    I Have Expensive Taste. Here Are The Nicest Under-$20 Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Find On Amazon.

    Snag something for your special someone, and pick up something for yourself as well — the price is right!

    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    Popular products from this list

    As someone cursed with expensive taste, I find that it can be difficult to rein in my spending tendencies, whether I’m shopping for myself or for a loved one. However, my partner and I have vowed not to go overboard this Valentine’s Day, leaving me looking for affordable gift options that meet my aesthetic preferences and are as functional as they are lovely to behold.

    Luckily, Amazon has some great under-$20 options that are elegant, useful, chic, and joy-inducing. Below, I’ve rounded up the nicest affordable Valentine’s Day gifts at everyone’s go-to retailer. They include cozy items like slippers, self-care must-haves like a gua sha facial tool, a little something for the gardener in your life, and even some whimsical home decor. Snag something for your special someone, and pick up something for yourself as well — the price is right!

    1. A set of five pretty gel pens

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I love fancy pens, but I can never bring myself to purchase them, making them the ideal gift. If you know someone who loves to collect stationery, then a set of five high-end Morandi black ink gel pens is guaranteed to put a smile on their face. They have a durable clip and a soft-touch silicone exterior that feels good in the hand.

    Promising review: "My absolute favorite pens. Thin point for writing. These pens are soft and feel great. I love the color options. My coworkers were always jealous. Plus, they are a great price!" —Kaitlin Klinkebiel

    Get a set of 5 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in eight sets).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    I gave my partner a variation of this Opinel knife (the one with the corkscrew), and it was a huge hit. It's an elegant camping or hiking accessory that is as good-looking as it is functional. It features a folding stainless steel blade and a durable beechwood handle, and it makes for a classic tool that will always come in handy and work like a charm.

    Promising review: "Well balanced. Top quality stainless steel blade. Locks open and locks closed. Very simple and durable. You can feel the pride in workmanship!" —Landrew Landau

    Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in six styles).

    3. TheraFlow foot massager

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Give your pal the gift of tension relief with this delicious foot massage roller device. Made with strong wood with non-slip grips on the bottom, it has two different types of acupressure nubs and five rows of rollers. It's great for people who are on their feet all day at work, those with plantar fasciitis or sore arches, and those who simply need a bit of relief. It can even help to boost circulation!

    Promising review: "I'm glad I chose this item out of all the available foot massage products. It's a nice size, well-built, and completely portable. It does not slide around while using it — it stays where you put it (on the carpet, anyway) — and the rollers glide easily under your feet. It's a gentle, effective massage. Plus, there's the added perk of being able to massage both feet at the same time and have hands free to do other things (like write this review)." —CMA

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two styles).

    4. A glass nail file

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Know a manicure lover? Then, give them the gift of an elegant glass nail file. I've had one for a few months now, and it's made my nail care routine not only faster and easier but, dare I say, an actual pleasure. It is every bit as effective as it is elegant. While a traditional sandpaper-like file can leave nails feeling jagged, rough, and full of micro-tears, my glass file slices through them cleanly, easily, and smoothly, leaving them feeling healthy and strong. They're available in a range of colors, and it feels like a much more expensive addition to one's beauty repertoire than it actually is.

    Promising review: "This was my first time trying a file of this type. I had always heard about them and decided to purchase one. I am really impressed with the quality of the file, and I really enjoy the way that it files my nails. Not rough like normal metal or the other files you tend to get in stores. It is smooth and does an awesome job of not leaving my nails feeling bumpy or rough. I highly recommend this file to everyone." —Silvia R. Hudson

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 10 colors).

    5. "It's a Date" scratch-off game

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Get your creative juices flowing with this fun and romantic date night game. It comes with 40 scratch-off cards that suggest fun, creative, and adventurous dates so you can get out there and do something new with your partner.

    Promising review: "These date-night cards are creative, unique, and overall, just splendid. They are cost effective, efficient, AND soooo much fun!" —Naomi

    Get it from Amazon for $17.95.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These Bottega Veneta–inspired earrings have reached cult status among fashion lovers, because they effortlessly capture the designer brand's luxury vibe without breaking the bank. Available in silver and gold plating, these earrings are sure to make anyone happy. Who doesn't love a bit of blingy jewelry for Valentine's Day?

