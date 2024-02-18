Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You’re In Your 30s, These 25 Things From Target Are For You

    With age comes wisdom, and with wisdom comes knowing exactly what to click Add To Cart on.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A highly rated Cuisinart coffee maker, because life is too short to drink bad coffee. (Source: Me; I finally replaced my aging and unreliable $20 coffee maker for something higher-end in my 30s, and it has been life changing.) This 14-cup option is programmable, so you can set it to go off at exactly the right time every morning — and it brews one heck of a good cup, according to reviewers.

    the silver and black coffee maker on a kitchen countertop
    Target

    Promising review: “We had a less expensive coffee maker that gave us 'crunchy coffee' on a regular basis and thankfully broke. THIS Cuisinart was recommended to us and better than we expected. We feel like we've hit the jackpot in the morning when we drink our perfectly brewed coffee! EASY to clean, easy to use, no more 'crunchy coffee,' and lovely programmable options.” —gladewhite

    Price: $99.99

    2. An exfoliating foot peel mask that’ll slough off the acres and acres of dead skin and calluses clinging to your three-decade-plus-old footsies. Just pour the the cocktail of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acid–fueled goodness into the little booties, put them on, and relax for about an hour; then take the booties off and wait. In a few days, your feet will begin to shed their dead exteriors and reemerge like butterflies, soft and triumphant. Magical, no?

    The foot peel mask
    Target

    Promising review: “Highly recommend! As a long time foot mask/peel loyalist of another brand — I found this product on sale and decided to give it a go. Verdict: from now on, I will only buy this kind. In comparison to my previous foot treatment, which had the same instructions, system, etc., my feet took longer to begin the shedding process with this product. However, it worked so much better in the end!! Once the peeling started, it just kept peeling (in a good way). Every area of my feet painlessly shed at least two layers of skin, I know this because the layers came off separately. Now, my callouses have been reduced (meaning less pain/discomfort for me) and my feet are truly baby soft. I will definitely be doing this treatment monthly, as recommended on the package.” —Disgusted

    Price: $7.99

    3. A bottle of La Roche-Posay Anthelios sunscreen, so you can finally, finally get into the habit of wearing sunscreen every day (even though you know you should've started doing that ages ago. Better late than never?). This ultra-light option packs an SPF of 60 into an easy-to-apply formula reviewers say works great both on its own and under makeup — without causing any white cast, breakouts, or greasiness.

    A model holding the sunscreen
    La Roche-Posay USA / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Promising review:This is one of my holy grail products! I have very sensitive skin that's extremely acne-prone (adult acne), so I have to be very careful with what goes on my face. I finally listened to my dermatologist and started using sunscreen every day, and boy, what a dramatic change my skin has taken! This has not caused any breakouts, and any that I did have prior to using this resulted in little if any scarring. This sunscreen is very lightweight, absorbs easily, and also doubles as a primer when and if I wear makeup, which is not often. I'm a woman of color and this product leaves absolutely no white cast...that's right, none! It gives your face a nice healthy finish. Don't let the small bottle trick you. A little goes a long way, so while it may be a little pricey, it will last a long time. I've been using this for a few years now and it has a permanent place in my regimen.” —mj

    Price: $37.99

    4. A Squatty Potty, because the older you get, the more you realize the worth of pooping in comfort. It may not be the prettiest bathroom accessory, but thanks to its posture-aligning abilities, it’ll work wonders when it comes to helping everything just…slide right on out.

    The Squatty Potty
    Target

    Promising review:As someone who struggles with severe constipation, I find that this is a lifesaver. I bought this when I moved out and I have not had trouble going. I’m not sure why this works so well but I notice a huge difference when I don’t use it.”  —Target reviewer

    Price: $24.99

    5. And an affordable but highly effective bidet attachment from Bio Bidet, so you can treat your tush right when you're all done doing your thing. This sleek, easily installed pick is totally hydraulic, so if you don’t have an electrical outlet near your toilet, you can still experience the joys of a bidet. Once you do, you’ll never go back.

