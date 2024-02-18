If You’re In Your 30s, These 25 Things From Target Are For You

1. A highly rated Cuisinart coffee maker, because life is too short to drink bad coffee. (Source: Me; I finally replaced my aging and unreliable $20 coffee maker for something higher-end in my 30s, and it has been life changing.) This 14-cup option is programmable, so you can set it to go off at exactly the right time every morning — and it brews one heck of a good cup, according to reviewers.
2. An exfoliating foot peel mask that’ll slough off the acres and acres of dead skin and calluses clinging to your three-decade-plus-old footsies. Just pour the the cocktail of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid–fueled goodness into the little booties, put them on, and relax for about an hour; then take the booties off and wait. In a few days, your feet will begin to shed their dead exteriors and reemerge like butterflies, soft and triumphant. Magical, no?
3. A bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios sunscreen, so you can finally, finally get into the habit of wearing sunscreen every day (even though you know you should've started doing that ages ago. Better late than never?). This ultra-light option packs an SPF of 60 into an easy-to-apply formula reviewers say works great both on its own and under makeup — without causing any white cast, breakouts, or greasiness.
4. A Squatty Potty, because the older you get, the more you realize the worth of pooping in comfort. It may not be the prettiest bathroom accessory, but thanks to its posture-aligning abilities, it’ll work wonders when it comes to helping everything just…slide right on out.
5. And an affordable but highly effective bidet attachment from Bio Bidet, so you can treat your tush right when you're all done doing your thing. This sleek, easily installed pick is totally hydraulic, so if you don’t have an electrical outlet near your toilet, you can still experience the joys of a bidet. Once you do, you’ll never go back.
6. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear, because who in their 30s has the time to worry about leakage? These moisture-wicking, bikini-style briefs from Saalt can hold up to three tampons' worth of fluid — and reviewers say they’re super comfortable to wear, too.
7. A set of mesh wash bags, because being older and wiser means understanding the value of taking care of your delicates. This set of three bags — one small, one medium, and one large — from Brightroom gives you everything you need to make sure items both big and small stay safe in the laundry. You've got better things to to do in your 30s than worry about your workout gear or favorite bra every time you run the washing machine.
8. A super hydrating face mask so you can whip your stressed skin back into shape…while you sleep. (We’re all about efficiency in our 30s, right?) This rich and nourishing mask from Versed uses apricot kernel oil and bacuri and kokum seed butters to soothe your skin and replenish lost moisture — so if you accidentally spent your 20s stripping your skin barrier (oops), this overnight treatment might help repair some of the damage.
9. A tube of E.l.f. 16-hr Camo Concealer, because this is truly the one-and-done product you’ve been waiting for all your life. It applies easily. It blends out beautifully. It works on everything from oh-no-insomnia-struck-last-night dark circles to why-am-I-still-getting-zits-in-my-30s blemishes. It stays on FOREVER. And it is so, so affordable. What's not to love?
10. A sleek commuter backpack that combines both form and function into one chic, portable package. Grownup enough to be office-appropriate, yet way more practical than a briefcase or over-the-shoulder tote, this work-oriented bag has plenty of pockets to hold all your stuff (laptops and tablets included!). AND, because it’s a backpack, it’s significantly easier — not to mention a lot less painful — to haul around with you all day. Yes, adults can use backpacks. Don't let anyone tell you different.
11. A gold-tone acrylic laptop riser to add some subdued glam to your office setup — and help save your neck from the wear-and-tear that can sometimes start to hit you in your 30s, too. This shockingly pretty workspace upgrade both lifts your device to an ergonomically ideal level and vents your laptop to keep it from overheating, too. Everybody wins!
12. Some really good over-ear headphones, so you can finally block out your noisy co-workers and actually get some work done, already. (You’re in your 30s. Your time is valuable. You do not have the bandwidth to listen to your next-door cubicle neighbor Dolores talk to her best friend all day…on speakerphone.)
