If You're A Homebody, It's Definitely Worth Splurging On These 25 Target Products This Winter

1. A soft and fuzzy throw blanket to snuggle up with on the couch, because “I’m not leaving the house” day isn't complete without one. This faux fur pick is reversible, too, so whether you wrap yourself in a rib knit pattern or cozy up with more of a blank slate, it’s got you covered.
2. And a furry lil’ throw pillow to go with it. If you’re going to stay under a warm blanket all day, you also need something comfy to lean your head on, right? This square, faux Mongolian fur option will get the job done with style and squooshiness. So cozy!
3. A calming scented candle that’ll bring the most soothing of vibes to your space. When I say “calming” by the way, I mean that literally — the scent is called “Calm,” and it’ll send waves of lavender and sage drifting through your home throughout its 40-plus-hour burn time.
4. A LEGO orchid building kit because LEGO is the perfect homebody hobby. You don’t need to go outside to participate in it; it’s relaxing, and at the end of any given project, you wind up with a neat piece of home décor to display. As a bonus, the gorgeous orchid that results from this particular kit is much easier to care for than an actual orchid — and it’ll last forever, too. Actually forever. It is, after all, immortal. Y'know, because it's LEGO.
5. A matching PJ set so you can lounge around the house in comfort and style. (Who says you can’t feel put-together while staying in your jammies all day? Not I!) This two-piece set is made of soft, modal fabric for breathability — and the retro styling is just *chef’s kiss.*
7. …And an equally comfy sweatshirt to go with them if you prefer coordinated separates over matching sets. Both the joggers and the sweatshirt are fleecy, cozy, and cool — just in case you have to answer the door while you’re wearing them.
8. A ludicrously soft robe, because if you haven’t embraced the spend-Sunday-morning-wrapped-in-comfort lifestyle, now is the time. (Source: Me; I have gotten very into said lifestyle in recent years, and it is one of the best decisions I have ever made.) This one even has POCKETS, which is 100% the correct design choice. EVERYTHING should have pockets, shouldn’t it?
9. A ceramic T-rex table lamp to softly and playfully illuminate your world. Why turn on a regular ol’ table lamp when you could own one that looks like a dinosaur instead? It’s practical. It’s space-efficient. And it is super fun to look at. Everybody wins!
10. A set of six yummy-smelling bath bombs, so you can give yourself the gift of complete and total relaxation. From Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line, these delightful little bombs will fill your tub with skin-nourishing oat and coconut extracts — and your entire bathroom with the scent of lavender, sandalwood, and cardamom.
11. And a bamboo bath tray for the most luxurious self-care night. Go ahead — draw yourself a bath. Drop in one of those bath bombs. Pour yourself a glass of something, slide it into the cupholder, light a candle, and prop your current read on the handy book holder. It’s time to ~relaaaaaaaax~ in your very own private spa. And you don’t even have to leave home to do it!
12. AND a compact yet effective towel warmer so you can wrap yourself in a nice, warm towel when you’re done soaking. Just pop your favorite, plushest bath towel in, set the timer (options range from 15 to 60 minutes), and voilà: The coziest finish to your at-home spa night — or even just your regular morning shower. All cozy, all the time.
13. A soft, fuzzy accent chair that’ll turn any unused corner of your home into the ultimate reading or hangout nook. With a neat-o wingback silhouette and the cushiest, plushest upholstery, this pick looks as good as it feels to curl up in. Add a couple of pillows, a blanket, and a warm beverage, and, well… you may never want to get up from it again.
14. A pair of Dearfoams house slippers, because who needs shoes if you’re not planning on venturing outdoors basically ever again (or at least not until it gets warmer)? These flannel-lined slippers cradle your feet with the most comfortable memory foam insoles — and, ugh, that cable-knit sweater styling. SO cute.
15. A Nintendo Switch Lite that’ll let you visit worlds upon worlds, right from the comfort of your own home. Go ahead — hop on the Animal Crossing train. Then make a stop at Unpacking on your way to Stardew Valley. Then see what Link is up to in Tears of the Kingdom or go on an adventure in an oversized backyard in Pikmin 4. Countless universes are quite literally at your fingertips with this baby on hand — all without you actually needing to go anywhere.
16. Or a 10-inch Fire tablet if books and movies are more your jam than video games. What’s nice about the Fire is that it’s a robust e-reader that’s also a solid, y’know, tablet, so you can swap back and forth from your current #BookTok obsession to your favorite Netflix watch at the drop of a proverbial hat.
17. A gem-by-number kit if you’ve been looking for a new hobby that’s both creative and soothing (and also does not require you to leave your home). Gem painting is kind of like painting by numbers, except instead of, uh, paint, you use a tool (which is included in the kit, thankfully!) to deposit little gemstone-like drops onto a design sheet. Together, the gemstones form an image — and when you’re done with the whooooole thing, you end up with a pointillist-style piece of art. Neat!
18. A French press coffee maker, because you don’t have to go aaaaaaaall the way to a coffee shop for truly excellent coffee. This stainless steel press features double-walled insulation, so your java will stay warm until the very last drop — all 27 ounces of it.
19. And a really nice gooseneck electric kettle that’s great for coffee OR tea. A collaboration between Cuisinart and Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, this beautiful kettle boasts digital temperature displays and adjustable controls that let you heat your water anywhere from 140 to 212 degrees. Not only will it brew some spectacular beverages, it’ll also look magnificent sitting on your kitchen counter.
20. PLUS an automatic milk frother, so you can DIY your own lattes like you were a natural-born barista. From Bodum, this sleek electric gadget whips up café-style foam in minutes — and as someone who has a similar device in my own home, believe you me when I say it is definitely worth adding to your coffee setup.
21. And an “enjoy the journey” mug, because you can absolutely enjoy the journey right at home, thank you very much. Made of hefty stoneware, this mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, in addition to being gloriously ~aesthetic.~ Your lattes have never had it better.
22. A playful piece of woven, hanging fiber art that’ll work wonders when it comes to brightening up your space. Even homebodies like to change up their surroundings every now and again — and what better way to make your same four walls fun to stare than by adding a pop of color and some unexpected texture?
23. Or an embroidery kit, if you want to try your hand at making your own wall art. Excellent for beginners, this DIY set includes everything you need to make three pretty, floral needlepoint projects: Three white cotton sheets, eight colors of embroidery floss, a needle, a threader, an embroidery hoop, and (of course) an instruction sheet.
24. A copy of the TikTok-famous Burn After Writing guided journal because what better hobby is there for a homebody than a little quiet reflection? This interactive book can help you plumb your own depths in some surprising ways — whether or not you do, in fact, choose to burn it (carefully and safely!) when you’re done.
25. And lastly, a surprisingly realistic faux maple tree so you can bring the outdoors in. You don’t even need to have a green thumb to keep this 72-inch potted pick alive; the beauty is that it’ll thrive in perpetuity, no matter how much sunlight it does or doesn’t get. (There’s… probably a metaphor for the homebody life in there somewhere, isn’t there?)
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.