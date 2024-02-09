Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You're A Homebody, It's Definitely Worth Splurging On These 25 Target Products This Winter

    If you (like myself) are an indoor cat, you'll want a good coffee maker at home. Trust me.

    Lucia Peters
    by Lucia Peters

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A soft and fuzzy throw blanket to snuggle up with on the couch, because “I’m not leaving the house” day isn't complete without one. This faux fur pick is reversible, too, so whether you wrap yourself in a rib knit pattern or cozy up with more of a blank slate, it’s got you covered.

    The blanket in the color Neutral
    Target

    Promising review: “Love this blanket so much that we had to get another one because we were hogging it. It’s super comfy to snuggle up in.” —DanielleC

    Price: $24.99 (available in four colors)

    2. And a furry lil’ throw pillow to go with it. If you’re going to stay under a warm blanket all day, you also need something comfy to lean your head on, right? This square, faux Mongolian fur option will get the job done with style and squooshiness. So cozy!

    The pillow in the color Khaki
    Target

    Promising review: “Love it and so does everyone else! Super soft and fluffy!” —KSilver

    Price: $35 (available in three colors)

    3. A calming scented candle that’ll bring the most soothing of vibes to your space. When I say “calming” by the way, I mean that literally — the scent is called “Calm,” and it’ll send waves of lavender and sage drifting through your home throughout its 40-plus-hour burn time.

    The candle in the 8 ounce size
    Target

    Promising review: “Lovely smell, long burn time! I absolutely love the scent this candle throws off. It is very clean, not heavy or overbearing. I like to burn it in the evenings and it adds a relaxing atmosphere. I would certainly recommend this candle for its long burn time, and the throw of the scent — a very good product.” —Kia90

    Price: $10+ (available in two sizes)

    4. A LEGO orchid building kit because LEGO is the perfect homebody hobby. You don’t need to go outside to participate in it; it’s relaxing, and at the end of any given project, you wind up with a neat piece of home décor to display. As a bonus, the gorgeous orchid that results from this particular kit is much easier to care for than an actual orchid — and it’ll last forever, too. Actually forever. It is, after all, immortal. Y'know, because it's LEGO.

    The LEGO orchid, fully constructed
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful house decoration! Absolutely love it! A great houseplant for those who love plants but don’t have the best green thumb (like me). Some soothing music and a nice easy setup to put it together and it’s the perfect little stress relief project. It came out great and all the pieces were present.” —PrincessEggy

    Price: $42.49

    5. A matching PJ set so you can lounge around the house in comfort and style. (Who says you can’t feel put-together while staying in your jammies all day? Not I!) This two-piece set is made of soft, modal fabric for breathability — and the retro styling is just *chef’s kiss.*

    A model wearing the pajama set in the color Navy Blue
    Target

    Tons of reviewers say that these super cute pajamas are perfect for surgical recovery and postpartum wear, so if you’re looking for something comfortable to get you through a recovery period of some sort, these might be just what the doctor actually ordered!

    Promising review: “My all-time faves! Obsessed with these jams, so much so I bought a second pair! They’re super soft and comfy, have pockets (great when you’re always trotting off to bed with a water bottle, cup of tea, phone, Kindle, earbuds, etc. and need to cram them full of your accessories), and as a new mom, I love the button front for easy middle-of-the-night feeds. I wish this style came in every color and pattern!” —mainemom

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes XS–3XL and four colors/patterns)

    6. Or a pair of fleece joggers so supremely comfy you’ll probably never want to take them off…

    A model wearing the joggers in the color Green
    Target

    Promising review: “Best lounge pants ever! True to size. So buttery soft and comfortable! I'm back to order all the other colors now!” —Angela

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)

    7. …And an equally comfy sweatshirt to go with them if you prefer coordinated separates over matching sets. Both the joggers and the sweatshirt are fleecy, cozy, and cool — just in case you have to answer the door while you’re wearing them.