    The bidet
    Target

    Promising review: “I was very skeptical that a bidet for less than $40 would actually work, but it does! I know there are super fancy ones out there, but I can't afford those. This does the job just fine and leaves me feeling so clean and fresh. Sometimes I need to make tiny adjustments to my own position to be sure I get the right coverage. I love it and everyone who tries it loves it too.” —Target reviewer

    Price: $39.99

    6. A pair or two of period-friendly underwear, because who in their 30s has the time to worry about leakage? These moisture-wicking, bikini-style briefs from Saalt can hold up to three tampons' worth of fluid — and reviewers say they’re super comfortable to wear, too.

    A model wearing the underwear in the color Black
    Target

    Promising review: “Comfy and absorbent! These period panties were super soft, and not diaper-feeling like pads. The regular absorbency pair held up well, I wore no shorts to bed and there were no signs of leakage anywhere.” —RealShopper

    Price: $34 (available in sizes XS–XXL and two colors)

    7. A set of mesh wash bags, because being older and wiser means understanding the value of taking care of your delicates. This set of three bags — one small, one medium, and one large — from Brightroom gives you everything you need to make sure items both big and small stay safe in the laundry. You've got better things to to do in your 30s than worry about your workout gear or favorite bra every time you run the washing machine.

    The wash bags
    Target

    Promising review: “Different sizes make it easy to wash! Got these to wash my sequin dress from a concert and didn’t want to have to go to dry cleaners. Protected my dress and now I use the bags for other delicate items when washing! Definitely recommend! ” —Tay

    Price: $4 for a three-pack

    8. A super hydrating face mask so you can whip your stressed skin back into shape…while you sleep. (We’re all about efficiency in our 30s, right?) This rich and nourishing mask from Versed uses apricot kernel oil and bacuri and kokum seed butters to soothe your skin and replenish lost moisture — so if you accidentally spent your 20s stripping your skin barrier (oops), this overnight treatment might help repair some of the damage.

    The overnight face mask
    Target

    Promising review: “Skin savior! When the weather started to turn, all of a sudden the skin under my eyes became thin and flakey, and I couldn't wear concealer or foundation without it settling into the wrinkles that literally seemed to appear overnight. Even worse, my regular moisturizer now burned. After doing some research I found that my skin barrier had been compromised. I have combination acne-prone skin, but this hasn't made me break out. On the contrary not only are my under-eyes repaired, but my overall texture has improved. It is too thick to wear under makeup, at least for me, but I put it on in the PM and wake up to glowing skin.” —Kat

    Price: $17.99

    9. A tube of E.l.f. 16-hr Camo Concealer, because this is truly the one-and-done product you’ve been waiting for all your life. It applies easily. It blends out beautifully. It works on everything from oh-no-insomnia-struck-last-night dark circles to why-am-I-still-getting-zits-in-my-30s blemishes. It stays on FOREVER. And it is so, so affordable. What's not to love?

    Five tubes of the concealer in different shades
    E.l.f. Cosmetics/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Y’all, this concealer. THIS. CONCEALER. My late-30s self cannot get enough of this concealer. The kicker? This was an emergency-ish purchase for me — something I picked up at a time when I had a sudden and immediate need for concealer, but did not have a lot of options as to what that concealer actually was. It is now, hands down, my favorite concealer.

    Pro tip: A little goes a long way, so dot it on sparingly and blend it out with a finger; you can always add more if you want. Also, heads up that the packaging does leave a little something to be desired — product can build up around the threads of the tube, which, although not exactly a problem (it doesn't leak, at least!), can make the top of the thing look a little messy. But, I mean, for $8…I’m willing to forgive a lot.