    Promising review: "Well packaged, nice heavy material- but not heavy enough that it drags your ear lobe down. Great buy!" —Crystalle

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 styles).

    7. A large repotting mat

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Know someone who loves to garden but hates mess? This repotting mat will give them a tidy area to repot their plants without ruining their surroundings. It's made with high-density PE fabric that is waterproof, easy to clean, quick-drying, and stain-resistant. It folds up easily and has a small silhouette you can store discreetly.

    Promising review: "Oh, I love this potting mat! Whoever invented this is a genius. I used to use newspapers when I re-potted my plants, but that was a mess. This mat is wonderful! No mess at all. It caught all the spills with no problems, and the cleanup was a breeze (I rinsed it under the tap and then dried it with a paper towel). Five-second cleanup. And it's the perfect size for my workbench. Great purchase." —pinkandgrey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).

    8. A cult-fave body oil from Bio-Oil

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Packed full of nourishing ingredients like vitamin E and lavender oil to soothe and hydrate the skin, this oil has a unique formula that won't leave you feeling greasy, and it's won a legion of fans as a result. Everyone could do with a little container of this in their bathroom cabinet, but it's especially handy for people in dry climates.

    Promising review: "After just about three weeks of use, I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion." —L T C

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    9. Rechargeable electric hand warmers

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Come winter, the gift of hand warmers is never a miss. This rechargeable option can be used again and again, and it features precise temperature control and a smooth surface that feels comfortable in the user's hand. It's a thoughtful gift for anyone who works outdoors or lives in a cold climate.

    Promising review: "Rechargeable electric handwarmers two pack. My husband bought these for me for Christmas and I absolutely love them. I use them at work every day and everyone is asked where I’ve got them. They are easy to recharge heat up very fast plus the charge last for quite a while. The first pair I got one of them didn’t work so we did an exchange on Amazon and they gladly returned them for us. Got the second pair they both work perfect. I highly recommend these." —Paul K.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in six colors).

    10. A faux leather travel jewelry box

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Having a convenient case to secure jewelry while on the go makes life a whole lot easier. It's one of those things you often forget to buy for yourself, which is why it makes a great gift, especially if you're shopping for someone who loves baubles and accessories. This beauty makes it easy to stay organized, with a double-layer construction that includes seven ring rolls and three removable compartments for necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings, and much more. The top lid includes five hooks and an elastic pocket, and the faux leather exterior gives the whole thing a sophisticated feel. It's available in nine colors.

    Promising review: "This little jewelry box fits a lot more than you expect! I previously had a jewelry box quite large in size but wanted to transfer my jewelry to something more compact. My jewelry collection is fairly simple, with pretty much only necklaces and earrings, and they all fit. It may not look the most organized, but it is for me lol.

    It's also very nice quality. I can see myself using this for years. If you were looking to use it to travel and not just for storage like myself, it's a great compact size that doesn't take up much space." —Debbie

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in nine colors).

    11. Bluetooth sleep headphones

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Know someone who loves to fall asleep to the sound of white noise, meditations, or music? These headphones will make the experience more comfortable for them and their bedmate. The headband-style construction lies flat and comfortably, and it's made with lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking material that won't cause anyone's head to overheat. It can be paired with any Bluetooth device and can even be worn while working out or running.

    Promising review: "My hubby has trouble falling asleep and relaxing. He uses this headband to listen to soothing music and sometimes to cover his eyes too while he’s lying down. The size is perfect to fit his larger-than-normal head. It’s very comfortable and not too tight. He loves to drown out the sounds of the kids, dog, and me to help him relax and fall asleep. I can listen to the TV while he’s comfortable laying down next to me, and we can both do what we want to be doing." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 17 colors).

    12. A pair of cute fuzzy house slippers

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Fuzzy slippers are as sweet and chic as they are comfy and cozy, making them a great V-Day gift. These popular and highly rated slippers have a breathable open toe design to keep feet from overheating in the soft and warm faux fur. These slides can easily be kicked on and off, and make for a perfect house shoe all winter long. They're available in a range of colors in women's sizes 5–13.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these slippers. They are extremely soft, comfortable, and true to size. I highly recommend this brand and will definitely be purchasing other colors for my friends and family." —Ashley Driscoll

    Get them from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in women's sizes 5–13 and 12 colors).