    A model wearing the sweatshirt in the color Green
    Target

    Promising review: “PERFECTION in a sweatshirt! This is hands-down the best sweatshirt I’ve ever owned. It’s beautifully soft, the perfect weight (not too heavy, not too light), and the cut itself is nice and versatile enough that I can lounge or make this cute to step out in paired with jeans or leggings. I purchased in the light gray and the green color and will purchase again if they release more colors beyond the dark gray and pink. Don’t snooze on this one! It is definitely roomy, not fitted/tight. I like a little oversized look.” —lyninbend

    Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    8. A ludicrously soft robe, because if you haven’t embraced the spend-Sunday-morning-wrapped-in-comfort lifestyle, now is the time. (Source: Me; I have gotten very into said lifestyle in recent years, and it is one of the best decisions I have ever made.) This one even has POCKETS, which is 100% the correct design choice. EVERYTHING should have pockets, shouldn’t it?

    A model wearing the robe in the color Blue
    Target

    Promising review:This robe is like wearing a warm hug! I have been living in the brown color all fall and now have just switched to the black one for the winter. I would love it if they would make more colors — a beige and hunter green would be great! I bought the blue one as a gift for my daughter and she loves it too. The robes wash well and come out just as soft. Highly recommend!” —Janine

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS/S, M/L, and XL/XXL and three colors)

    9. A ceramic T-rex table lamp to softly and playfully illuminate your world. Why turn on a regular ol’ table lamp when you could own one that looks like a dinosaur instead? It’s practical. It’s space-efficient. And it is super fun to look at. Everybody wins!

    The lamp
    Target

    Promising review: “Do ittt, look at the little fella, you know you want to! I’m an adult, and I will say there is nothing that adds character to a room quite like a T-rex lamp. His name is Shelly and I adore him. He holds my mail key, too, as an unintended but much appreciated bonus.” —xXUrsaMajor48Xx

    Price: $35

    10. A set of six yummy-smelling bath bombs, so you can give yourself the gift of complete and total relaxation. From Ashley Tisdale’s Being Frenshe line, these delightful little bombs will fill your tub with skin-nourishing oat and coconut extracts — and your entire bathroom with the scent of lavender, sandalwood, and cardamom.

    A model holding a bath bomb under a running faucet in a bathtub
    instagram.com

    Promising review: “I love it! I love this product — it made my skin feel so smooth and soft. I also felt so relaxed during it and after. If you want to relax and unwind, I highly recommend it.” —Tiffany

    Price: $14.99

    11. And a bamboo bath tray for the most luxurious self-care night. Go ahead — draw yourself a bath. Drop in one of those bath bombs. Pour yourself a glass of something, slide it into the cupholder, light a candle, and prop your current read on the handy book holder. It’s time to ~relaaaaaaaax~ in your very own private spa. And you don’t even have to leave home to do it!

    The bath tray in use
    Target

    Promising review: “The perfect bathtub tray!! Perfect for my glass of wine, candle, book, and phone. Really love how it has a place for all the essentials!! Better than any other bathtub tray I’ve seen.” —EK

    Price: $35

    12. AND a compact yet effective towel warmer so you can wrap yourself in a nice, warm towel when you’re done soaking. Just pop your favorite, plushest bath towel in, set the timer (options range from 15 to 60 minutes), and voilà: The coziest finish to your at-home spa night — or even just your regular morning shower. All cozy, all the time.

    A model using the towel warmer
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect for winter! I recently purchased a countertop towel warmer, and I love it. The steamer heats up quickly and is easy to use, making it convenient for me to warm up towels anytime. The towels come out warm and moist, giving me a spa-like experience right in my own home. The steamer is also compact and doesn't take up much counter space, which is a plus. Overall, I am delighted with my purchase and would highly recommend this countertop towel steamer to anyone looking for a convenient and effective way to warm up towels.” —K

    Price: $159.99

    13. A soft, fuzzy accent chair that’ll turn any unused corner of your home into the ultimate reading or hangout nook. With a neat-o wingback silhouette and the cushiest, plushest upholstery, this pick looks as good as it feels to curl up in. Add a couple of pillows, a blanket, and a warm beverage, and, well… you may never want to get up from it again.

    The chair
    Target

    Promising review: “What a cute statement reading chair! Super love this piece — definitely recommend!” —Chichi

    Price: $250

    14. A pair of Dearfoams house slippers, because who needs shoes if you’re not planning on venturing outdoors basically ever again (or at least not until it gets warmer)? These flannel-lined slippers cradle your feet with the most comfortable memory foam insoles — and, ugh, that cable-knit sweater styling. SO cute.