13. A dry-erase board that’s as much a piece of décor as it is a, y’know, dry-erase board. The gold arched frame of this pick helps it look as at home in a bedroom or living space as it does in an office or workspace, making it the perfect tool to keep track of anything from memories to your to-do list — and if you’re anything like me, your 30-something brain definitely needs the help. (My memory, alas, is not what it used to be.)
14. A cherry red cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge, because who says your workhorse cookware can't also be gorgeous? In your 30s, it turns out you can have it all!...sometimes, at least — and this is one of those times. It's even *gasp* AFFORDABLE, comparatively speaking.
15. And! A set of acacia wood mini kitchen tools to go with it. No 30-something kitchen is complete without a flat spatula, a jar scraper, a basting brush, a whisk, and some tongs — and this five-piece set from Figmint gets it all done in one go. Also, these compact little tools are just beautiful. Ugh. So pretty. Your kitchen will be the envy of everyone who sets foot in it.
16. A cute lil’ bento box that’ll put your days of sad desk lunches far, far behind you. With two sections to keep your foods from intermingling, this adorable, BPA-free container will make you actually excited to start packing your lunch for yourself — even when said lunch is made up primarily of last night’s leftovers. Say goodbye to your 20-something habit of ordering takeout way more times than you meant to each week!
17. And a lunch tote so professional-looking, it might just trick everyone around you into thinking it’s full of Very Important Work Stuff. And you know what? Your lunch is Very Important Work Stuff, so hey, look at you with your 30s-level prioritization skills. Thermal insulated for freshness and with a wide-top entry for easy packing and unpacking, this meal tote is so on top of its ish, your lunch won’t even know what hit it.
18. A Casper cooling memory foam mattress that’ll help you get the best sleep of your life, especially if you've found good, solid shut-eye to be somewhat elusive the older you get. Do you overheat easily while you snooze? This mattress can help with that. Its breathable top helps keep air flowing through it, which, in turn, helps keep you cool. Go catch those 30-something zzzzzs, friends.
19. A tube of hydrating gel eye cream from Cetaphil to soothe even the most sensitive of 30-ish under-eye areas. This super lightweight formula absorbs quickly and keeps the moisture coming for up to 24 hours – and like all of Cetaphil's offerings, it’s nonirritating and hypoallergenic.
20. A deep conditioning hair treatment that’ll strengthen and repair all the damage you did to your locks in your 20s – and give you the home spa experience of your dreams in the process. Just work a dab of this stuff through your middles and ends after shampooing and rinsing and let it sit for anywhere from five minutes to an hour. Rinse again, and voila! Smooth, shiny strands that’ll only get stronger with regular use.
21. A relaxing rose quartz face roller, because you deserve to start (and/or end) every day of your 30s in the most soothing way possible. This dual-ended tool features two rollers — one large and one small — so you can cover both larger surfaces and smaller, more delicate areas. De-stressing has never felt so luxurious.
22. A lightweight, bagless, cordless Dyson vacuum that’ll make keeping your floors clean a breeze. This vacuum is so much easier to move around your home than the huge, corded vacuums of yore — and way more functional, too: You can change out the attachments with the click of a button; it easily converts to a hand-held device, negating the need to buy an additional hand vacuum; and, since it has a wall-mounted charging dock, it stays out of the way when you’re not using it.
23. A clear kitchen storage bin or two, because a well-organized pantry is a thing of beauty — and we're all about that in our 30s. This BPA-free bin is good for stashing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies – and since it’s clear, you’ll always be able to see its contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation that plagued you in your younger years.
24. A three-headed floor lamp that has all the practicality of that weird, multi-armed lamp you dragged from dorm room to dorm room during your younger years — minus the plastic and plus a heck of a lot more elegance. This mid-century modern-style lamp is definitely the upgrade your 30-something home deserves.
25. And a tasseled, geometric-patterned throw pillow, because by the time you’re in your 30s, you realize that yes, actually, a few carefully-chosen decorative cushions really can pull a room together. (All those years of watching HGTV did not go to waste!) From Target’s Opalhouse designed with Jungalow line, this embellished throw pillow packs an eye-catching design and some gorgeous texture to pep up your couch, your bedroom, your home office…the possibilities are endless!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.