'4", 135 lbs, 34DDD, wearing size medium with XL pads. Fits like a dream." —Jessie S.
Get it from Klassy Network for $45 (available in sizes XXS–3XL and six colors).
The Klassy Network is a woman-owned small business that has taken the fashion industry by storm after creating STYLISH tops and bodysuits with built-in padding. Each item has a different level of support (band-less, compressive band, or shelf bra) and all are double-lined for function and comfort.