    The slippers in the color Cream
    Target

    Promising review:Very warm and comfy. My favorite part about these is the flexible sole. It’s rubber but not rigid. I don’t like feeling like I have outside shoes on when I’m tinkering around the house. I am a true size 8, but sized up to the large to accommodate for fuzzy socks and it’s perfect.” —ItsElena

    Price: $20 (available in sizes S–XL and two colors)

    15. A Nintendo Switch Lite that’ll let you visit worlds upon worlds, right from the comfort of your own home. Go ahead — hop on the Animal Crossing train. Then make a stop at Unpacking on your way to Stardew Valley. Then see what Link is up to in Tears of the Kingdom or go on an adventure in an oversized backyard in Pikmin 4. Countless universes are quite literally at your fingertips with this baby on hand — all without you actually needing to go anywhere.

    A model holding the Switch Lite in the color Blue
    Target

    I bought myself a Switch Lite about a year ago, and friends, it is hands one of the best purchases I have ever made for myself. (Note, by the way, that I say that as someone whose household has had a regular Switch for communal use since the system originally launched!) I love it. I love how light it is. I love how compact it is. I love how easy it is to use. And, critical point, for the kinds of games I’m playing these days — mostly cozy games (might I recommend Potion Permit or Cat Café Manager?) excellent for snuggling up on the couch — it is pretty much the ideal system for me.

    Promising review: “Over four months of use, still running well, no regrets! I have officially had this Switch for over four months, and I am still in love! I use it practically every day for Animal Crossing and Super Smash; I've also been very into the game Calico — try it out if you like magical girls and cats. If you’re on a budget and you still want to play all the fun games the Switch has to offer, definitely get the Lite. The console also rarely gets hot, which is surprising considering the size. Overall, 10/10 console!” —e

    Price: $199.99 (available in three colors)

    16. Or a 10-inch Fire tablet if books and movies are more your jam than video games. What’s nice about the Fire is that it’s a robust e-reader that’s also a solid, y’know, tablet, so you can swap back and forth from your current #BookTok obsession to your favorite Netflix watch at the drop of a proverbial hat.

    The Fire tablet
    Target

    I’ve been a devoted Fire user for years. I mostly read on it, but I’ve also been known to fire up Netflix from time to time or do a little light web browsing on it. It does exactly what I need it to do, and honestly, I do not think I would be able to function without it. I read a lot, y’all. A LOT. And I would be very, very sad without the access to virtually every book I could ever want that my Fire in conjunction with my local library provides.

    Promising review: “Great tablet for the price. Display is bright and vivid. I got it for reading and I'm so glad I did.” —Kristen V

    Price: $149.99

    17. A gem-by-number kit if you’ve been looking for a new hobby that’s both creative and soothing (and also does not require you to leave your home). Gem painting is kind of like painting by numbers, except instead of, uh, paint, you use a tool (which is included in the kit, thankfully!) to deposit little gemstone-like drops onto a design sheet. Together, the gemstones form an image — and when you’re done with the whooooole thing, you end up with a pointillist-style piece of art. Neat!

    The gem-by-number set
    Target

    Promising review:This kit was beautiful and so satisfying to complete!! I love Mondo Llama products because they’re good quality and affordable. This is a great showcase of that fact!” —mgreen

    Price: $15

    18. A French press coffee maker, because you don’t have to go aaaaaaaall the way to a coffee shop for truly excellent coffee. This stainless steel press features double-walled insulation, so your java will stay warm until the very last drop — all 27 ounces of it.

    The French press
    Target

    In my house, weekends are for French press. Don’t get me wrong — I love my fancy-schmancy drip coffee maker (the upgrade I made a few years ago was 100% worth it). But that’s what I use during the week, when I’m busy enough that I need my coffee to brew itself. On weekends, though? That’s when I can slow it down and grind my beans, boil my water, let the grounds bloom, and have a nice, leisurely cup or two of French press. It’s the best. The best.

