People In Their 20s *And* 50s Love These 25 Beauty Products

1. CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name and uses *encapsulated* retinol to reduce the appearance of scars and pores without flaking or redness. If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option for everything from acne to dark spots — and reviewers say they like it better than other more expensive options (like Murad's Retinol Serum, which retails for $92).
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
Promising review: "This product is life-changing (paired with a Cerave cleanser too)!!! I am 26 years old and have [had] acne most of my twenties. I began using the Cerave cleanser, and afterward, I use this serum twice a day. Morning and night. I finish my skincare routine with Cerave moisturizer (and an organic sunscreen). They’ve left my skin nearly totally spotless, and I’ve only gotten mild zits around the time of my period (which is normal). This serum truly aids in reducing post-acne marks and it’s also good to use in order to prevent fine lines. I’ve even applied the serum to ingrown hair marks on my legs, and they’ve gotten lighter. I’ve just received my second bottle and will continue to use this serum probably forever. The serum is lightweight and quickly absorbs into the skin. I’m seriously in love and happy with the results of using this serum and the Cerave cleanser and moisturizer. (Btw, I have *extremely* sensitive skin, and this product, along with the other Cerave ones I’ve used, have *not* negatively impacted my skin. That is a first!)" —Kat
Promising review: "Shocked. I’ve tried several types of creams/serums for the dark spots on my face. Saw this and bought it on a whim. I really wish I had taken before and after shots, but not having been very optimistic, I didn’t. Been using this for six weeks, and I definitely see a difference in the sun damage and dark spots on my face. I’ve also started using it on a wrinkled/freckled place on my chest and I’m seeing improvement there too. Impressed and will keep using it! (53 years old, sun damage, freckles and dark spots)" —Jennaofthejungle
Get it from Amazon for $14.02.
2. Or prescription-strength Differin Retinoid gel, because it's a true classic for a reason. It is designed to promote and "normalize" skin cell turnover, which can help clear existing breakouts, combat inflammation and prevent the actual production of acne in the future.
Promising review: "I use this gel retinoid product regularly to remain wrinkle and line-free at age 51. In my opinion, a retinoid is a more effective anti-ager than a retinol. This Differin gel smooths and tightens my facial skin when used regularly. You might find your skin so tight you will need to stop using it for a few days, then go back. I’m currently on a 4 days on/3 days off regime as I work my way up to 7 days a week application. Make sure you use it in conjunction with a high-quality hydrating face and eye cream to mitigate the drying effects of a retinoid. Extremely affordable product that produces results! Definitely recommend in lieu of much more expensive retinol products." —TickledPink
Promising review: "I have literally never written a review for a product in my entire life, but this has changed my life so much that I felt compelled in hopes of helping someone else who may be in the situation I once was. I have had acne since I was 14 years old, and I'm 29 now. I have tried every acne product imaginable, including prescriptions from a dermatologist and chemical peels, and nothing helped. I decided to try Differin because it couldn't hurt. I'm so glad I did! I have now been using it for approximately three weeks, and I have zero pimples or breakouts. Even the stubborn acne on my cheeks that has been there for years is starting to clear. My skin looks flawless. I started having results after only the first week, and it has just improved from there. It is harsh on the skin and causes peeling. However, I just use a moisturizer that doesn't clog the pores, and it takes care of that problem. I can't say enough positive things about Differin. It has changed my life forever!!!!" —Jennifer Tarves
Get it from Amazon for $11.49.
3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer, a cult-fave reviewers have used for *years* for a reason — it brightens your under eyes without creasing while treating them with goji berry and haloxyl — plus, it'll last even LONGER than Tarte's Shape Tape and other expensive brands.
Promising review: "I am older (50 plus) and have very fair skin and medium circles and lines under my eyes. I find that I can NOT wear thicker concealers anymore as they just settle in lines. This concealer is very silky and does a very good job of covering dark spots as well as smooth out the lines. I use it without the sponge as I feel the sponge just absorbs the product, but to each their own. I have tried high-end beauty lines that just sit in my makeup case because they did not deliver what they promised, but this is an awesome product, and it is very affordable. Will stock up on it just in case...." —Holly
Promising review: "This stuff is great! I am 22 years old and am not fighting with fine lines (yet), so I can't attest to the "treatment" aspect of this product. I do, however, have dark bags under my eyes. Up until this product, the only thing I found that could cover up the darkness and last all day was this stuff called Bye-bye Undereye. It was thick and took effort to apply; it irritated my face and dried my skin and only really worked with a powder over it. This stuff, though, is great. It is lightweight and non-irritating, I can easily wash it off in the shower at night, and it can be worn alone! The sponge makes it easy to apply. Just dab or swipe and blend with your fingers. This is by far the quickest to apply under-eye concealer I have tried. From my second use on, I have never spent more than 30 seconds covering up my dark circles. A++. It is affordable. Buy it with no regrets." —kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.80 (available in 21 shades).