    Promising review: “Great for oily skin! I have completely skipped foundation for the last few weeks because this concealer has such amazing coverage (without being too cakey)! I do not have any issues with it creasing and it always lasts all day, even if i have not set my makeup. I have very oily, sensitive skin and this concealer really works well for me. I just recently had to buy a new color to fit my winter skin, and it matches perfectly. 10/10 product especially for the price! My one and only 'issue' is that I find I have to blend it very soon after applying, because it dries quickly once on my skin.” —Cecily

    Price: $8 (available in 25 shades)

    10. A sleek commuter backpack that combines both form and function into one chic, portable package. Grownup enough to be office-appropriate, yet way more practical than a briefcase or over-the-shoulder tote, this work-oriented bag has plenty of pockets to hold all your stuff (laptops and tablets included!). AND, because it’s a backpack, it’s significantly easier — not to mention a lot less painful — to haul around with you all day. Yes, adults can use backpacks. Don't let anyone tell you different.

    Target

    Promising review: “She’s a werk bag! I really needed a new work bag and loved the look, but I was hesitant because I thought it would be too small. But it’s actually the perfect size! It fits my large water bottle in the side pocket and the inner pockets are👌🏻. It was a little more than I was wanting to spend, but definitely worth it.” —sctargetlady

    Price: $49.99 (available in four colors)

    11. A gold-tone acrylic laptop riser to add some subdued glam to your office setup — and help save your neck from the wear-and-tear that can sometimes start to hit you in your 30s, too. This shockingly pretty workspace upgrade both lifts your device to an ergonomically ideal level and vents your laptop to keep it from overheating, too. Everybody wins!

    The laptop rise in use
    Target

    Promising review: “Not your ordinary laptop riser! Beautiful, yet perfectly functional!” —Terri

    Price: $30

    12. Some really good over-ear headphones, so you can finally block out your noisy co-workers and actually get some work done, already. (You’re in your 30s. Your time is valuable. You do not have the bandwidth to listen to your next-door cubicle neighbor Dolores talk to her best friend all day…on speakerphone.)

    A model wearing the headphones in the color White
    Target

    These wireless Bluetooth ‘phones from Bose feature truly glorious noise-cancelling capabilities and astonishingly long battery life (up to 22 hours!) to make your time at the office — or commuting, or anywhere else, for that matter — not only not terrible, but actually pretty great. Pump up the jam, my dudes.

    Promising review: “Purchased these specifically to wear on a cross country flight and I'm glad I did. Two rows behind us was an unhappy child and once I put on my headphones and turned them on, I was oblivious to the crying! I figured the sound would be reduced but I heard nothing over the music. These headphones are comfortable and easily packable with the convenient case. I liked them so much, I got a second pair for my husband.” —Mary H

    Price: $199.99 (originally $329.99; available in white) 

    13. A dry-erase board that’s as much a piece of décor as it is a, y’know, dry-erase board. The gold arched frame of this pick helps it look as at home in a bedroom or living space as it does in an office or workspace, making it the perfect tool to keep track of anything from memories to your to-do list — and if you’re anything like me, your 30-something brain definitely needs the help. (My memory, alas, is not what it used to be.)

    The dry erase board
    Target

    Promising review: “So cute and multi-functional. The golden frame is very subtle and can truly match almost any decor. Highly recommend!” —Vava

    Price: $12.99

    14. A cherry red cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge, because who says your workhorse cookware can't also be gorgeous? In your 30s, it turns out you can have it all!...sometimes, at least — and this is one of those times. It's even *gasp* AFFORDABLE, comparatively speaking.

    The Dutch oven
    Target

    I have the blue version of this 6-quart beauty myself, and honestly, it is one of my favorite things in my kitchen. It not only heats superbly and bakes wonderfully (ask me about my newfound love of no-knead bread!); it also looks stunning, even when it’s just sitting out on the stovetop. Bonus: it includes a matching trivet!

    Price: $79.90

    15. And! A set of acacia wood mini kitchen tools to go with it. No 30-something kitchen is complete without a flat spatula, a jar scraper, a basting brush, a whisk, and some tongs — and this five-piece set from Figmint gets it all done in one go. Also, these compact little tools are just beautiful. Ugh. So pretty. Your kitchen will be the envy of everyone who sets foot in it.