    Promising review: “Deliciously French pressed coffee! Perfect size for one, takes very little space on my countertops and great stainless steel design. I love being able to enjoy a nice fresh cup of coffee in the morning, and for some reason, French press tastes so much better than when I make it in my coffee maker. Four steps and four minutes is all it takes. Take your fave ground coffee and add them, pour over boiled water, wait four minutes, then press. Easy to use and easy to clean.” —Soleskiewicz

    Price: $29.99

    19. And a really nice gooseneck electric kettle that’s great for coffee OR tea. A collaboration between Cuisinart and Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, this beautiful kettle boasts digital temperature displays and adjustable controls that let you heat your water anywhere from 140 to 212 degrees. Not only will it brew some spectacular beverages, it’ll also look magnificent sitting on your kitchen counter.

    A model using the kettle to make pour-over coffee
    Target

    Promising review: “I can’t believe how much better green tea tastes using this kettle with its programmable thermostat and gooseneck spout! It really makes a difference — especially if you don’t put anything in your tea! I really like how it stays at the desired temperature too and how the 'keep warm' feature makes it so much faster to brew a second cup! Definitely worth the price!” —xyz

    Price: $69.99 (originally $99.99)

    20. PLUS an automatic milk frother, so you can DIY your own lattes like you were a natural-born barista. From Bodum, this sleek electric gadget whips up café-style foam in minutes — and as someone who has a similar device in my own home, believe you me when I say it is definitely worth adding to your coffee setup.

    The milk frother
    Target

    Promising review: “Finally, fancy coffee at home! I just received this for Christmas and I am so happy. I’ve used almond milk, oat milk and 2% cow milk. All made great froth. Super easy to clean.” —Melbelle

    Price: $39.99

    21. And an “enjoy the journey” mug, because you can absolutely enjoy the journey right at home, thank you very much. Made of hefty stoneware, this mug is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe, in addition to being gloriously ~aesthetic.~ Your lattes have never had it better.

    The mug
    Target

    Promising review: “Amazing! This is a high-quality mug! I have two of these, and they are better than my higher priced mugs. They microwave really good and have held up in the dishwasher. They even survived a few times being pushed off the coffee table by my cat.” —Askingthatcrazydoglover

    Price: $7

    22. A playful piece of woven, hanging fiber art that’ll work wonders when it comes to brightening up your space. Even homebodies like to change up their surroundings every now and again — and what better way to make your same four walls fun to stare than by adding a pop of color and some unexpected texture?

    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful tapestry for the price. Can be placed anywhere beyond a kid’s room!” —Rebstar

    Price: $15

    23. Or an embroidery kit, if you want to try your hand at making your own wall art. Excellent for beginners, this DIY set includes everything you need to make three pretty, floral needlepoint projects: Three white cotton sheets, eight colors of embroidery floss, a needle, a threader, an embroidery hoop, and (of course) an instruction sheet.

    The embroidery kit
    Target

    Promising review: “Fun, approachable, and challenging! First time doing embroidery and it was so wonderful. Challenging enough to be interesting, but simple enough for someone who has never even learned how to sew on a button! I love the designs and would love more.” —cmstokes

    Price: $15

    24. A copy of the TikTok-famous Burn After Writing guided journal because what better hobby is there for a homebody than a little quiet reflection? This interactive book can help you plumb your own depths in some surprising ways — whether or not you do, in fact, choose to burn it (carefully and safely!) when you’re done.

    The cover of Burn After Writing
    Target

    Promising review: “Perfect prompts! I love the prompts in this fabulous book!! I bought one for myself and a spare… which my husband quickly took over and has run with it!! We’re having so much fun with memories and ideas!” —coco

    Price: $7.32

    25. And lastly, a surprisingly realistic faux maple tree so you can bring the outdoors in. You don’t even need to have a green thumb to keep this 72-inch potted pick alive; the beauty is that it’ll thrive in perpetuity, no matter how much sunlight it does or doesn’t get. (There’s… probably a metaphor for the homebody life in there somewhere, isn’t there?)

    the artificial maple tree in a beige ceramic pot
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful and so real looking. Perfect height, and the branches can be shaped however you please. Worlds apart from those tacky, ficus and bamboo trees.” —ncboy75

    Price: $150

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.