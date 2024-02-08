I Have Expensive Taste. Here Are The Nicest Under-$20 Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon.

As someone cursed with expensive taste, I find that it can be difficult to rein in my spending tendencies, whether I’m shopping for myself or for a loved one. However, my partner and I have vowed not to go overboard this Valentine’s Day, leaving me looking for affordable gift options that meet my aesthetic preferences and are as functional as they are lovely to behold.

Luckily, Amazon has some great under-$20 options that are elegant, useful, chic, and joy-inducing. Below, I’ve rounded up the nicest affordable Valentine’s Day gifts at everyone’s go-to retailer. They include cozy items like slippers, self-care must-haves like a gua sha facial tool, a little something for the gardener in your life, and even some whimsical home decor. Snag something for your special someone, and pick up something for yourself as well — the price is right!