    The kitchen tools
    Target

    Promising review: “So cute and useful! I'll admit, I chose to get this set because it was so cute, but I'm pleasantly surprised by how often I use it! I enjoy baking, and the brush, spatulas, and whisk are perfect for smaller baking projects. They feel very sturdy (I've used these to make cakes, so I can't say how they hold up to denser mixes such as cookie dough) and are easy to clean! The tongs only open up to a certain width, so I haven't found much use for that one yet, but the other items in the set are great.” —Tiffany

    Price: $12 for a set of five utensils

    16. A cute lil’ bento box that’ll put your days of sad desk lunches far, far behind you. With two sections to keep your foods from intermingling, this adorable, BPA-free container will make you actually excited to start packing your lunch for yourself — even when said lunch is made up primarily of last night’s leftovers. Say goodbye to your 20-something habit of ordering takeout way more times than you meant to each week!

    The bento box
    Target

    Bonus: This bento is dishwasher-safe on the top rack, and microwave-safe as long as you leave the lid off.

    Promising review: “Love it! I bought this for snacking at work. Aesthetically pleasing and easy to use, plus it’s BPA-free. Love the color and just everything about this product. Purchasing a second one now!” —Girl momma

    Price: $5

    17. And a lunch tote so professional-looking, it might just trick everyone around you into thinking it’s full of Very Important Work Stuff. And you know what? Your lunch is Very Important Work Stuff, so hey, look at you with your 30s-level prioritization skills. Thermal insulated for freshness and with a wide-top entry for easy packing and unpacking, this meal tote is so on top of its ish, your lunch won’t even know what hit it.

    The lunch tote in the color Steel
    Target

    The lunch tote even comes with its own salad shaker set, btw. Talk about a complete package!

    Promising review: “Happy find! This bag is a great size to add a breakfast, snack, and lunch for work, yet small enough to fit comfortably under your arm when carrying. I normally have several bags to carry to and from work so this is a great improvement over my previous lunch tote.” —JnGsMom

    Price: $24.99 (available in four designs)

    18. A Casper cooling memory foam mattress that’ll help you get the best sleep of your life, especially if you've found good, solid shut-eye to be somewhat elusive the older you get. Do you overheat easily while you snooze? This mattress can help with that. Its breathable top helps keep air flowing through it, which, in turn, helps keep you cool. Go catch those 30-something zzzzzs, friends.

    Target

    Promising review: “So amazing – like a cloud to sleep. No back issues at all sleeping on this bed. Sleeps cool as well. Shipping was so fast, as well – great purchase!” —millhouse

    Price: $248.84+ (available in sizes twin—California king)

    19. A tube of hydrating gel eye cream from Cetaphil to soothe even the most sensitive of 30-ish under-eye areas. This super lightweight formula absorbs quickly and keeps the moisture coming for up to 24 hours – and like all of Cetaphil's offerings, it’s nonirritating and hypoallergenic.

    The gel eye cream
    Target

    Promising review: “I have tried some very expensive under-eye products that have totally failed to deliver. Imagine my surprise (and delight!) that this affordable little gel-cream by Cetaphil would completely defy my expectations! The consistency is just what you'd hope for from a gel-cream: light without being watery, and hydrating without being greasy. It absorbs easily into the delicate under-eye skin, and disappears so it's perfect for wearing underneath concealer. It delivers great hydration and has never irritated my eyes when literally everything else does. I love this stuff.” —maggie

    Price: $15.99

    20. A deep conditioning hair treatment that’ll strengthen and repair all the damage you did to your locks in your 20s – and give you the home spa experience of your dreams in the process. Just work a dab of this stuff through your middles and ends after shampooing and rinsing and let it sit for anywhere from five minutes to an hour. Rinse again, and voila! Smooth, shiny strands that’ll only get stronger with regular use.

