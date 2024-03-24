And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) *just do not use it every day.* Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.

Promising review: "This product is life-changing (paired with a Cerave cleanser too)!!! I am 26 years old and have [had] acne most of my twenties. I began using the Cerave cleanser, and afterward, I use this serum twice a day. Morning and night. I finish my skincare routine with Cerave moisturizer (and an organic sunscreen). They’ve left my skin nearly totally spotless, and I’ve only gotten mild zits around the time of my period (which is normal). This serum truly aids in reducing post-acne marks and it’s also good to use in order to prevent fine lines. I’ve even applied the serum to ingrown hair marks on my legs, and they’ve gotten lighter. I’ve just received my second bottle and will continue to use this serum probably forever. The serum is lightweight and quickly absorbs into the skin. I’m seriously in love and happy with the results of using this serum and the Cerave cleanser and moisturizer. (Btw, I have *extremely* sensitive skin, and this product, along with the other Cerave ones I’ve used, have *not* negatively impacted my skin. That is a first!)" —Kat

Promising review: "Shocked. I’ve tried several types of creams/serums for the dark spots on my face. Saw this and bought it on a whim. I really wish I had taken before and after shots, but not having been very optimistic, I didn’t. Been using this for six weeks, and I definitely see a difference in the sun damage and dark spots on my face. I’ve also started using it on a wrinkled/freckled place on my chest and I’m seeing improvement there too. Impressed and will keep using it! (53 years old, sun damage, freckles and dark spots)" —Jennaofthejungle