And check out our Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer review for more deets!
4. Mighty Patch Pimple Patches, which absorb pus and oil from *inside* the zit, protecting skin from further damage and reinfection so you don't have to hot compress, pop, ooze, scar, and repeat.
Promising review: "This product is the best acne remedy I have ever used on my face! I am 23 years old, and I have struggled with stress for years, and it has caused cystic acne. I have tried so many different products, and I have pretty sensitive skin. These patches have relieved so much pressure in my acne and have cleared them up beyond words! Seriously, these honestly work!! I will be a loyal customer for sure. I cannot thank this product enough. I just got over my period and had awful cystic acne. Usually, my acne would be in pain for a whole week after my period... I used these patches right away when I felt pressure in a spot on my face. My period is now over, and my face is completely cured and healing with minor scars!! I am so confident and feel relieved!" —Loyal Amazon Customer
Promising review: "I am 52 and still get the occasional pimple, and sometimes they’re quite large. I can put these on at night and by morning, they are still on. They reduce the pimples overnight by about 75%, for me at least. So when morning comes, I remove it, wash my face, and put on a new one. It will stay on all day! These things are great and would have been a godsend when I was younger" —Philip Ehlen
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77.
5. Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence that may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in the evening, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Plus reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!
Promising review: "This is very affordable and highly effective. Snail mucin essence leaves my skin balanced, hydrated, dewy, and fresh. It's also healing and highly recommended for sensitive or acne-prone skin. My skin is dry/combo/sensitive/mature. Also great for plumping and healing fine lines. I use it after toner and before serum and moisturizer. On a lazy day, I might just rinse my face and slather this on, especially during the heat waves. Use a pump or three, and apply to the face, neck, and decollete, including the eye area. Cosrx is a Korean beauty brand that is affordable and effective, comes highly recommended by my favorite beauty blogger, and snail mucin essence is one of the K beauty products that has transformed my skin. I went from dry skin with stubborn fine lines to dewy, hydrated skin with greatly diminished fine lines. My skin acts like it's normal. I'm 55 and get mistaken for 10-20 years younger. It's fantastic!" —Lady In LA
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Makes my skin so soft and clear and fresh! It’s [wild] how I woke up the next morning after cleansing my skin the night before and applying the snail mucin! The dark circles around my eyes were significantly lighter! I ran and woke up my daughter to show her the difference!! She was astonished! No kidding, no exaggeration! We both use it! Her acne has cleared, and her face looks so fresh! Must get! I’m 50 now, and my daughter is 25. We are so happy with this product! Thank you!!!!" —Frances L Neatherlin
Get it from Amazon for $13.
6. Mielle's (TikTok-famous) Rosemary Mint strengthening oil reviewers swear by to nourish their scalps, strengthening and promoting hair growth at the root. It's formulated with biotin, moisturizing oils like jojoba, plus rosemary and mint oils, which can help stimulate the scalp.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine! And read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "WOW. I'm in my fifties with naturally curly hair in north Idaho. I saw this on Instagram and checked it out. After buying it, I loved it so much that I bought the shampoo and conditioner. OMG. I wanted to cut it all off till I started using this 6 WEEKS ago. THIS IS ONE OF MY TOP 5 FAVE AMAZON PRODUCTS. After 1000+ buys. Seriously, people, this is GOLD!!!!!!!!" —fcaldwell
Promising review: "I am 24 years old and have always had thin and patchy hair, and it has always bothered me to see patches of really thin hair on the sides of my head when I put my hair up. I did a lot of research on different products, oils, etc., and decided to try this product about one year ago. I truly feel so happy about this decision! My hair has visibly become a lot thicker in those areas. I work out 3-6 times a week, and I make sure to apply this oil to my hair before each workout. I then wash it out in the shower after my workout, and I have found this to be the most successful process for my hair. I highly recommend this product!" —Claudia Reino
Get it from Amazon for $8.93.
7. Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer that you could stock up on during your next trip to Paris...or just order straight from Amazon (it's a verified seller!). Reviewers and makeup artists alike swear by this for a super-hydrating base under cosmetics (and bonus: it smells really good too).
Promising review: "I LOVE this cream, I'm 25 and have oily/combination acne-prone skin and have been using this for about 2 months. Gives me a dewy glow without being sticky and goes on great under makeup; I wear it every day. Makes my skin soo soft and supple. My favorite part is the smell; it's lovely! It's really light and is almost a nostalgic scent. I want a perfume of it!" —Kelly Nicole
Promising review: "I am in my fifties and this is the only moisturizer I can use that keeps my skin soft and supple and makes putting on makeup easy and looks so smooth. I'd be lost if I could not get this product!" —Belly Jelly
Get the full size from Amazon for $29 (also available in a mini, one-ounce size for $16).
8. My all-time desert island holy grail, CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — I won't use an expensive night cream again. There's a reason people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
It has new packaging; just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by + shipped by Amazon! This is my all-time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I always make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand because it's sometimes sold out!
Promising review: "I saw reviews of this product and decided to try it. I am 57 and don’t have a lot of wrinkles. I’ve always had decent skin, but it has lost its youthfulness in recent years. I figured this cream would make me feel like I was doing something to slow the process a little. My experience with other products is that they don’t seem to make a difference. Well, I’ve been using this nightly for two weeks, and I noticed a dramatic difference in my skin. It looks like my skin used to look. I’m a little stunned! I wasn’t expecting this! I am using the daytime lotion along with it. If you are on the fence, buy it! It is a reasonably priced product that does the work of the most expensive products. I don’t even need to wear makeup! My skin is glowing!" —Trish
Promising review: "Love this product. Goes on smooth, absorbs quickly, minimal to no order. Does what it says it will do and truly “renews” tired skin. Going into my mid-twenties, it’s so important to keep your skin hydrated and supple. I wake up in the morning with supple, hydrated, moist skin. I have very temperamental skin with moisturizers and creams in the past. I’ve been avoiding my T area with this and slowly introducing it, but so far so good. Follow up with a vitamin C serum after application. In this bitter cold northeast winter, this has been keeping my skin alive. Highly recommend a humidifier at night for your skin and health as well. At least up north, indoor air can reach desert-like humidity levels in the winter. Invest in your skin, and it will show! Try this out!" —CW
Get it from Amazon for $16.41.
9. Stila's Stay All Day liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simpler than ever with a long-lasting formula that doesn't bleed, crack, or budge (as the name suggests) alllllll day.
Promising review: "Been using this stuff since I was 16 or 17. I’m almost 24 now, and yep, this is still my go-to liner. Used to have to drop everything and sprint to Ulta every time the liner ran out. Glad it’s on Amazon." —Aspyn A
Promising review: "Love this eyeliner! Easy to apply and completely waterproof. I am 58, and this eyeliner doesn't bleed into my creases. The color "Alloy" is dark grey — not as harsh as brown or black." —Mrs K
Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in eight colors).
10. The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush (now with an upgraded motor) with a unique oval-shaped barrel so you can get super close to your scalp for smooth hair and majorly boosted volume at the roots without having to juggle a brush and blow-dryer. One reviewer says it takes less time to dry than their Dry Bar Brush!
Btw while some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step *paddle* brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind! You can get it from Amazon for $39.99.
Promising review: "My sister-in-law told me about this after I complimented her hair. I ignored it because we have different textures, but then figured, what the heck. Wow!! I’m in my fifties and have NEVER been able to blow out my hair with frizz. For a few years, I’ve been going to the hairdresser at the beginning of the week for a blowout and then touching it up (at the edges) during the week. This is a game changer!! I’ll be saving money on visits to the hairdresser, and it looks great. (I love my sister-in-law even more now!!)" —Regina
Promising review: "I can’t believe I am only just discovering this at 22 years old. It’s amazing! I wash my hair every other day at night. After washing, I’ll dry it with this dryer, then sleep with my hair twisted in a bun on top of my head. The next morning, my hair is perfectly voluminous from the dryer with a slight curl from the bun. Stays for two days. Love it!" —Emma Belcher
Get it from Amazon for $48.74+ at Amazon (available in five colors).