    The hair treatment
    Target

    Promising review:So I was about to seriously shave off my hair and start over, because I lost a lot of [hair] after my pregnancy, and the ends of my hair were so dry, I just wanted to give up. I treated myself to a spa day at home and took a nice hot bath after the kiddos went to sleep. When my bathroom was nice and hot, I put this on my hair and put my shower cap on and left it on for about half hour while I did my face mask also and played on my phone. I rinsed with cold water which you should do on hair and closed my pores. My hair felt amazing! I added an argan oil treatment and in the morning my hair was so much better!” —Target reviewer

    Price: $15

    21. A relaxing rose quartz face roller, because you deserve to start (and/or end) every day of your 30s in the most soothing way possible. This dual-ended tool features two rollers — one large and one small — so you can cover both larger surfaces and smaller, more delicate areas. De-stressing has never felt so luxurious.

    A model using the face roller
    Target

    Promising review:I love the cooling sensation on my face. I also like the dual sided rollers so I can use the different sizes for different areas. I use it almost every morning to depuff and it feels great if you leave it in a fridge before use, but not totally necessary since the stone stays cool naturally.” —susie

    Price: $19.99

    22. A lightweight, bagless, cordless Dyson vacuum that’ll make keeping your floors clean a breeze. This vacuum is so much easier to move around your home than the huge, corded vacuums of yore — and way more functional, too: You can change out the attachments with the click of a button; it easily converts to a hand-held device, negating the need to buy an additional hand vacuum; and, since it has a wall-mounted charging dock, it stays out of the way when you’re not using it.

    Target

    This is how I realized I had grown into something resembling a real, live, 30-something adult: Getting a high-tech vacuum was really exciting to me. It was worth every penny, too; I can vacuum my entire, three-floor townhouse in 45 minutes flat with my own Dyson, which is a similar model to this one. An investment? Yes. Worth it? YES.

    Promising review: “Great vacuum! I've had a Swiffer Sweeper for the last ~5 years as I've been a student who frequently moved apartments. However, I decided an upgrade was in order and decided to get this vacuum. I've absolutely LOVED how great this vacuum is at actually picking up dust and hairs (as opposed to just pushing them around). This was a pretty pricey purchase but so far definitely worth it!” —Barbara

    Price: $569.99

    23. A clear kitchen storage bin or two, because a well-organized pantry is a thing of beauty — and we're all about that in our 30s. This BPA-free bin is good for stashing anything from fruits and veg to baking supplies – and since it’s clear, you’ll always be able to see its contents, cutting down on the amount of digging around and that “WHERE DID I PUT THE CINNAMON” aggravation that plagued you in your younger years.

    Target

    Promising review: “Great for pantry organization. Love this item! I have several of them in my pantry. I use them for my kids' snacks and pouches.” —HPisano

    Price: $8 per bin

    24. A three-headed floor lamp that has all the practicality of that weird, multi-armed lamp you dragged from dorm room to dorm room during your younger years — minus the plastic and plus a heck of a lot more elegance. This mid-century modern-style lamp is definitely the upgrade your 30-something home deserves.

    The floor lamp
    Target

    Promising review: “Love the modern design and the versatility of the three lamps! You can have one, two, or three on and move the direction of the lights.” —Diane

    Price: $140 (includes three LED bulbs) 

    25. And a tasseled, geometric-patterned throw pillow, because by the time you’re in your 30s, you realize that yes, actually, a few carefully-chosen decorative cushions really can pull a room together. (All those years of watching HGTV did not go to waste!) From Target’s Opalhouse designed with Jungalow line, this embellished throw pillow packs an eye-catching design and some gorgeous texture to pep up your couch, your bedroom, your home office…the possibilities are endless!

    The throw pillow
    Target

    Promising review: “Gorgeous pillow! This pillow is well-made and very elegant. The fabric, beading, and design adds accent to decor and at a great price.” —Valeria 

    Price: $20

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.