    13. A jade gua sha facial massage tool

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Made of jade stone, this little gua sha tool, with regular use, can help to increase blood flow and encourage lymphatic drainage. For any skincare obsessive, it's a nice addition to the routine, and it's just as beautiful as it is functional, hitting all my personal requirements. It's also available in other stones and colors, so you can pick the one that best fits your loved one's aesthetic.

    Promising review: "I love this and use it in my skincare routine every day. It hasn't broken or got ruined yet. It has good quality and feels great on my face. Definitely recommend!!" —H S

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in 16 colors)

    14. A set of Burt's Bees essentials

    Reviewer holding set
    amazon.com

    Give your skincare lover the gift of glowing, hydrated skin with this set of popular Burt's Bees products. It includes travel-size versions of must-have items like the soap bark and chamomile deep cleansing cream, hand salve, milk-and-honey body lotion, coconut foot cream, and beeswax lip balm. The deep winter is the perfect time to receive this set of goodies, especially if your person is traveling soon and needs compact versions of their beloved items.

    Promising review: "Delightful collection of natural skincare essentials. Featuring some of Burt's Bees most popular products, this gift set includes a variety of items such as lip balm, hand cream, and more. The products are known for their nourishing and moisturizing properties, all made with natural ingredients. The charming packaging makes it a perfect gift option for anyone who appreciates clean beauty." —David Stansfield

    Get it from Amazon for $14.75.

    15. Carhartt knit cuffed beanie

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    A Carhartt beanie is always in style, and is widely beloved thanks to its comfy, warm fit. The cuff is adjustable, so it can be customized to fit any head size, and the soft ribbed knit material gives it a cozy feel. Choose from 40 different color options.

    Promising review: "I was surprised how soft and comfortable this was. I saw it was for men (and I am a petite woman) but thought I would try it. It fit perfectly and is small enough to fit into my winter coat pocket when not wearing it. I got the blackberry color which matched great with a burberry scarf I own. The price was great. I didn't find it itchy at all." —PittsburghIsGreat

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in 40 colors).

    16. A moon lamp

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    This moon lamp is so lovely, it'd be an equally great gift for a child or an adult. It gives off beautiful ambient lighting, and it features a timer function and a remote control with six color options and adjustable brightness.

    Promising review: "I gave these as gifts. They all enjoyed so much I had to buy one for myself. Great for any age. It’s got a cool remote with timer, brightness, color change. It’s very nice. Highly recommend for any age. Would make great night light in baby room or any age for that matter. It’s safe. You just charge it so no worries with electrical safety." —Pam

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes).

    17. Body Restore shower steamers

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Help your loved one relax with a six-pack of shower steamers. The "Clarity" set features a range of scents including eucalyptus mint, milk and honey, citrus, tea tree, lavender and rose. It's an easy way to indulge in aromatherapy without having to splurge on an expensive spa day.

    Promising review: "These are the most perfect shower steam bombs! The smell is heavenly just like the spa. I use this every time I shower and especially after a rough day these are a perfect way to relax at a very inexpensive cost." —Alena Kalachik

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).

    18. A TruSkin liquid exfoliant toner

    Reviewer holding the toner
    amazon.com

    If you've got a skincare lover on your hands, you need to treat them to an exfoliating toner that rivals those of expensive luxury beauty brands. A good exfoliating toner can help clear away dead skin cells, balance natural pH, and add brightness, and help even out skin tone. They typically employ active ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids and beta hydroxy acids, but the strength levels can vary. Luckily, TruSkin’s BHA liquid exfoliant and toner has an ingredient list that is very similar to other popular, far more expensive products, making it a great option for anyone who wants to try one of these toners for themselves.

    Promising review: "I received this product a few days ago and have used it twice — I’ve already noticed a big difference in my pores. The product really does seem to be sloughing off all the stuff I’ve tried hard to get rid of with other products. I will definitely be repurchasing this exfoliant if things continue to go the same way!" —Rachel C.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.